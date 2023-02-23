Catherine Zeta-Jones shocks fans with public transport jaunt as she dons not-so-subtle disguise

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' disguise was revealed in an Instagram post as the Hollywood superstar spent a solo day out in the UK's capital London. Fans were floored to learn that the Welsh actor was out and about without an entourage - and there's more.

It's not all glamour and VIP events for this down-to-earth star, who went where very few international stars go - the London Underground. Catherine-Zeta's BAFTA's dress may have stolen the red carpet, but this latest development has stolen our hearts!

Dressed in a relatively casual outfit, the Wednesday star went for the classic celebrity disguise - casual clothes, a hat, and sunglasses.

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The most shocking element of Catherine Zeta-Jones' disguise has nothing to do with her get-up. In fact, the utterly jaw-dropping feature of her look is that she's sporting it while traveling on the London Underground - or as locals call it, the Tube.

Her post, captioned, "Tube Time! London Transport!👍🏻," features a video taken all by herself - literally.

The star says, "When you're the only one on the Tube, and you're very happy. London. Just me - on public transport."

Catherine is on her own, in a London Underground carriage which, for Londoners, is perhaps more shocking than seeing a celebrity on public transport. "Did you book out the whole carriage?!," queried one fan.

Another added, "an empty carriage is literally heaven✨."

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images)

London is a very familiar city to the star, who worked there from the ripe old age of 13! However, things changed for her when she had her 'big break' in the hit show The Darling Buds of May. However - this actually impacted her in a way she didn't expect.

"You’ve been working all your life and then you get a break. But, on the downside, I didn’t have the finances to protect myself or to have any privacy," she told the New Yorker (opens in new tab).

Surprisingly, considering the ease with which she traversed the capital in her recent Instagram post she told the magazine, "I never went on the Tube anymore or the bus. Walking out of my house on the streets of London, I’d get barraged."

A lot has clearly changed for the star, who was visiting the UK, and London in particular, for work reasons. Visits like these are for personal and professional reasons, as the star has opened up about feeling a 'gravitational pull' back to the European continent in recent years.

In an interview with the Telegraph (opens in new tab), she said she's been spending rather a lot of time in France, Spain, and the UK. The Welsh native even revealed her love of keeping up with royal news and devotion to the British monarchy.

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor)

Discussing the late Queen Elizabeth's death she said, "I was really, really upset."

"I’m a massive royalist," she admitted. "In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and we’ll have scones."

Many may consider Catherine as being Hollywood royalty, in light of her marriage to Michael Douglas - who's part of an old Hollywood acting dynasty. Perhaps this is why she's wined and dined with the actual Royal Family.

Not in some stuffy old banquet, no, the actor enjoyed lunch with Camilla Queen Consort in another iconic city.

"I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago," she revealed, "before they were even married, and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla."