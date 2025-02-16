Easy everyday habits to up your fitness stamina

Improving your stamina doesn’t have to mean gruelling gym sessions or athletic training that makes you want to cry into a bowl of kale - it can start with small, simple, everyday choices.

Whether your goal is to feel less out of breath climbing the stairs or to build lasting endurance, every little effort counts. The key is consistency, not intensity. To help you on your way, try a few of these simple habits (or better yet, all of them) and you’ll soon notice a huge difference in your energy, strength, and overall fitness.

Start today with one small change, because today, it’s the stairs; tomorrow, who knows? Maybe Everest!

Struggling with stamina? Then try these simple tricks

Morning sun salutations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What better way to start the day right than with a little gentle movement to wake up both body and mind? A morning yoga session - specifically sun salutations - is just the ticket. This low-impact yet highly effective routine boosts circulation improves flexibility, and builds endurance, all while releasing a wonderful wave of feel-good chemicals like dopamine and endorphins. The result? A brighter mood and a positive start to the day. Namaste!

DIY dance party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Put on your favourite party tunes and grab your dancing shoes because it’s time to throw some shapes! Dancing isn’t just great cardio; it’s also pure fun. From a scientific perspective though, it boosts heart health, strengthens muscles, releases feel-good hormones, and improves endurance - all while being completely sustainable since you set the pace. If freestyling isn’t your thing, try following along with an online dance workout for an extra challenge.

Routine roulette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boredom can kill momentum, so when working on your stamina, it’s essential to keep things interesting. One fun way to do this is with a little game we like to call ‘Routine Roulette.' To play, grab a piece of paper and trace around a sandwich plate to create a circle. Divide it into 8-10 equal segments, then fill each section with a different workout you enjoy, or browse online workouts for inspiration. When it’s time to exercise, place a pencil in the centre, give it a spin, and let fate decide your workout for the day!

Not only does this keep things fresh and prevent plateaus, but by incorporating a mix of workout styles, you’ll also engage different muscle groups - keeping both your body and mind on their toes.

The importance of recovery days

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recovery days are just as important as workout days! But what exactly do they involve? Think of them as a chance to give your body some much-needed TLC - allowing time to repair through rest and quality sleep. That said, recovery doesn’t mean putting your feet up and doing nothing. Instead, it’s about incorporating gentle movement, or ‘active recovery.’ A light walk or some stretching are perfect options, helping to build stamina without overexertion while keeping your fitness journey on track.

Breathing techniques

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Practising deep, controlled breathing during workouts can optimise oxygen intake, boost lung capacity, and improve stamina - making exercise feel easier. The key is to exhale during the most exertive part of a movement. For example, when performing an overhead press, breathe out as you push the weight up. If you’d like to refine your breathing technique further, yoga, pilates, or mindfulness exercises are great ways to build breath awareness and control.

Be consistent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any fitness expert worth their protein shake powder, will tell you that consistency is key when achieving any workout goal - whoever you are and however fit you are. Ideally you should aim for around three to five 30 minute workouts per week, if possible. The idea being that regular activity builds a foundation for better stamina. Even short, frequent sessions can radically improve cardiovascular health, energy levels, and endurance. So if you really want to get that stamina up, commit to doing it regularly.

Get up!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frequent movement prevents stiffness, boosts circulation, and keeps energy levels up, reducing fatigue, so what are you waiting for? Get up. Yes, right now! Move about, walk around, shake your limbs, jump up and down - do whatever you can to get that circulation pumping around your body. If you find yourself losing track of time, or easily become hyper focused, just set a timer or alarm for regular movement breaks. Every 30 minutes is ideal, but certainly every hour if you can.

Take the stairs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stair climbing is a brilliant way to boost cardiovascular fitness and strengthen your legs - completely free and at whatever pace suits you. It’s particularly effective for improving stamina and preventing muscle loss, especially as we age. So why not set yourself a challenge? For the next month, starting now, commit to ditching lifts and escalators in favour of the stairs. See how you feel at the end - if you notice a difference, keep it going!

Carry a basket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next time you head out for your weekly or bi-weekly grocery shop, try swapping the trusty trolley for a shopping basket, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, two! Carrying baskets loaded with items not only strengthens your arms but also engages your core and boosts endurance. Since shopping is something most of us do regularly, it’s an easy way to sneak in some extra activity and build consistency with low-effort, functional fitness.

Get off the bus early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you use the bus as your main mode of transportation, start jumping off (not literally obviously, unless you're able to) one, or even two stops earlier than you would ordinarily need. This is a perfect way to squeeze in some extra stamina-building steps, as walking strengthens your cardiovascular system, boosts endurance, and keeps muscles active. Small increments of movement like this, will help to improve your fitness levels (and hit your 10k steps a day!) without it even feeling like exercise.

