How to do Couch to 5k on a treadmill - 5 steps to complete the beginner-friendly program

Doing Couch to 5k on a treadmill is a great way to complete the program in a way that works for you. While walk/running outside has plenty of benefits, from fresh air to freedom of movement, it won't be possible for everyone and jumping on a treadmill at home or in the gym is just as effective.

Couch to 5k is an NHS-approved plan for those looking to learn how to start running as a beginner. The goal is to take you from never running before (or not having run in years) to running a 5km (3.1 miles) in as little as eight weeks. While there are different starting points depending on your fitness level, most people begin by alternating running and walking, before eventually building up to the full distance.

It's an excellent program, Sarah Campus, a certified PT specialising in women's fitness and the founder of LDN Mums Fitness. "Whether you've never run before or just want to get more active, Couch to 5K is a free and easy way of getting fitter and healthier. On a treadmill, Couch to 5k can allow for accurate pacing, incline and difficulty." Here, we reveal exactly how to get the most from doing Couch to 5k on a treadmill, the must-haves, and the benefits of running on the program from the comfort of the inside.

How to do Couch to 5k on a treadmill

1. Download the app

Before getting onto your treadmill, download one of the best running apps that offers a Couch to 5k program. It doesn't need to be an app with a treadmill-specific Couch to 5k, any one of them will do.

If you're looking for the basic program - complete with coaching from famous faces like comedian Sarah Millican, and television presenter and DJ Jo Whiley - then the NHS Couch to 5k app is a great choice. You'll run 5km in about 30 minutes by the end of eight weeks.

2. Set your incline to 1%

Next, find the incline on your machine and flick it up a few notches. Running on a flat treadmill surface is just jumping up and down in one spot. Elevation is essential to get better at running and running more efficiently outdoors. It will also reduce some pressure on your joints, such as the knees, hips, and ankles, as your foot won't have so far to go down.

"Starting on an incline of 1% replicates outdoor running and you can always move to 3% incline as you progress to replicate hills," says Campus.

3. Set your walking speed between 4 to 5kph

For the walking elements of the Couch to 5k program, you're looking at a speed of about 4 to 5kph on the treadmill, says Campus. This will differ for everyone, so tune into what feels comfortable.

Couch to 5k is just as much walking as a workout as running, so during the walking and recovery parts of the program, you should be able to walk on the treadmill without feeling like you're working hard and you shouldn't feel out of breath.

4. Move onto running at 6 to 8 kph

When the program instructs you to run, leave the incline at 1% but up your speed during the buttons on the treadmill. "An average jog could be anywhere from 6 to 8kph," says Campus. Again, this will differ for everyone so do what's comfortable for you.

"The most important thing is that you do not start too fast and burn out during your workouts," she says. "You want to maintain a comfortable, conversational pace."

Enjoy the benefits of slow running - it's not about speed here. If you can't run while maintaining a conversation (real or imaginary), you're running too fast.

5. Make sure to warm up and cool down

One of the most common running mistakes is missing the warm-up and cool-down. It can be tempting to get on and off the treadmill quickly, but making time to stretch and wind down post-work makes all the difference. If you need to find a routine, one of the best stretching apps can be useful.

Your muscles will thank you for the warning pre-exercise, as you increase your heart rate and blood flow, and activate your muscles and nerves during a warm-up, all of which help to make the exercise feel easier and reduce the risk of injury. On the cooldown, you're doing the opposite - letting your heart rate and blood pressure dip back to normal levels and muscles get a head start on dispersing any pesky lactic acid that can lead to muscle soreness.

What do I need to do Couch to 5k on a treadmill?

First things first, you'll need a treadmill. This shouldn't be too much of an issue if you're working out at a gym as it's an essential piece of kit - but be sure you know how to use it before stepping on. If you're working out at home, it may be more of an investment.

To do Couch to 5k on a treadmill, you'll need a machine with at least a 1% incline and speeds of up to 8kph. If you have downstairs neighbours, it's worth getting one with some noise muffling too, so here are three of our favourites for all of the above.

Besides a treadmill or walking pad, you'll need something to run in - a pair of the best running shoes, a good sports bra, and comfortable leggings. Aside from making your workouts comfortable, a good pair of trainers will support your feet and ankles through your workout, helping to avoid injury and keep you moving until the end of the program. One of the best sports bras and a pair of good workout leggings will keep you feeling comfortable and supported during your workout. Other than that, you're good to go.

Benefits of doing Couch to 5k on a treadmill

Convenient: "If you have a busy work/life schedule that doesn’t allow you to plan your runs, having access to a treadmill will help facilitate your training. You can train any time, day or night, any weather," says Campus. Reap all the benefits of running at a time that works for you.

"If you have a busy work/life schedule that doesn’t allow you to plan your runs, having access to a treadmill will help facilitate your training. You can train any time, day or night, any weather," says Campus. Reap all the benefits of running at a time that works for you. Safer: "With treadmill workouts, you won’t have to worry about running during rush hour traffic and dodging cars, or going out after dusk," she says.

"With treadmill workouts, you won’t have to worry about running during rush hour traffic and dodging cars, or going out after dusk," she says. No clock watching: "You don’t even need a watch to track your time or speed because it will all be displayed for you on the screen."

"You don’t even need a watch to track your time or speed because it will all be displayed for you on the screen." You won't get bored: It's fair to say that complaints of 'boredom' are common in new runners. The good news is that treadmill running allows for multi-tasking that running outdoors doesn't. "You can use the treadmill and watch the tv, watch the kids, follow a virtual route, listen to podcasts, playlists etc," says Campus. The bad news is, running on a treadmill won't be able to convince to enjoy running if you really don't like it. Try something else instead, whether in the gym, at home, or outside, such as cycling as a workout or walking as a workout.

If you were running outside, we'd recommend one of the best fitness trackers to record your distance and speed, but the treadmill is doing that for you here. Plus, fitness trackers are rarely accurate when used on a treadmill as they require GPS. If you do want to use one to keep a track of your progress, one of the best Fitbits or a Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a good choice as you can edit your workouts to match the statistics on the treadmill screen when you're done.