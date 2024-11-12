What's inside our woman&home Christmas Live VIP goody bag
The VIP experience at woman&home Christmas Live is more luxurious than ever this year - including our goody bag worth £581
woman&home Christmas Live is back for another stylish celebration of the festive season, with more celebrities, fashion, food and beauty than ever before.
Haven't snapped up your ticket for our glittering extravaganza yet? Then you may find this sneak peek inside our exclusive VIP offering and goody bag - containing £581 worth of beauty and self-care treats - very interesting indeed.
With this year's show set to take place on November 23rd at London's iconic County Hall, a VIP pass is your golden ticket to experiencing two floors of festive magic in seriously swish style. Think exclusive access to celebrity talks and experts, a VIP lounge to unwind and pamper and complimentary food and fizz. Then, of course, there's that luxurious goody bag - overflowing with must-have products from brands such as Shiseido, Elemis and Murad.
The VIP Experience at woman&home Christmas Live
As well as that incredible goody bag, every woman&home Christmas Live VIP ticket includes:
- Access to the event for a full day with a personalised agenda
- Exclusive VIP entrance with fast-track check-in
- Complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, plus a voucher for another glass of fizz
- Dedicated VIP Lounge and cafe area with exclusive access to Alice Hart-Davis and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas
- A food and drink package in the VIP lounge - select from afternoon tea or a Christmas brunch
- Select one session from The Main Stage featuring our celebrity lineup; Trinny Woodall, Ruth Langsford & Helen Lederer or Fern Britton and Dorothy Koomson. Plus makeup looks from No7
- Access to all other stages including The Beauty Stage sponsored by Gold Collagen, The Food & Drink Stage sponsored by Ocado, plus our new Wine Tasting Suite and Fashion Stage sponsored by Busby & Fox
- Access to the woman&home Marketplace
- Complimentary VIP cloakroom
VIP tickets are available to purchase with an RRP of £185 at: womanandhomechristmas.com
And, for a limited time only we are offering 15% off VIP Tickets with the code OURCHRISTMAS. Either enter the code at checkout or book using this link for this exclusive VIP ticket offer.
What's inside the woman&home Christmas Live VIP goody bag
Every VIP ticket holder will be gifted our luxurious VIP Goody bag - with contents worth £581. Here's our sneak preview of every single product you'll find inside - from luxury skincare to beautiful home fragrance.
RRP £59
This beautifully cooling, gel-textured face mask cleverly gets to work while you sleep, so you wake up with a plumped, hydrated, happy complexion. Its hero ingredient is a peptide, which supports the skin’s natural overnight renewal, as well as natural extracts including omega-rich star avensis and antioxidant-packed speedwell extract. The best bit of this hardworking treatment is you simply smooth it on before bed and rinse it away in the morning - what could be easier?
RRP £46
With its unique texture and two-in-one properties, this wash is a one-stop shop for cleansed, softened - but never stripped - hair. It’s designed to be used in place of shampoo and conditioner, and is free from many of the harsh ingredients that Hairstory says can strip away natural oils and moisture. This includes detergents, sulfates and silicones, which can weigh the hair down. As well as simplifying your regime, New Wash aims to boost hair health with a quality-over-quantity approach to hair washing.
RRP: £32
This high-tech moisturising cream is packed with actives designed to boost skin tone and texture. It includes a powerful antioxidant complex derived from olive root, tea and angelica root extracts to ward off the environmental damage that causes skin to lose its structure. Luxe Japanese brand, Shiseido, is known for combining advanced actives with the best of nature within beautiful product textures - and this cream ticks all three boxes.
RRP: £82
We love a clever hydrating product, especially at the chillier end of the year. This is a deeply nourishing moisturiser packed with the star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, at various molecular weights to draw hydration into the skin and keep it there. It combines natural oils such as sunflower with coconut extract and shea butter to nourish and smooth skin texture, leaving your complexion soft, plumped, and ready for the day.
RRP: £22
Facial oils feel so luxurious and spa-like at this time of year, and this one, in particular, would be just the tonic for dry or dehydrated winter skin. It contains a natural seed oil blend including grape seed, borage seed and hazelnut seed to replenish the skin barrier and leave your complexion feeling plumped and comforted. The addition of lavender makes this a perfectly relaxing pre-bed ritual and a little goes a very long way.
RRP: £8.95
This vegan and cruelty-free natural nail lacquer is the perfect option for anyone looking to create a beautiful neutral manicure without compromising the health of their nails. This shade, Pillow Talk is a pretty soft pink that would suit any skin tone and is so flattering on short and long nails alike. The colour goes on sheer in one coat or build it up to three for a glossy, opaque finish.
