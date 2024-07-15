The Amazon Kindle I recommend to all my friends has a record low price drop in the early Prime Day sale
A Prime Day deal worth the hype
Amazon Prime Day starts officially tomorrow, but the retail giant has kicked things off early in certain areas, including its best selling ereaders.
It wasn't long ago that I would recoil at the thought of using an ereader, but knew there was something in not having to carry bulky novels around so I got one. And it took a matter of hours for me to be converted. Physical books will always hold a very special place in my heart, but the Kindle makes my favourite hobby so easily accessible whenever, wherever, that now I wouldn't be without it.
I regularly sing that tune to, well, anyone who likes to read and will listen. And I'm doing so even louder today because an early Prime Day deal has knocked the price of the Amazon's entry-level Kindle down to just £64.99. That's the lowest price recorded, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.
Amazon Kindle (2022): was £84.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
This entry-level ereader is brilliant for book lovers on-the-go. It has storage enough for thousands of books and a battery life that lasts weeks. It's super lightweight and so compact you'll barely notice it's there.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon
If you have a bit of extra cash to spend, the Kindle Paperwhite is my all-time favourite ereader. It has all the amazing features of the standard Kindle, but then throws in automatic adjustable lighting, longer battery life and is slightly closer to the size of a physical book, which works well for my larger hands. It scored a solid 5/5 in my Kindle Paperwhite review.
The catch with this is to be able to access the offer, you have to be a Prime member. If you're keen, you can sign for a no obligation, free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, and then either continue your subscription or cancel before the 30 days is up to avoid any charges.
When it comes to the best Kindles, as an entry-level device this one would arguably come out on top. The usual retail price is just under £100, which is fantastic value, so to have it drop to less than £65 is a Prime Day deal that's really worth the hype.
My full Kindle (2022) review goes into great detail on the device. But to summarise, this budget device feels and performs like anything but. It has multiple options for font sizes and styles to suit your eyesight, manual adjustable lighting to ease any strain, has enough storage for quite literally thousands of books, has a battery life that will last for weeks without charge, and is so small and compact, you barely notice it in your bag.
In my Kindle (2022) vs Kindle Paperwhite comparison, I opted for the latter because it is slightly larger and has automatic lighting, so suited me perfectly. But for those with smaller hands, who want a more lightweight device, or who are new to ereaders and just want an easier way to enjoy a read on the move, you'd be hard pushed to find better than this brilliant compact option.
