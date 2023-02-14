Is it important to have sex to maintain a relationship? Here's what the experts say

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is it important to have sex? There's so much emphasis placed on the importance of sex by tradition, society, and the media, if you've found your love life dwindling in this department over the last few years, you may find yourself asking this question.

If this is the case for you, it might also help to know you're not alone in asking it. Recent studies from all over the world, including from San Diego State University (opens in new tab) in the US and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (opens in new tab) in the UK, have found declines over time in sexual activity across the whole adult population since 2009. Even Valentines' Day has taken a hit, according to dating app Badoo (opens in new tab)'s survey, with only 66% of Brits reportedly having sex on the so-called 'day of love'. And while reasons given in the research range from technological distractions to lifestyle changes like increased stress levels, the scientists have yet to put their finger on the main cause.

But does it even matter? When it comes to maintaining our romantic relationships, we know there's much more to it than a healthy sex life. It's entirely possible to build trust in a relationship, experience pleasure, and learn how to be intimate without sex. Here, woman&home speaks to two certified sex therapists to determine how important sex really is in a relationship and how to discuss your sex life with your partner if you're looking to make a change.

Is it important to have sex?

Yes, sex can be a very important part of a relationship for some people. Alongside the fact it's pleasurable and fun, a study by Florida State University (opens in new tab) shows sex can help to cement a romantic connection with a physical one, and help couples feel more bonded to each other and secure in the relationship. Research even shows there are health benefits associated with having sex (linked to having an orgasm, so you could also experience these without the presence of another person as well). However, you'll only experience these benefits if you actually enjoy sex in the first place and want to have it.

"It's easy to think that sex is important because we've been taught that something is wrong with us if we aren't having it in our relationship, when really it doesn't have to mean anything is wrong at all," explains Lyndsey Murray (opens in new tab), a couples counselor and AASECT certified sex therapist. "I often challenge my clients to define why it's so important to them. Is it just to have an orgasm? Does it make you feel closer to your partner? Is it the primary way that you feel wanted and desired?"

The importance of sex within your relationship should be entirely defined by you as a couple and it should only ever be as important as you think it is, agrees licensed couples and sex therapist Kendra Capalbo (opens in new tab). "For example, I once worked with a couple who came to me because they were not having sex. They had a very intimate relationship in all other ways and after a few sessions, I finally asked if the lack of sex felt like a problem for them or if they just thought they were supposed to be having it. They each said that they actually did not mind the fact they weren’t having sex and it did not appear to dissuade them from the amount of intimacy and connection they shared in their relationship."

This was not a couple that needed therapy, she continues, because there was no problem to solve. "They were fine, they didn't need therapy. They just needed someone to validate that it was okay they didn't have as much interest in sex, so long as it was a feeling they both shared."

Everyone is different and each person, even within the same relationship, can have their own definition of what sex is and assign their own level of importance to it. For example, if you identify as asexual, you may not find sex to be a necessary part of a relationship at all. It's only when this level of importance differs within a couple that it becomes a problem.

The importance of sexual compatibility

"Often when entering a relationship or getting married, couples don't talk about their expectations in [the sex] department," says Murray. "It's assumed that you're in a relationship so you'll have sex, and if one person starts to feel like it's not happening enough, it becomes distressing for both partners." This is otherwise known as a lack of sexual compatibility and it's when a couple has different sexual needs, preferences for activity, frequency, and different turn-ons.

It's very common for there to be some differences between the two of you in this area, explains Capalbo, who also owns Esclusiva Couples Retreats (opens in new tab), but too large of a gap can cause issues. "When one partner wants to have sex more than the other, it can lead to feelings of rejection and insecurity. It can also lead the partner with the greater sex drive to start feeling resentful at the sacrifice they might feel they're making for their partner," she says, while the other partner feels the pressure to perform when they may not want to.

Sexual compatibility also naturally changes over time as you grow together as a couple. Early in the relationship you might have found yourselves totally on the same page about sex, easily falling into bed together and trying out all the best sex positions. However, if you've been together for a few years or things have changed in the dynamic of your relationship recently, different responsibilities and day-to-day experiences may be causing you to drift in different directions sexually.

Sexual incompatibility over a short period may not be too much of an issue but big disparities in sex drive, wants, and needs could cause problems in the long term, especially if you don't talk to your partner about what's going on. "I think the most important way of coping with this is through communication and thinking outside of the box," she says.

How to talk to your partner about your sex life