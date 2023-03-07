Bruce Willis's wife Emma urges public to stop 'yelling' at actor after dementia diagnosis in heartfelt plea

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bruce Willis's wife Emma Hemming Willis has condemned photographers for 'yelling' at the actor in public following his dementia diagnosis, adding that 'a lot of education' is still needed on the sensitive subject.

The 44-year-old took to social media on Sunday to issue a powerful message about respecting her family's privacy at this difficult time, after enduring a number of unpleasant encounters in public over the past year.

"I know this your job, but maybe just keep your space," Hemming Willis advised in a short video posted to her Instagram.

In the clip, the British model can be seen sitting at her kitchen table in the $9.8 million Los Angeles mansion she shares with Bruce and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

"‘Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking him how he’s doing, or whatever," she added. "The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays – just don’t do it. Give him the space.

"Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA."

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Emma, who has been married to Bruce since 2009, also highlighted the need for more awareness and understanding of dementia.

"It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," the former Victoria's Secret model said.

"So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

Bruce Willis retired from acting last March after being diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative condition that affects a person's language and speech abilities. The poignant news was met with an outpouring of support from the 67-year-old's celebrity fans, with A-listers like Queen Latifah, Seth Green, and Matthew Perry all taking to the digital sphere to share their good wishes.

Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, also made a statement about the Die Hard star's concerning health update, telling fans, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Last month, Bruce's family revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," they wrote in a statement posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Rumer Willis, Bruce and Demi's daughter, also shared the poignant message on her Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her beloved father.

