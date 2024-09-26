Jennifer Garner's Californian home strikes the perfect balance between familial charm and modern eclecticism
The actress featured her home in Architectural Digest and we simply cannot get enough of the elevated yet timeless interiors
More often than not the celebrity homes we get a chance to sneak a peek into are lavish, artistic and not very welcoming. However, Jennifer Garner's home couldn't be more different with its warm and comforting interiors, a true reflection of her down-to-earth personality.
It's not very often we can take inspiration from every room in a celebrity home, and yet Jennifer's is filled with humble furnishings and a comfortable lived-in feel. From her butterfly gallery wall to the stained glass window in the upstairs reading nook, this is certainly a home and not just a house.
There is one room that particularly took our fancy though, her library-turned-study that is colour-drenched in blue. As one of the interior paint colour trends of 2024, we can see this deep hue finding its way into many homes.
Speaking to Architectural Digest, Jennifer explains how she wanted her home to feel, she says, "I wanted it to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on." This is a perfect example of combining traditional heirlooms with contemporary style.
It's this mixture of aesthetic and function that we admire so much about the space, it's got those cosy wooden elements throughout with vibrant unique prints through soft furnishings and wallpaper. What really gives her home character though is the use of vintage pieces in each room that mix so well with the contemporary trends.
It looks as though Jennifer's designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti might have used some 70s-inspired interior design trends as the home is filled with curved furniture, earth tones, botanical additions and natural materials.
Our favourite room in her home, the library, has so many of the elements that work best in the rest of the house. Layered with textures like leather, shearling, cotton and wood along with brass hardware and dark leafy plants. All of these together create a cohesive relaxing feel to the space.
Everything about the colour scheme is rich and the colour drenching with Farrow & Ball's Stiffkey Blue makes the room appear endless and vast. The introduction of warmer wood stains and plants stops the blue from feeling cold or too dark by breaking up the drenching effect slightly.
As you can see in the above reel, Jennifer has incorporated family mementoes and pictures in the bookcases which also warms the space up.
Of course, most of us don't have a library in our homes to decorate like this, however, the inky blue suits both interior and exterior spaces no matter their size. It would be a great colour for a front door or even as a statement wall in a bedroom.
Get the look: Deep blue interiors
Exact paint match
RRP: £79 | This might just be the perfect deep blue colour for the home. The inky blue shade was named after the north Norfolk beach where the mud has this particular blue hue. The paint type Dead Flat is their multi-surface, ultra-matte finish which is built to last, is washable, scuff-resistant and perfect for high-traffic rooms.
Alternative sofa cushions
RRP: £12.50 | Whilst the exact match for Jennifer's cushions isn't known, these alternatives from Marks & Spencer are a great second. Made of 100% cotton these cushions are perfect for sofa additions or even a little window seat. They're also double sided with the other half being a cream cotton, ideal for if you want to lighten up your space through the summer months.
Decorative coffee table book
RRP: £12.75 | A really easy way of elevating an area and keeping to a cohesive colour palette are decorative accessories and coffee table books. This one from H&M is super affordable and is perfect for any fashion lovers too, plus it matches perfectly to the dark blue aesthetic.
Finding inspiration from celebrities might at first seem unrealistic but you can pick up some great ideas, they'll just need tweaking to work for your space. Another celeb home we're taking notes from is Amanda Holdens, which is inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel and is a great example of maximalism done right.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
