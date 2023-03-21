Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis expresses 'grief and sadness' over husband's dementia battle

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bruce Willis' wife has opened up about her grief for her husband's dementia diagnosis - as ex-wife Demi Moore shared pictures and videos from his birthday this weekend.

Emma Heming Willis, who has been married to the movie star since 2009, opened up via an Instagram video, telling followers about the 'grief and sadness' she has experienced.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia diagnosis, a rare form of dementia last year - which meant he had to retire from acting. The family has since gone on to say that he's also suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

The model, who has previously talked about the 'paralyzing grief' she feels about his diagnosis took to the social media channel to say she had been 'crying' on the morning of his 68th Birthday.

The video started with the mother-of-two admitting, "I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes. It's important that you see all sides of this."

Talking about her husband's diagnosis, which affects his speech and behavior, she went on to say, “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Alongside the video, Emma wrote, "Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."

"I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well."

Bruce celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday, alongside Emma and their two kids, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10. They were joined by ex-wife Demi Moore and their children from their previous marriage.

The Ghost actress, who is still close with her ex-husband, has been vocal about his condition, releasing a heartbreaking statement just last month.

The statement, which was shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (opens in new tab) website read, "as a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,"

"As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," it added.