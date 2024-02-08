Shows like Griselda: The 8 best TV shows to watch if you loved Netflix's Griselda

Griselda was a massive hit on Netflix, and fans are desperate for more drug-fuelled drama - here's what to watch after Griselda.

Griselda was a huge hit for Netflix who smashed it out of the park as they dramatised the life of Griselda Blanco, an infamously violent Colombian drug lord. Fans were desperate to know more about Griselda's prison sentence, what the real Griselda looked like, and what happened to Griselda's children in real life as the series completely captured their attention with the violent depiction of events inspired by real life.

The six-part limited series left fans wanting more, with many ready to sink their teeth into another true crime drama. Here's a breakdown of what to watch after Griselda...

(Image credit: Netflix)

What to watch after Griselda

Narcos (2015)

Narcos consists of three seasons which aired from 2015 to 2017. Like Griselda, Narcos focuses on another Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. The synopsis reads, "The Medellin cartel - the most violent, ruthless and wealthy criminal organization in the history of modern crime. And the one man who lorded over them all... Pablo Escobar."

After the release of Griselda, many wanted to know if Griselda Blanco knew Pablo Escobar, and if the pair ever worked together as they were operating around the same time. Perhaps you'll have to watch the series to find out!

All three seasons of Narcos are available to watch on Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico (2018)

Narcos: Mexico consists of three seasons and ran from 2018 until 2021. "Witness the beginning of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s in this new Narcos saga, which chronicles the rise of the Guadalajara cartel," reads the synopsis

All three seasons of Narcos: Mexico are available to view on Netflix.

El Chapo (2017)

El Chapo consists of three seasons and ran from 2017 to 2018. The synopsis reads, "This drama series chronicles the true story of the rise, capture and escape of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán."

All three seasons of El Chapo are available to watch on Netflix.

Queen of the South (2016)

Queen of the South is a series that ran from 2016 to 2021 and consisted of five seasons. The synopsis reads, "Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive."

All five seasons of Queen of the South are available to watch on Netflix.

Good Girls

Good Girls consists of four seasons and ran from 2018 to 2021 when it was cancelled. The synopsis reads, "The series follows three suburban Michigan mothers, Beth, Ruby and Annie, who are each experiencing various financial difficulties. They decide to pull off an unlikely heist, robbing a local supermarket, in order to help mitigate their money problems."

The show focuses on the trio getting into the money laundering business with a local gang and focuses on women in crime.

All four seasons of God Girls are available to watch on Netflix.

Sons of Anarchy (2008)

Sons of Anarchy consists of seven seasons that aired from 2008 to 2014. The synopsis reads,"Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama that explores a notorious outlaw motorcycle club’s (MC) desire to protect its livelihood while ensuring that their simple, sheltered town of Charming, California remains exactly that, charming."

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are available to view on Disney +

Ozark (2017)

Ozark consists of four seasons and ran between 2017 to 2022. The synopisis of the series reads,"The Byrdes, husband and wife Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), their teenage kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) -- are for all intents and purposes an ordinary family. Ordinary save for Marty’s job: The top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico."

All four seasons of Ozark are available to view on Netflix.

Power (2014)

Power ran from 2014 to 2020 and consists of six seasons. The synopsis for the series reads, "Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents Power, a crime drama about a night club owner who is also the kingpin of a lucrative drug empire."

All six seasons of Power are available to watch on Lionsgate+ and Amazon Prime with a Lionsgate additional subscription.