RRP: £19.99
Self-tanning drops are one of the easiest ways to build a glowing complexion without worrying about it going streaky or transferring onto your collar. These drops come with a handy pipette, so you can customise the depth of tan - start with two drops for a light glow or use up to six for a deeper bronze - then simply mix in with your usual moisturiser and wash your hands afterwards. This clever product also contains skincare ingredients shea butter and vitamin E, to nourish the skin.
RRP: £22.95
Every cosmetic bag should have at least one great foundation brush in it, and this one, from makeup brand Mii, is super versatile and easy to use. It has firm bristles to flawlessly lay down and buff in any foundation formula, plus the dome-shaped head fits nicely into tricky-to-reach areas such as the sides of the nose, for easy blending. We love that the synthetic bristles are cruelty-free, too.
RRP: £59
If you experience a feeling of heaviness or visible veins in your legs, this powerful cream is designed to help boost microcirculation and alleviate some of that discomfort. It contains anti-inflammatory arnica and solomons seal extract, which the brand explains can help reinforce vascular walls and “reduce redness by up to 24% in just three weeks.” With regular use, you can expect legs that look and feel sprightlier this winter.
RRP: £4.15
You can always trust Neutrogena to make hardworking yet gentle on-the-skin products; this hand cream is no exception. Made with deeply nourishing glycerin, it gets to work quickly on dry, rough-textured or chapped hands - soothing and hydrating them without any film or sticky residue. The handy 75ml size is perfect for on-the-go use, making this a true winter handbag hero.
RRP: £34.95
This clever cream from skincare experts, No7 offers multifaceted benefits for your skin. The star ingredient is a unique peptide technology, to boost skin’s natural repair processes, as well as protective SPF40 - a must all year round. As well as this Future Renew Day Cream also contains a cocktail of actives including antioxidant-packed vitamin C, gentle all-round skin improver niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water.
RRP: £5
Whether you’ve got a party coming up or simply fancy a pampering night, this slippery hydrogel mask is the ultimate treat for your skin. It contains top hydrators glycerin and hyaluronic acid as well as powerful botanical extracts to instantly moisturise, plump lines and give your complexion a radiance boost in just 15 minutes. Plus, as a handy sheet mask there’s no messy wash-off process, simply pop it on and let all that good stuff absorb, then peel it off and glow!
RRP: £36
This daily supplement is packed with key vitamins and active molecules designed to help prevent the depletion of collagen. The unique cocktail of ingredients includes hydrolysed marine collagen, hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and D, plus zinc, which helps maintain healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and more. Simply take one or two tablets daily with food to see the benefits, and you can even combine it with the brand's liquid collagen supplement.
RRP: £75
What Caroline Hirons doesn't know about skincare isn't worth knowing, so it's no surprise that her excellent range, Skin Rocks, includes retinoids. These gold-standard skin-improving ingredients work on everything from skin tone and texture to fine lines and acne breakouts. This serum contains two forms - potent retinal and gentler hydroxypinacolone retinoate - for multifaceted benefits as well as soothing ingredients to support the skin as you use this powerful ingredient combination.
RRP: £12
There's nothing like a beautiful scented candle to get you in the mood for the festive season, and this one evokes all the big-hitting Christmas aromas you could possibly think of. Think nutmeg, orange, cinnamon, clove and bags of warming spices, this is the scent equivalent of drinking a mug of mulled wine by a crackling fireplace. And with 22 hours of burn time, you can keep the festive feelings going all season long.
RRP: £49
This serum is designed by experts to boost healthy hair growth and help reduce thinning by stimulating blood flow and nutrients to the scalp. The high-tech formula was developed with stem cell technology to create plant growth factors that work to support your hair's healthy growth, and is so simple to use - just drop with the pipette and massage into the hair and scalp, leave it on for at least six hours and rinse well.
RRP: £14
A gentle PH-balanced wash that, unlike many shower gels and soaps, is safe to use intimately, Luna Daily is designed to be used absolutely everywhere. This means you needn't buy separate body and feminine hygiene washes - this one does it all! With gentle ingredients including cleansing French thermal water, soothing aloe vera, nourishing coconut oil and Vitamins F, E, and C, this has a low-lather formula and soft, hypoallergenic fragrance that lingers gently on the skin.
VIP Access
Exclusive for woman&home Christmas Live VIP pass holders, chic fashion brand Busby & Fox invite you to join a VIP loyalty programme. Not only does this luxe club entitle you to a year's worth of special offers and VIP treats, it also entitles you to £50 to spend on anything in December. We know where we'll be looking for our next festive party outfit...