Build your strength

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no doubt about it - bodyweight exercises like squats and lunges, along with resistance training using weights, are so fantastic for building endurance and reducing muscle fatigue. Over time, this form of exercise will help you to improve muscle efficiency and help minimise energy depletion, keeping you stronger for longer. If you're unsure how much to lift, start small and light, gradually increasing the weight as your strength and confidence grow.

Travelling less than a mile? Walk!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Set yourself a manageable radius from home and make this pledge: for any journey within that distance, you’ll walk or cycle - no buses, no cars. A mile or a few kilometres is a great starting point. Not only will this steadily raise your heart rate and improve aerobic capacity, but over time, these short, active trips will significantly boost your overall fitness and energy levels. Plus, it’s a simple way to build exercise into your daily routine without even thinking about it!

Short and snappy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a busy bee and can’t find an hour, or even 30 minutes in your day to devote to exercise, try carving out 4-6, 5-10 minute mini workouts instead. It’s easy! Anyone can find a spare five minutes here and there throughout the day - while the kettle is boiling or you’re waiting for a load of washing to finish. You could opt for a spot of skipping, chair tricep dips or even a few yoga sun salutations - it doesn't need to be anything crazy. Quick movement breaks - or exercise snacking - help to prevent stiffness, improve circulation, and keep stamina levels up without requiring long workouts, so there’s no excuse!

Interval training

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When doing a cardio workout, try alternating between high-intensity bursts of exercise and lower-intensity recovery periods. This is a surefire way to increase endurance over time. For example, if you like to go for a run every now and then, aim to jog for two minutes, then sprint for 30 seconds, and repeat ten to fifteen times. By varying your intensity you build cardiovascular endurance, which improves how efficiently your body uses oxygen.

Take two at a time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next time you tackle a flight of stairs, try taking them two at a time. By doing this you'll notice you are actively engaging much larger muscle groups. Using larger muscle groups will in turn increase leg strength and endurance. Ultimately, after a while, you’ll notice that you've upped your cardiovascular fitness while building lower-body stamina - a win-win!

What's more, taking steps like this will have you where you need to be a lot quicker!

Try new things

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say variety is the spice of life, so why not apply that to your workouts too? For many, exercise can feel repetitive, making it harder to stay committed - so mixing things up can be the key to keeping it engaging. One great option is Cross-Training, which combines different types of exercise to challenge various muscle groups and prevent plateaus. Alternatively, switch up your routine throughout the week - so try running one day, cycling the next, then mix in swimming, yoga, or strength training. Feeling adventurous? Step outside your comfort zone completely with something completely new - rock climbing, salsa, hula-hooping, or even horse riding!

Tackle more chores

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve long known that everyday chores like cleaning the house and gardening burn many calories, but did you know they can also boost stamina? Household tasks like raking up leaves, mowing an overgrown lawn, scrubbing floors, and even rearranging furniture can make a real difference. These activities get your heart pumping, strengthen muscles, and improve endurance. Plus, you’ll get fitter while ticking off your to-do list, what’s not to love?

Every minute counts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Try upping the ante every time you workout. This doesn’t mean adding on a whole extra session, or doing another routine, far from it! Start by adding on just one extra minute at the end of your workout, or slightly increase the difficulty - for example - the incline, speed, weight, or resistance you use on a workout machine. This gradual progression ensures steady improvements without overloading your body. What’s more, slow progression prevents burnout and builds endurance steadily, giving your body time to adapt, ensuring the results last for longer.

Celebrate your wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s really important to monitor your progress. Seeing how far you’ve come will be one of the things that keeps you motivated. What’s more, you’ll see that gradual stamina-building adjustments are the key to personal fitness growth. You can go high-tech to track your improvements using an app or device, or just jot things down on a piece of paper, such as running further or faster, lifting heavier or for longer, or simply feeling less fatigued. So go on, celebrate your milestones! You deserve it!

Use a chair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t just see a chair as something to rest your derrière on - see it as your new workout buddy! You can use it for tricep dips, step-ups, supported squats or even donkey keys. Whether you spend most of your day at home or at work, you can incorporate any chair into your workout routine to help strengthen muscles without the need for high impact. This is particularly ideal for anyone with joint concerns, but who still wants to improve endurance and stamina.

Jump for joy (and stamina)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumping for just two minutes a day is a surefire way to radically improve your cardiovascular health. Quick bouts of cardio like this also lend themselves for upping your strength and coordination levels. But don’t worry, if you don’t want to jump, or simply can’t, try this low impact option instead - tap each leg out to the side alternating as you go. At the same time, swing your arms up and out to shoulder level. You may not have the bounce, but you’ll still feel the burn.

