What's inside our woman&home Christmas Live VIP goody bag

woman&home Christmas Live is back for another stylish celebration of the festive season, with more celebrities, fashion, food and beauty than ever before.

Haven't snapped up your ticket for our glittering extravaganza yet? Then you may find this sneak peek inside our exclusive VIP offering and goody bag - containing £581 worth of beauty and self-care treats - very interesting indeed.

With this year's show set to take place on November 23rd at London's iconic County Hall, a VIP pass is your golden ticket to experiencing two floors of festive magic in seriously swish style. Think exclusive access to celebrity talks and experts, a VIP lounge to unwind and pamper and complimentary food and fizz. Then, of course, there's that luxurious goody bag - overflowing with must-have products from brands such as Shiseido, Elemis and Murad.

The VIP Experience at woman&home Christmas Live

As well as that incredible goody bag, every woman&home Christmas Live VIP ticket includes:

Access to the event for a full day with a personalised agenda

Exclusive VIP entrance with fast-track check-in

with fast-track check-in Complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, plus a voucher for another glass of fizz

on arrival, plus a voucher for another glass of fizz Dedicated VIP Lounge and cafe area with exclusive access to Alice Hart-Davis and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas

and cafe area with exclusive access to Alice Hart-Davis and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas A food and drink package in the VIP lounge - select from afternoon tea or a Christmas brunch

in the VIP lounge - select from afternoon tea or a Christmas brunch Select one session from The Main Stage featuring our celebrity lineup; Trinny Woodall, Ruth Langsford & Helen Lederer or Fern Britton and Dorothy Koomson. Plus makeup looks from No7

featuring our celebrity lineup; Trinny Woodall, Ruth Langsford & Helen Lederer or Fern Britton and Dorothy Koomson. Plus makeup looks from No7 Access to all other stages including The Beauty Stage sponsored by Gold Collagen, The Food & Drink Stage sponsored by Ocado, plus our new Wine Tasting Suite and Fashion Stage sponsored by Busby & Fox

sponsored by Gold Collagen, sponsored by Ocado, plus our new and sponsored by Busby & Fox Access to the woman&home Marketplace

Complimentary VIP cloakroom

VIP tickets are available to purchase with an RRP of £185 at: womanandhomechristmas.com

And, for a limited time only we are offering 15% off VIP Tickets with the code OURCHRISTMAS. Either enter the code at checkout or book using this link for this exclusive VIP ticket offer.

What's inside the woman&home Christmas Live VIP goody bag

Every VIP ticket holder will be gifted our luxurious VIP Goody bag - with contents worth £581. Here's our sneak preview of every single product you'll find inside - from luxury skincare to beautiful home fragrance.

