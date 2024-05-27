32 of the easiest foods to digest - from nourishing fruits and warming chicken soup to fermented foods

Foods that are easy to digest will give your gastrointestinal tract a rest and require less energy to process. Some of these easily digestible foods like chicken soup or natural yoghurt are easy to chew and swallow, but all of the foods on our list are easier for the body to break down in the digestive system, allowing it to recover.

If you're dealing with an upset stomach, bloating or nausea the rule is generally to opt for plain foods like lean meat, potatoes and cooked fruit and veg that will go easier on your system. Anyone experiencing digestive issues should avoid spicy food of any kind, too. "If you suffer from unpredictable digestion, then incorporating easy-to-digest foods into your diet should be a priority," Sarah Williamson, nutritional therapist and co-founder of womenwise.health told us. "It’s also important to remember that if you are unwell and your appetite has reduced, having easy-to-digest foods can improve nutrient absorption to help support your immune system. We are what we absorb, so including foods that make absorbing nutrients easier is always a good idea."

If you're experiencing a problem like IBS, it's worth investigating with a doctor what the underlying issue could be and whether there are problems with your gut health. A low-FODMAP diet, which means restricting the consumption of all fermentable carbohydrates, can help ease symptoms. But if you've had a particularly nasty case of food poisoning and want to eat plain, comforting food that won't irritate your system, these easy-to-digest foods are soothing and nutritious.

Berry smoothie

While blending fruit doesn't reduce its fibre content, it does help speed up the digestion process to its easier on your system. Dark fruits like blueberries are also a well-known prebiotic, which helps aid a healthy gut. Just add some low-fat yoghurt to keep your smoothie easy-going on the system.

Toast

Toast is easier to digest than bread, as the toasting process breaks down some of the carbohydrates so it's easier for the body to process.

But make sure you consume processed carbs like white bread, pasta and rice in moderation, as nutritional therapist Sarah Williamson advises. "Beware of overconsuming carbohydrates if you struggle with your weight or blood glucose regulation as they can rapidly increase blood glucose."

White rice

In the same vein, white rice is one of the easiest foods to digest as it's very plain, low in fibre and a more refined carbohydrate than brown rice or grains. It's also a nutritious food, packed with zinc that will aid your metabolism and immune system, but it's important to ensure you eat in moderation.

Bananas

Bananas are soft fruits that are generally easy on the system. They also provide a lot of fluid, which is important for anyone dealing with an upset stomach. Bananas also have a soothing effect on the gut thanks to their high levels of pectin, which is a soluble fibre, which helps to regulate bowel function.

Potatoes

Potatoes are such a versatile ingredient, so can come in handy if you're looking to bulk out dishes with a veg that's easy to digest. While potatoes are an easily digestible starch, if you keep the skins on they still contain high levels of figure, which is good for digestive health.

Boiling potatoes is the best way to eat them if you're looking to aid digestion. Nutrition expert Sarah Williamson explains, "If you are struggling to digest carbs like potatoes and other root vegetables, boiling them in water weakens their structure making them easier for the gut to break down."

Root vegetable soup

"Raw leafy vegetables and pulses can interfere with digestion for some people resulting in excess gas and bloating," nutritional therapist Sarah Williamson told us. So cooking your veg instead is the first step towards easier digestion.

Homemade vegetable soup, made from veg like carrots, butternut squash or courgette, is great comfort food that won't be too hard on your system. Cooking vegetables down softens them meaning they're easier to eat and less taxing on the system, as well as providing a good amount of water, which helps aid digestion. While blending veg doesn't change its fibre system, it can reduce the size of the fibre particles in plant-based soups so that they're easier to digest.

Eggs

Eggs are a highly nutritious food. They're packed with protein and also contain vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and iodine. Eggs are high in amino acids, which have positive health benefits but are also easy to digest. Boiled or poached eggs are healthier options that don't require additional ingredients like oil, butter or milk.

"Protein is one of the most important nutrients for those struggling with digestive issues," nutritional expert Sarah Williamson explains. "When your digestion is impaired you actually need more protein in your diet to ensure you are maintaining healthy muscle mass and repair."

Chicken

Chicken is very low in fibre, making it an easy food to digest. It's also low in fat, making it an healthy choice for an evening meal. Chicken breast tends to have the least fat compared to thighs or wings, making it the easiest cut to digest.

Salmon

Raw salmon is much harder to digest than cooked salmon, but baking salmon without any oil or butter will mean it's easier on the system. Salmon is also high in omega-3 fatty acids and a wide range of minerals and B vitamins that will help give the body what it needs to function effectively.

Sweet potato

Sweet potato is a popular superfood thanks to its high level of beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin E in the body. It's also a good mix of soluble and insoluble fiber to aid digestion. To make sweet potato easier to digest don't forget to remove the skin.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a soft, easy-to-digest fruit that's also very hydrating. Scoop out the seeds and leave the rind if you're sticking to a low-fibre diet to ease digestion. Due to its sugar content, it's best to eat watermelon in the day rather than at night.

Apple puree

Apple puree is lauded by experts as an excellent choice when it comes to food that's gentle on the digestive system. "The fibre in fruit can lead to digestive issues in some people, so stewing fruits on a low heat such as apples and berries can make them easier to digest whilst retaining their nutritional content," nutritional therapist Sarah Williamson told us.

