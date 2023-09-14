Annika series 2 ending explained and will there be a series 3 to resolve *that* cliff-hanger moment for DI Annika Strandhed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Annika series 2 ending brought the hit Alibi drama to a close with a revelation that likely shocked many and which seemingly keeps the door open for another instalment.

Some fans might have to wait a little longer hoping Annika season 2 will be on BBC at some point but anyone who's been watching it on Alibi is likely still reeling from the finale. Even before the second series started it was clear this was going to be an emotional one for DI Annika Strandhed thanks to her series 1 ending revelation. And we weren’t disappointed as family secrets were revealed and the final case gained a shocking new suspect.

Here we explain the Annika series 2 ending, including the unexpected cliff-hanger and what we know so far about Annika series 3…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

Annika series 2 ending explained

Just like the Annika ending for series 1 let viewers in on a huge family secret that came out in the second season, the Annika series 2 ending closed with a shocking revelation that’s sure to have severe repercussions for DI Strandhed. Each episode of Annika season 2 followed a different case, as we’ve come to expect from the Alibi drama after season 1. Annika series 2 episode 6 brought the second instalment to a close in typically intriguing style as the Marine Homicide Unit investigated the death of Jackie Drummond.

Jackie had been a detective herself until retiring a few years earlier and she’d died from smoke inhalation after her boat was set on fire. After a series of investigative avenues were gone down, sadly all to no avail, the Annika series 2 ending delivered an earth-shattering twist for the determined DI.

The case got seriously personal as it was strongly indicated that Annika’s estranged father Magnus Strandhed could have been the killer. Having arrived in Scotland to visit prior to the season finale, Magnus’ relationship with his detective daughter was shown to not be on the best of terms. This will come as no surprise to those who remember Annika’s pronouncement in series 1 episode 1 that when she was 16 she decided to stay in Scotland whilst her parents returned to Norway.

“I got free of the life they wanted for me,” she said in one of her asides to the camera. “Not everyone’s so lucky.”

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

We also saw her having an angry exchange in Norwegian with Magnus on the phone after she discovered her daughter Morgan calling him and arranging to visit. So when he came to see her in Annika series 2 after being convinced to come by Morgan, Annika was wary and their reunion wasn’t overly warm. Even so, few fans likely would’ve expected Magnus to be exposed as a major suspect in Jackie’s death in episode 6.

The case really started with the death of Jackie’s brother in an apparent diving accident and Magnus was seemingly involved in this. His return appears to have been an attempt to make sure his involvement remained undiscovered because Jackie and her daughter were collaborating on a podcast together where she was perhaps prepared to reveal stories she knew.

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

As she continued her investigation, Annika’s father held a family dinner and after learning a little bit about her case Magnus announced that he was going to go back to Norway. The detective later found out that Jackie was never satisfied with the verdict on how her brother died.

She later listened to a recording of Magnus and Jackie talking and the detective’s father could be heard offering to explain before Jackie relented and allowed him inside her barge. Now definitely suspecting that Magnus is involved, Annika turned to the camera and said simply, “Help me”.

And if viewers thought they’d get a conclusion to the Jackie case there and then they were unfortunately mistaken as the screen faded to black and the credits rolled on the Annika series 2 ending. Though, of course, the Magnus situation wasn’t the only one to be explored in the finale.

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

In Annika season 2 episode 3 pregnant DC Blair Ferguson went into labour and Morgan Strandhed finally found out that DS Michael McAndrews is her father. This was the cliff-hanger season 1 ended with as Annika confessed to the viewers and during series 2 Michael learned the truth and then, finally, Morgan did. Annika also resumed her romance with Morgan’s former therapist Jack Strathearn and after a little uncertainty it was decided that Jake was moving in with Annika, with Morgan’s blessing.

Will there be an Annika series 3?

After *that* Magnus revelation in the Annika series 2 ending many of us will be on tenterhooks wanting to know what happens next but unfortunately there’s currently been no word about a possible Annika series 3. That doesn’t mean there won’t be one, though, as the Alibi drama has proved popular and the way the season 2 finale ended left the door wide open for another instalment.

Ending the series like that only become truly satisfying for fans if there is an Annika series 3. Whilst it’s strongly suspected that Magnus is involved in either Jackie’s death, her brother’s or both, that’s not been 100% proven on screen yet.

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

As of the Annika series 2 ending Magnus is either on his way back to Norway or already there. She would need to fully solve the case, grappling with her own personal feelings about it along the way, and arrest him. It’s possible that Magnus being involved was a red herring but only Annika series 3 could reveal this.

Viewers would also most likely be interested to see more from Annika and Jake after they’ve moved in together and how their relationship is developing, including how Morgan is finding living with them. Her relationship with Michael is something that could also be delved into more in a potential Annika series 3.

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

Given he has daughters and a wife there’s also more of an extended family for Morgan to get to know better. If there is an Annika series 3, though, it could be a while yet before it arrives. The gap between Annika series 1 and 2 airing on Alibi was two years so it’s possible that if the drama is renewed then it might be 2025 before it premieres, if it follows this pattern.

Until there's official confirmation that there's definitely going to be Annika series 3 fans will just have to re-watch their favourite moments and keep their fingers crossed that Annika series 2 ending cliff-hanger will be taken further.