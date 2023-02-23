Catherine Zeta-Jones shocks fans with public transport jaunt as she dons not-so-subtle disguise
Catherine Zeta-Jones' disguise for an outing across an iconic city surprises her fans - but would you have spotted the Hollywood star?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Catherine Zeta-Jones' disguise was revealed in an Instagram post as the Hollywood superstar spent a solo day out in the UK's capital London. Fans were floored to learn that the Welsh actor was out and about without an entourage - and there's more.
It's not all glamour and VIP events for this down-to-earth star, who went where very few international stars go - the London Underground. Catherine-Zeta's BAFTA's dress may have stolen the red carpet, but this latest development has stolen our hearts!
Dressed in a relatively casual outfit, the Wednesday star went for the classic celebrity disguise - casual clothes, a hat, and sunglasses.
A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The most shocking element of Catherine Zeta-Jones' disguise has nothing to do with her get-up. In fact, the utterly jaw-dropping feature of her look is that she's sporting it while traveling on the London Underground - or as locals call it, the Tube.
Her post, captioned, "Tube Time! London Transport!👍🏻," features a video taken all by herself - literally.
The star says, "When you're the only one on the Tube, and you're very happy. London. Just me - on public transport."
Catherine is on her own, in a London Underground carriage which, for Londoners, is perhaps more shocking than seeing a celebrity on public transport. "Did you book out the whole carriage?!," queried one fan.
Another added, "an empty carriage is literally heaven✨."
London is a very familiar city to the star, who worked there from the ripe old age of 13! However, things changed for her when she had her 'big break' in the hit show The Darling Buds of May. However - this actually impacted her in a way she didn't expect.
"You’ve been working all your life and then you get a break. But, on the downside, I didn’t have the finances to protect myself or to have any privacy," she told the New Yorker (opens in new tab).
Surprisingly, considering the ease with which she traversed the capital in her recent Instagram post she told the magazine, "I never went on the Tube anymore or the bus. Walking out of my house on the streets of London, I’d get barraged."
A lot has clearly changed for the star, who was visiting the UK, and London in particular, for work reasons. Visits like these are for personal and professional reasons, as the star has opened up about feeling a 'gravitational pull' back to the European continent in recent years.
In an interview with the Telegraph (opens in new tab), she said she's been spending rather a lot of time in France, Spain, and the UK. The Welsh native even revealed her love of keeping up with royal news and devotion to the British monarchy.
Discussing the late Queen Elizabeth's death she said, "I was really, really upset."
"I’m a massive royalist," she admitted. "In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and we’ll have scones."
Many may consider Catherine as being Hollywood royalty, in light of her marriage to Michael Douglas - who's part of an old Hollywood acting dynasty. Perhaps this is why she's wined and dined with the actual Royal Family.
Not in some stuffy old banquet, no, the actor enjoyed lunch with Camilla Queen Consort in another iconic city.
"I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago," she revealed, "before they were even married, and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla."
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
-
-
Kate Middleton's new 'safe bet' essential to avoid awkward 'wardrobe mishaps' during hands-on workdays
The Princess of Wales has embraced the turtleneck as a staple of her work uniform, pairing the simple piece with everything from trousers to skirts
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Milan Fashion Week 2023 highlights - these are the styles making us excited for next season
Keep up-to-date with Milan Fashion Week 2023 with our highlights guides to the best shows and trends emerging for next season
By Rivkie Baum • Published