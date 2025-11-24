Victoria Beckham's charming Christmas tree has taken us all by surprise – even her husband, David

After swooning over Victoria's minimalist Christmas decorations last year, we've kept an eye open to see how the style icon would tackle her festive decor this year. It's safe to say she's surprised us by trying out some new Christmas tree decorating ideas by adding on-trend ribbons, colourful baubles, and warm lights.

It wasn't just us who were surprised by the tree this year; husband David Beckham was also shocked and somewhat suspicious about just who decorated the tree and whether it was actually a job done by Victoria herself.

While we certainly don't see Victoria adopting the maximalist decor trend anytime soon, this turn to more charming, homely Christmas decorations is a welcome change.

Filming the large tree, Victoria says, "David has been away for a few days, he's coming home, I've got the tree, and we're going to decorate. I want it to be a nice surprise for him. We've got all the decorations, Harper wanted pale pink and lilac baubles, and yeah, I've got a few hours to perfect the tree."

By starting with a traditional fir towering high, this was always going to be an impressive festive display. Adding warm Christmas tree lights that reflect off the baubles and glass ornaments fills the room with a cosy glow.

The mixture of pink, lilac and what look like clear glass baubles keeps the tree looking cohesive and sophisticated, while allowing for some personality to be added.

Of course, the style icon is well ahead of the Christmas bow trend by adorning her tree with luxurious golden ribbon. Tying the bows with longer tails adds an eye-catching cascading effect and gives the tree a somewhat rustic finish. It's a great alternative to tinsel and one that we'll certainly be taking inspiration from with our own trees.

The mix of warm cluster lights, decadent glass baubles, and a complementary colour palette means the tree isn't overwhelming. Although it's certainly homey, it's also incredibly chic thanks to these balanced decorations.

So we are more than understanding as to why David's reaction is to question who tackled the magnificent tree decorating. His repeated "Be honest!" echoes the infamous scene from their Netflix documentary, which will have us laughing for days to come.

If you're still deciding between Christmas tree themes for this year, why not keep it somewhat simple like the Beckhams? Stick to a reduced colour palette, mix in some glass and swap tinsel for charming satin bows.