Where are Griselda Blanco's children now? What to know if you're watching the Netflix show

Netflix’s latest crime drama, Griselda, tells the story of drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as the 'Cocaine Godmother' - but what happened to Griselda's children and where are they now?

As the limited series depicts, drug boss Blanco, who was linked to 250 murders, was also a family woman who would do anything to protect her children. But as you watch the show, you may have questions - from what happened to Griselda Blanco in real life to Sofia Vergara's transformation into Griselda - but especially about who her children are, how many did she have, and where are they now. Here's everything you need to know about the crime boss's four sons if you're hooked on the new Netflix show.

How many children did Griselda Blanco have?

Before the cocaine boss was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leading a drug empire, she had four sons.

Blanco was married three times but only had children with her first and third husband. She had her three eldest sons - Dixon, Uber, and Osvaldo - with her first husband, Carlos Trujillo. She had her final son, Michael Corleone (named after Al Pacino’s character in The Godfather movies), with Dario Sepulveda. Sepulveda features in the Netflix series as one of Blanco’s right-hand men. Her fourth pregnancy with her son Michael is revealed in the fourth episode.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where are Griselda Blanco’s children now?

The Netflix series revealed that Griselda’s three eldest children - Dixon, Uber, and Osvaldo - whom she had with her first husband, Carlos Trujillo, were all killed while she was in prison. June visits Blanco seven years into her sentence and lets her know that Dixon was shot while walking to his car, Uber was shot while making a drug deal in Colombia, and Osvaldo was killed in a crowded nightclub. Michael survives living in Medellín with Dario’s mother.

Dixon Trujillo

Like his mother, Dixon was also involved in the drug trade. While his mother was in prison, per Hola, Dixon moved to San Francisco, where he is alleged to have been operating the family business, which, like his mother, got him sent to prison. Dixon’s fate after being sent to prison is a bit unclear; there are varying rumours, some saying he died, that he’s still alive or at least outlived his mother.

Uber Trujillo

After the conviction of their mother, it’s understood the Blanco sons split up and spread across the United States, selling drugs. Uber returned to Miami before being arrested for selling drugs.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Robert Palombo, who spent 11 years chasing after Blanco, also targeted her sons. During a tip line, his partner got a call from a woman who was complaining that “her daughter was dating this Hispanic low-life”, and the “low-life”, whom the mother claimed to be involved in the illegal drug trade, turned out to be Uber Trujillo.

This call led to Palombo discovering Uber lived in Turnberry Isle. To convict Uber, Palombo got an informant to wear a hidden microphone, allowing him to overhear Uber discussing how he and his brothers had taken over his mother’s business on the West Coast and Miami. After his release from federal prison, he returned to Colombia, where he was later killed.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Osvaldo Trujillo

According to Sun Sentinel, the DEA caught Osvaldo on counterfeiting and automatic weapons charges. At the age of 25, Osvaldo met a similar fate to his brother, Uber, when he was killed in a Colombian nightclub.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michael Corleone Blanco

The Netflix limited series shows Michael Corleone’s father, Sepulveda, running away with him back to Colombia to prevent Michael from getting wrapped up in the drug world. However, his father’s plan fails when he is killed by fake Colombian police, and Michael is taken back to America to be with his brothers.

In 2011, Michael went down a similar path as his brothers when he was arrested for cocaine trafficking. He was on probation until 2018, meaning that at the time of his mother’s death, he was on house arrest. Miami New Times wrote at the time that, “according to [Michael’s] friend and business manager, Cristian Rios, Michael had not seen his mother since she was released from state prison and deported to Colombia in 2004, though he spoke to her regularly on the phone and sent her home videos of himself with his wife and two children."

It’s believed the death of his mother and his arrest contributed to Michael quitting the drug trafficking business and launching a clothing and lifestyle brand called Pure Blanco.

In 2015, he met his now-wife, reality TV star Marie Ramirez, who he married in July 2021 . They have one daughter, Faith Michelle Sepulveda, born in 2016.