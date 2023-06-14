14 gym mistakes you might be making as a beginner, revealed by personal trainers

If you're new to fitness, making gym mistakes is all part of the learning curve. Everyone starts somewhere, and whether it's going too heavy on your first session or forgetting to wipe down your equipment after use, we've all done it.

In fact, being able to make these mistakes is one of the reasons why gyms and studios can be some of the most accessible workout spaces around. Most gyms welcome everyone from first-timers to athletes through their door so you're bound to see a whole range of different abilities. Plus, there are trainers on hand to help you out if you need a little guidance.

However, we understand that stepping into the gym for the first time can be a daunting experience. 'Gymtimidation' is a phrase that was coined to describe this very feeling of being out of place and overwhelmed in this particular space. So to help you out if you're new to the gym, we asked two certified personal trainers and fitness experts to reveal the workout mistakes and gym faux pas they often see clients make when doing cardio and strength training. Plus, they reveal how to avoid them, so you can get the most out of your experience and achieve your goals.

Gym mistakes for beginners

1. Not learning proper form when lifting weights

Resistance or strength training, ie. lifting weights, is one of the most popular reasons for going to the gym. Many newcomers won't know the proper way to lift those weights though, warns Arabella Featherstone, a leading fitness trainer and coach, because they're just that - beginners.

It's to be expected but she warns it's one of the most common ways people injure themselves. "To avoid injury, it's crucial to start with lighter weights, focus on proper form, and gradually increase intensity as strength and technique improve," she says. "Learn how to start weightlifting by following a good online program with video tutorials and form cues is great, or getting advice from a personal trainer is a good way to go."

2. Not putting weights back after use

If you want to stay on the right side of those working at the gym, trainers, and other gym-goers, be sure to tidy up after yourself in the gym. "This seems fairly obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t replace the weights after use," says Aroosha Nekonam, certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. "This might be either leaving dumbbells lying around the gym floor after you’ve finished or not re-racking weight plates and leaving them on the barbell after your sets."

Not only is it rude and irritating for those looking to use the equipment, she says, but it can be dangerous. "Dumbells left lying on the floor look untidy and can be a hazard for people to trip over," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Forgetting to wipe down equipment

In pre-Covid times, forgetting to wipe down your equipment after you use it would have been a little unhygienic at best. However, we're now so aware of just how easily germs spread, failing to run a wipe over your kit when you're finished is one of the top gym mistakes.

"This is obvious etiquette, but it is not always respected, particularly in commercial gyms," says Nekonam. "Would you want to start lying on a bench in a pool of someone’s else sweat? Of course you wouldn’t, so why would you not extend the same courtesy to someone else?"

If you want to be on the safe side, bring your own towel to the gym which you can place down on benches to catch the sweat and use to wipe down when you're done.

4. Going to the gym too much

We often see those who learn how to start running go full-steam ahead once the runner's high hits and the same thing can happen in the gym. If you've got some time on your hands, settle into a routine, and see yourself making progress, it can be easy to overdo it.

It's a mistake PT Featherstone sees people make all the time. "Many beginners make the mistake of pushing themselves too hard in the beginning," she says. "This leads to soreness, fatigue, and even injuries. Gradually progress your workouts, listen to your body, and allow for proper recovery."

5. Taking over the equipment

Speaking of getting very into your workouts, and especially if you do something like circuit training, it can be easy to forget others around you. "I have lost count of the times I’ve seen people in commercial gyms hog the equipment," says Nekonam. "I’m not talking about people who are performing supersets (two different exercises performed back-to-back), but those people who think they own the gym (you will usually get a vibe) and spend 45 - 60 minutes literally hogging a piece of equipment but spending more time on their phones and taking selfies of themselves, or chatting to other gym goers, than they do on that piece of equipment."

As well as avoiding being that person yourself, know that it's okay to call someone else out for doing it. When they're taking a break from their workout, you can politely ask them how many sets they have left or if they're going to be finished soon, which will let them know you're looking to use that area.

6. Not trying lots of different workouts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everyone enjoys lifting weights, elliptical machines, or running on a treadmill. One of the top mistakes beginners in the gym make is not exploring all the options, our experts agree.

"I'm a huge fan of weight training but I realize everyone is different. Whether it's the stationary bike, the rowing machine, or weight training, find something that genuinely gives you an adrenaline rush and that release of feel-good endorphins," says Nekonam, as finding something you actually like will make your time at the gym much more enjoyable and keep you coming back.

If you're looking for inspiration, ask someone for help. A personal trainer working at the gym will be able to guide you through everything on offer - from workout classes you can do like boxing and spinning to helping you out on the gym floor.

"Group classes are also a great way to start if a gym intimidates you," says Featherstone. "You'll have other people there to motivate and inspire you, while also having the benefit of a coach to help correct your form." Or for other ideas, check out our round-up of the best workout apps.

7. Not giving other people enough personal space

No one likes their personal space invaded, especially in the gym. Even if someone doesn't look like they are working with a particularly heavy weight, it might well be, and getting in the way could break someone's concentration. "As well as simply being rude and off-putting, this can be very dangerous if they then drop the weight they're carrying," warns Nekonam.

