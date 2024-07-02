Gwyneth Paltrow revealed when she ‘knew’ her marriage to Coldplay’s Christ Martin was over years before ‘consciously uncoupling’

Gwyneth Paltrow once revealed the exact weekend she "knew" her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was "over".

Actor and founder of iconic lifestyle website Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow and her former husband Chris Martin made headlines across the world when they consciously uncoupled in 2014. They were married for almost ten years and are proud parents of two children, Apple and Moses, who were 9 and 7 at the time they announced their separation. Whilst the exact reasons behind their decision remain private, Gwyneth has since revealed the exact moment she "knew" her marriage to Chris was over.

Writing a deeply personal essay for British Vogue back in 2020, the star confirmed that she and Chris had been on holiday together in picturesque Tuscany at the time. Not only that, but it was actually during Gwyneth’s 38th birthday weekend that she came to her emotional realisation.

"It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest," she began. "Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby – peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs."

This might sound like most people’s idea of an idyllic holiday, but Gwyneth went on to remark how amongst all this beauty she "knew" her marriage had come to an end, though she can’t recall "exactly" what happened to spark this understanding.

She wrote, "I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew - despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held - my marriage was over."

Gwyneth reflected that at this time it "felt almost involuntary" and described it as being "like the ring of a bell that has sounded and cannot be undone". She explained how she’d "tried to quell that knowing" but she knew it "in [her] bones" to be true. The actor turned 38 in 2010 and she disclosed that it had been "years" until she and Chris had "said the words aloud".

"We were close, though we had never fully settled into being a couple. We just didn’t quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children," Gwyneth wrote, adding that they’d "tried everything" between the day she knew and the day they "relented to the truth" that their marriage had reached an end.

The phrase "conscious uncoupling" which featured in their 2014 statement announcing their separation remains strongly associated with Gwyneth and Coldplay frontman Chris to this day, though the Goop founder explained that the idea had been presented to them by their therapist.

Together the former couple had aimed to try and navigate their break up and not "lose everything" they’d built as a family. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have continued to successfully co-parent Apple and Moses and the actor went on to marry writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and has taken Goop to new heights. Meanwhile, the musician has found love with actor Dakota Johnson and entertained an estimated 100,000+ people at this year’s Glastonbury with Coldplay’s headline performance.

"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," Gwyneth reflected. "Conscious uncoupling lets us recognise those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."