To make your own, combine apples, water and cinnamon in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until apples are soft (this usually takes around 15 minutes). Spoon on top of oats or natural yoghurt for a gut-friendly breakfast.

Low-fat natural yoghurt

While yoghurt in general is quite gentle to consume, foods that are higher in fat are more difficult to digest. Low-fat yogurt also contains probiotics, which have have a positive impact on the gut.

Bone broth

Bone both is easy to digest and comes with a whole host of health benefits, from boosting collagen levels to reducing inflammation in the body. To make bone broth at home, simmer meat joints and bones in water with cooking juices for 12-24 hours and strain the liquid for a protein-rich broth.

Steak

Tender cuts of meat are generally easy to digest, thanks to their low fibre content. If you want to opt for meats that are easy on the stomach, go for lean cuts or ground meat. Serve with a simple salad and homemade vinaigrette of lemon and apple cider vinegar for a balanced, gut-friendly meal.

Cooked chickpeas

Chickpeas are easier to digest when they're cooked. Try them roasted as an alternative to meat - they're also really high in protein. Chickpeas are high in a soluble fibre called raffinose, which can help bowel movements more regular.

Avocado

Avocados are another soft fruit that is gentle on the system. While avocados are high in fibre, they're also full of potassium, which helps to aid healthy digestion. Eat yours crushed with salt and lime, or whizzed up in a blender with onion, garlic, lemon and coriander for an easy guacamole dip.

Cooked cauliflower

You'll notice a general theme that cooked vegetables are a lot easier to digest than when they're raw. The cooking process breaks down some of the carbs contained in cauliflower, meaning they're best roasted or steamed. Cauliflower is a plain veg that's filling enough to be used as a meat replacement if you want to stick to veggie alternatives while your stomach settles.

Tofu

Tofu is a soft vegan protein that's easy to digest. A lot of plant-based proteins like beans and legumes are most difficult for the body to process, so tofu is a real winner if you're looking for a veggie or vegan option that will be gentle on your digestive system.

Kimchi

Fermented foods are great gut-health boosters, which include kombucha, kefir and kimchi, a fermented cabbage. The probiotics in kimchi can help you maintain a healthy digestive system and develop better digestion long term when eaten regularly.

Grapefruit

Citrus fruits like lemon, lime and grapefruit contain less fructose, which means they're easier on the digestive system and are less likely to cause gas or bloating. Half a grapefruit each morning before breakfast has also been known to have a positive impact on regulating blood sugar levels.

Chicken soup

Lean protein chicken is an easy to digest food, so when it's combined with a nourishing broth it makes for a gut-friendly dish. Homemade chicken soup is also full of amino acid-rich gelatin, which can help to heal the gut for better digestion in the long term.

Pickled veg

Like kimchi, pickled veg is a fermented food that aids gut health and is easy to digest. To make your own pickles, combine a vinegar of choice, water, salt, and sugar in a saucepan over a gentle heat then pour over sliced veg and refrigerate for over 48 hours before consuming (they'll keep in the fridge for two-three weeks).

White bagels

White bagels are made from refined flour, making them easier to digest. Enjoy yours toasted with another gut-friendly food like avocado or mashed up banana and cinnamon for a soothing snack or easy healthy lunch.

Plain crackers

Plain crackers are one of the recommended foods for anyone dealing with an upset stomach. Foods high in starch, such as dry crackers, bread, and toast, help absorb gastric acid and in turn settle an upset stomach.

Vegetable broth

Much like soothing bone broth and chicken soup, eating a vegetable broth that's packed with nutrients will soothe your system and is the perfect comfort food. To make your own vegetable soup, simmer veggies of your choice with garlic, salt pepper and vegetable stock for some system-soothing goodness.

Ginger

Adding grated ginger to soups or sauces is also a good move, as it has a positive effect on the digestive system. Fresh ginger encourages effective digestion so food doesn't hang around in the gut as long - great for if you need a clear out.

Sauerkraut

Like kimchi, sauerkraut is another fermented food that's easy to digest. This tangy food is often served as a side and is made from cabbage. Sauerkraut is much easier for the body to process than raw cabbage, as the fermentation process releases enzymes that break down the veg before it's consumed.

Halibut

Like other lean protein, halibut is easy to digest due to its low fat content. It's also a great dish to serve simply, with just a little bit of lemon juice and seasoning, if you're sticking to plain foods. Serve with white rice and sauteed spinach for a meal that will go easy on your digestive system.

Sauteed spinach

Cooked veg is much easier to digest than raw, so a nutrient-packed food like sauteed spinach is a great option for those wanting to give their system a rest. Spinach is a good source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B6, B9, and E, and will help support a healthy gut for better digestion in the long term.

White pasta

Like white bread and rice, white pasta is a refined carb that are lower in fibre and take less energy to digest. You'll want to hold off the cheese, butter cream and opt for a lighter, tomato-based sauce instead, as full-fat dairy is harder for the body to process.

Honeydew melon

Naturally sweet honeydew melon is a soothing fruit that will help settle an upset stomach. All types of melon are very hydrating as they have a high water content and are low in fibre, meaning they're easy on the stomach.