8. Skipping the warm-up and cool-down

We're taught about the importance of warming up and cooling down before exercise from the time we're in school, yet it's often the easiest part of a workout routine to drop and one of the most talked-about gym mistakes out there.

"Skipping warm-up exercises and cool-down stretches is a common mistake. Warming up prepares your body for exercise by increasing blood flow and mobility, while cooling down helps with recovery and flexibility," says Featherstone. "Incorporate dynamic stretches and foam rolling to warm up, and static stretches to cool down." To find a routine that works for you, try out one of the best stretching apps.

9. Not finding the right gym for you

As much as it's perfectly normal for you to make mistakes in the gym, it's also totally normal to shop around for a gym before deciding on one that's right for you. As the trainers have noted, we're all different when it comes to exercise and a conventional gym space might not be right for you.

"There are all sorts of gyms out there: high-end luxury boutique gyms with massage rooms, spas, and saunas, all the way to spit-and-sawdust gyms housed in warehouses," says Nekonam. "Find a gym that you will feel at home at, and you will look forward to visiting. If you pick a gym that’s wrong for you, you’ll resent going and you’ll quickly lose interest."

Equally, an exclusive spinning, yoga, dance, or HIIT studio may be a better fit for you if you prefer classes over independent workouts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Looking at your phone too much

This one's pretty much common sense but in the age of social media, one that the trainers see all the time. "The gym is a place where the majority of people go to train and train hard. They have a limited amount of time and they want to concentrate and get the most out of that session," explains Nekonam. "So, don’t strike up conversations or make loud personal calls in close proximity to someone who is working out. Respect their space, respect that they are there to work hard, and don’t break their concentration."

Also, make sure your headphones are properly connected to your phone before playing music.

11. Not going hard enough

Now, when it comes to the workout itself in the gym, there are a couple more slipups that beginners tend to make. A common one, Nekonam tells woman&home, is sticking to the same volume of weights for every workout.

"I have seen women who stroll into the gym, press 3kg dumbbells over their head for four sets of eight reps without breaking a sweat, and then put the dumbbells back on the rack. They do exactly the same workout with exactly the same weight three times a week, then wonder why they’re getting nowhere."

If you're looking to grow muscle, aka 'tone up', then you'll need to challenge yourself pretty much every time you step through the door. "If you’re not forcing your body to adapt to the challenge of lifting progressively heavier weights, you’re not giving your body the stimulus to get stronger," she says.

12. Doing too much cardio

Stepping onto the treadmill and staying there for your entire session is a common move for beginners (I might be woman&home's digital editor now, but I used to do it too!) and one of the top gym mistakes. If you're looking to improve your fitness, lose weight without dieting, or make any other kind of change, you'll need to incorporate a little something else into your routine.

“It’s easily done, so again, I’m not criticizing anyone. There’s so much information on the Internet about the benefits of cardio (and there are plenty!), and equally, a lot of misinformation that women who lift weights will transform into muscle-bound Amazonians overnight. It’s easy to see why women who are new to the gym avoid weightlifting," says Nekonam.

"However, if you’ve tried endless cardio before and not gotten the results, then I’m preaching to the choir because you’ll know that cardio is not the best exercise modality when it comes to body composition."

Look past the cardio machines, the trainer suggests, and head for the weights room. "Lifting weights can dramatically help you achieve your goals and give you the body you've always wanted," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Not eating enough before your workout

Working out is intense, especially if you're a beginner. Unless you've been consistently training in other ways, like doing yoga as a workout or hiking every weekend, going to the gym means you're probably putting your body under new stressors. To cope with the stressors and keep you moving through your session, you need to eat beforehand.

Start with something light, high-carb, and high-energy (if you want it), like a banana and a milky coffee. And then when you've finished your workout, picking up one of the best high-protein low-calorie foods will be the best option for refueling and keeping you moving until your next meal.

14. Giving up after not seeing quick progress

"Without a doubt, the most common reason women come to see me at Ultimate Performance is that they've spent years and years trying every fitness program under the sun and can't get into shape," says Nekonam.

“That perpetuates a vicious cycle, which leads them to throw in the towel when it comes to exercise, and this is especially true of beginners who join a gym with unbridled enthusiasm and positivity to change their body shape, but quickly fall off the wagon because they’re not achieving results."

However, it can also be incredibly de-motivating to keep working if you're not seeing the results you want. No matter how you're exercising, if you feel you're not doing something quite right and making gym mistakes, the best idea is to consult a personal trainer or coach at your gym to help you avoid the common workout pitfalls (and even weight loss mistakes, if that's your goal). They'll be able to help you with everything from correcting your form to creating an entire workout, specially designed for you, your body, and your lifestyle.

Is it OK to make mistakes at the gym?

Absolutely! As noted, every beginner will make gym mistakes at least the first few times they go. For the most part, no one will even notice that you've done it. It's so normal in fact that the trainers are even hesitant to call them 'mistakes'.

"Many people, particularly beginners or those new to the gym, fall foul of some fairly common traps when they first start a new exercise regime," says Aroosha Nekonam. "I don't even want to call them 'mistakes' because I applaud anyone who makes the positive decision to change their health for the better and join a gym."

No matter what some toxic conversations around gyms and fitness may have suggested over the years, exercise is for everyone and anyone (and everyone) has the right to move their body in a place and way that feels good for them.

First time gym tips