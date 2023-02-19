A sequel to the highest grossing rom-com of all time is coming to theaters very soon

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you weren’t already aware, we are in the midst of something very exciting – the romantic comedy renaissance, or a romaissance, if you will.

First, Jennifer Lopez led the charge, with 2022’s Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding earlier this month. Other rom-com queens returned to the genre shortly after, including Julia Roberts who reunited with George Clooney for Ticket to Paradise.

It only gets better. Later this year, Meg Ryan – yes, Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally rom-com queen Meg Ryan – will make a triumphant return to the genre when she directs and stars in What Happens Later, an adaption of a 2010 play by Steven Dietz.

It’s a great time to be an unapologetic lover of the genre, and earlier this week, movie studio Focus Features capped off the great romaissance by confirming a sequel to the most commercially successful romantic comedy in history will hit theaters this year.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The sequel in question would be My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the second sequel to record-breaking My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The original movie, written by its star Nia Vardalos, came out in 2002.

It was made for a surprisingly modest budget of just $5 million but went on to gross $241.4 million at the US box office alone, according to Box Office Mojo. Worldwide it made over $368 million.

21 years later, it still holds the record for the biggest grossing romcom of all time.

In 2016, the first sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released. While not as big a success, the movie grossed over $90 million.

A post shared by Nia Vardalos (@niavardalos) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 about?

A plot for the movie has not been revealed just yet, but returning star and writer Nia Vardalos said in a statement to Focus Features that the Portokalos clan will reunite in Greece.

Returning for the third movie in the series is John Corbett (who will also return to the small screen this year as And Just Like That’s Aiden), Andrea Martin, Joey Fatone, and Lainie Kazan.

While nothing has been confirmed, the movie’s plot could be inspired by real life.

The patriarch from the first two My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies was played by Michael Constantine. The actor sadly passed away in 2021. Therefore, it could be that the fictional character is laid to rest in his homeland in the third movie.

“We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece, which was thrilling for us all,” Nia said. “Plus, we ate for free.”

Nia, who announced last year that she would be directing the film, took to Instagram and wrote in a post, "Thasssssssright!!! You are all invited to the big fat family reunion!!... Here we go! #mybigfatgreekwedding3!! The original band is back together.”

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

When is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 out?

It’s not too much of a wait for fans!

The movie studio confirmed the threequel will be released in theaters worldwide on September 8, 2023.