Turn aggression into progression

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-energy, martial-art inspired workouts that combine cardio, strength, skill and endurance training are not only fab for upping your stamina, but they are a great way to get out any anxiety, stress, depression or anything negative you might be going through. There are plenty of free online videos you could try or why not join a local class to meet some like minded folk? Whatever you choose, be it boxing, Maui Thai, or even jujitsu, get it all out and leave the class feeling mentally lighter and physically fitter.

Hydrate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Water is essential for life, and whether you're exercising or not, staying hydrated is crucial. Drinking steadily throughout the day helps prevent fatigue in the short term and reduces the risk of health issues like kidney problems in the long run. Proper hydration also keeps your muscles functioning efficiently, improving endurance and overall performance. Aim for around eight glasses of water spaced throughout the day - even if you’re not feeling thirsty - to keep your body running at its best.

Stand, don't sit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting all day is a real stamina killer, so if your job or routine keeps you seated for long periods, find ways to keep moving. Try sneaking in some seated leg raises, ankle rotations, or stretches to stay active. When you take movement breaks, make them count - pop out a few squats, high knees, or push-ups to get your circulation flowing and prevent muscle weakening. Small, frequent bursts of activity help stave off energy slumps and keep your stamina up. You can also minimise sitting time by making simple swaps. For example - take phone calls on the move, switch to a high-top surface for typing, or invest in a raisable desk. Every little movement adds up!

Resistance bands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Low-impact strength training, such as small movements with resistance bands, is an excellent way to tone up and build endurance. With regular practice, you'll notice improved muscular stamina, not just in workouts but in everyday activities too, helping to reduce overall fatigue. Resistance bands are easy to find in sports stores or online, and they’re incredibly versatile. You can incorporate them into a dedicated workout or even use them for quick exercises throughout the day. Just be mindful of your surroundings - especially near stairs!

Use what you have at home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrying or lifting weights is a great way to build muscle endurance, helping you sustain activity for longer without tiring. But boosting your stamina doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag - no gym membership or expensive equipment required! Household items can work just as well. Take water bottles, for instance, they make perfect DIY dumbbells, easily adjustable by filling or emptying them to suit your strength. Or, for an extra challenge, load up a backpack with books or tin cans, to add resistance to your daily walk. Simple, effective, and budget-friendly!

Squat!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Try this top trick for sneaking in some sustainable but significantly stamina-raising cardio. Every time someone says your name (inside your home) do ten squats, or if you live alone - every time you get a text. It can be any exercise you prefer, but the thing about frequent squats is that they strengthen leg and core muscles, improving endurance and metabolism. Small bursts of exercise like this, throughout the day will help to keep energy levels high.

Go virtual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interactive workouts are becoming a big thing, not just for teenagers, but for everyone! Games like Ring Fit Adventure, Just Dance, Switch Sports or The Thrill of the Fight on the VR headset - the Oculus, help you to engage muscles and boost stamina, through fun movement-based activities. This sort of workout makes fitness playful, engaging, and has the added bonus of challenging us mentality - helping to keep the brain sharp, improving memory, problem-solving, and cognitive function while reducing dementia risk.

Multitask your way to fitness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's face it, when it comes multitasking, women are the undisputed champions, so combining little spots of exercise here and there with daily tasks is a real no-brainer. Especially useful when time is a luxury, multitasking is a fab way to do a few efficient exercises without it feeling like a big slog. Take calf raises while brushing your teeth for example - this will engage your muscles, increase strength and thus stamina with no extra time commitment needed.

Fuel your workouts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balanced meals are key to sustaining energy levels - it's just a fact. Proper nutrition is essential when working out, helping to prevent fatigue and fuel not just your exercise but the rest of your day. Aim for a well-rounded diet that includes complex carbs, lean protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fruit and veg. Hydration is just as important, as dehydration can zap your energy and lower your fitness performance. Start your day with a nutritious breakfast, avoid heavy or greasy meals before exercise, and snack on fruits, nuts, or yoghurt before workouts for a natural energy boost.

Stretch!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we age, flexibility naturally declines, making regular stretching essential. Not only does it improve flexibility, but it also boosts circulation, prevents stiffness, and aids recovery - helping you maintain stamina while reducing the risk of injury. For the best results, always stretch after a workout, holding each pose for 10-20 seconds. On rest or active recovery days, consider dedicating extra time to a full stretching session. If you need additional support, a foam roller is a great tool for easing deeper strains and releasing tension. Prioritise stretching, and your body will thank you!

Finish on a high

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re able to, end your workouts with a quick, dynamic burst of high-energy moves like a handful of burpees, a quick sprint, or ten jump squats. Finishing with an intense flourish not only maximises calorie burn but also builds endurance, enhances cardiovascular fitness, and keeps your metabolism firing long after you've finished exercising. This post-workout energy boost helps improve recovery and ensures you reap the full benefits of your session - perfect if you fancy treating yourself to something nice (but perhaps a little naughty), to celebrate all your hard work!