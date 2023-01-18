A Ghost remake is happening, Channing Tatum reveals he’s rebooting the beloved film

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Actor Channing Tatum recently made headlines when making a number of interesting revelations connected to his upcoming projects, his love life and more.

Chatting with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) to promote his upcoming movie Magic Mike's Last Dance, Channing, who recently mourned the loss of friend tWitch as he passed away at the age of 40, specifically disclosed that his production company, Free Association, actually has the rights to the 1990 classic that originally starred the late Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

When asked whether he's planning on remaking the cult favorite with him perhaps taking on Patrick's iconic role, Channing gives a semi-response. "But we're going to do something different," he said to the reporter. "I think it needs to change a little bit."

The 42-year-old actor is likely referring to the criticism that the original film received when it first came out, with audience members noting the various racial stereotypes explored throughout the production.

(Image credit: Sunset Boulevard / Contributor)

As fans of the Jerry Zucker-directed movie remember, Ghost casts Patrick as Sam Wheat, a murdered banker who becomes a ghost and tries to save his girlfriend Molly Jensen (Demi) from encountering the same fate. Whoopi takes on the role of Oda Mae Brown, a real-world psychic that helps Sam with his quest.

The film was extremely successful when it first came out, earning a total of five Academy Award nominations: best picture, best original score, best film editing, best supporting actress and best original screenplay. Whoopi actually took home the trophy for her supporting role and the production also earned the best original screenplay award for Bruce Joel Rubin's writing.

In addition to his potential Ghost remake and the upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance, set to hit theaters on February 10, Channing is also set to star in the thriller Pussy Island, his own girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking to Vanity Fair about their much chronicled relationship, Channing spoke about the "embarrassing" moment when his fans realized how many Zoë fan accounts he was actually following on Instagram.

"I have no chill," the father of one said to the outlet. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

As for love in general, Channing admitted to finding relationships hard to navigate. "In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed," he noted. "But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Channing and Zoë has been in a relationship since 2021, seemingly going strong following the end of his partnership with Jessie J and Zoë's divorce from husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage.

Perhaps, if we’re lucky, Zoë will take on Demi’s coveted Ghost role if Channing’s remake actually becomes a reality?