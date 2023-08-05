Celine Dion’s sister shares tragic update after singer’s Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Céline Dion bravely shared with the world that she was facing an uncertain future after receiving a rare diagnosis back in December 2022.

The French-Canadian icon told her legions of fans around the world that she had been battling something known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Letting her millions of followers in on her secret health battle after cancelling several tour dates, Celine candidly shared all in a moving video posted to her social media channels.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) A photo posted by on

In the video, she explained, “I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which affects something like one in a million people.”

The National Organisation of Rare Diseases explain that Stiff Person Syndrome is “a rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms.”

SPS affects twice as many women as men and can often be misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness or anxiety.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

There were hopes that the My Heart Will Go On star could have bounced back after making something of a musical comeback with her appearance in Priyanka Chopra’s romcom, Love Again, for which Céline also contributed the soundtrack.

However, the star’s sister has recently shared an update – and any hopes for a full scale comeback seem unlikely.

One of the Power of Love singer’s sisters, Claudette, spoke about her condition in an interview with the Canadian publication Le Journal de Montréal.

In the interview, she shared that their other sister, Linda, had moved in to live with Celine in her home as they continued to struggle to find anything “that works” against the condition.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

“[Celine is] listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette shared.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

Speaking about Celine’s decision to step away from performing, she continued, “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

She went on to suggest that, as of now, any hopes of a big breakthrough are fleeting.

She shared that they had been unable to “find any medicine that works”, but they still believed in the importance of “having hope.”

While fans will no doubt be hoping and praying for whatever is best for Celine, the beloved icon continues to share updates with fans.

On her Instagram last month, she continued a long-held tradition for her LGBTQ+ fans.

Sharing a playlist, she posted, “Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you’re from and who you want to love! Be yourself and be loud! Here it is, as a tradition, Celine’s 2023 Pride playlist!”

She also used her social media to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.