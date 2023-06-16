Are protein bars good for weight loss? Plus, the best ones to try in 2023

Are protein bars good for weight loss? It's the question everyone looking to snack on a diet asks. After all, we're often told (incorrectly) to completely avoid chocolate, biscuits, cake, and other typically high-sugar foods while trying to lose weight.

Protein bars, unless you opt for the raw fruit-filled ones, are often layered up with all of the above. Yet they're positioned as more 'healthy' than these confectionary-based snacks and set up to be some of the best snacks for weight loss around. So what's the truth?

Firstly, if you're looking to lose weight, then some of the best high-protein low-calorie foods will be useful in your diet for staying full and keeping food cravings at bay. But there shouldn't be any rule to say that you can't also enjoy confectionary like chocolate and biscuits in moderation. Almost any food or drink can be included in a healthy diet. So, if you don't like protein bars and even the best protein powders don't sit well with you, there's no need to eat them. However, if you love them or are looking for what to snack on when dieting then they're a great option. Here, a nutritionist reveals why exactly protein bars are so good for weight loss, the features to look out for, and the best ones to try in 2023.

Are protein bars good for weight loss?

Protein bars are great if you're trying to lose weight as they can help you feel fuller for longer, says sports nutritionist Jess Hillard. "Not only this but due to having a lower calorific profile, at four calories per gram of protein, you stay satisfied on a lower calorie intake, rather than opting for fats, which also keep you sustained but have a higher calorie content," she explains.

As well as this, protein is an essential macronutrient that helps the body with processes like growth and repair. If you work out a lot, this is especially important, adds Hillard, who also works with Warrior. "Weight training alongside a high protein diet can aid weight loss and help increase muscle mass, which will increase how many calories you burn at a resting state, otherwise known as your basal metabolic rate (BMR)." The higher your BMR, the easier you will find it to lose weight as your body will naturally burn more calories doing basic bodily functions like sleeping, sitting down, and even eating.

When it comes to thinking about snacking while trying to lose weight, protein bars also win out since they make great replacements for higher-calorie, higher-saturated fat, and higher-carbohydrate foods. While there's nothing wrong with snacking on your favorite foods in these categories, if you're looking to get into a calorie deficit to lose weight sustainably, you may have to make some changes.

But not all protein bars were made equal. High-protein foods were among the biggest snack trends of the last two years thanks to viral social media trends, so many brands have picked up the idea. This is great in theory (who doesn't want more options?) but some actually offer limited protein and resemble much more of a standard chocolate bar than a protein-rich snack.

With that in mind, here are a few things to look out for when choosing a protein bar:

Protein content: Lower protein bars have their benefits, especially as many of them will also be lower in calories than others as a result, but if you're prioritizing high-protein snacks then opt for bars with at least 20g of protein.

Lower protein bars have their benefits, especially as many of them will also be lower in calories than others as a result, but if you're prioritizing high-protein snacks then opt for bars with at least 20g of protein. Calories: Not all protein bars are low in calories. Some of them, including a couple in our roundup of the best ones to try, will offer about the same number of calories as a standard chocolate bar. There's nothing wrong with this but if you're tracking your calorie intake, it's something to be aware of.

Not all protein bars are low in calories. Some of them, including a couple in our roundup of the best ones to try, will offer about the same number of calories as a standard chocolate bar. There's nothing wrong with this but if you're tracking your calorie intake, it's something to be aware of. Fiber: Fiber is another super satiating macronutrient, according to research by the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences, which means bars that are also high in fiber will prevent you from snacking on other foods throughout the day too. Many of the top protein bars offer around three to five grams of fiber per bar, so look out for this.

Fiber is another super satiating macronutrient, according to research by the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences, which means bars that are also high in fiber will prevent you from snacking on other foods throughout the day too. Many of the top protein bars offer around three to five grams of fiber per bar, so look out for this. Sugar: Protein bars high in sugar may lead to an energy crash by mid-afternoon, instead of keeping you feeling contently full. Try to choose protein bars with less than five grams of sugar per serving, but be aware that many brands swap in artificial sweeteners to lower the calorie and sugar stats. These, unfortunately, have their own side effects, including bloating, cramping, and gas.

Protein bars high in sugar may lead to an energy crash by mid-afternoon, instead of keeping you feeling contently full. Try to choose protein bars with less than five grams of sugar per serving, but be aware that many brands swap in artificial sweeteners to lower the calorie and sugar stats. These, unfortunately, have their own side effects, including bloating, cramping, and gas. Plant or animal-based protein: This is a hotly-contested debate. Whether vegan, vegetarian, or omnivorous, many people opt for plant-based protein to help with digestion and to limit side effects. However, plant-based protein bars can be more expensive than classic bars containing whey protein.

Best protein bars for weight loss

We're big fans of snacking on protein bars here at woman&home - and we've pretty much tried all the top brands going. As rated and reviewed by us, here are the best protein bars to go for in 2023:

foodspring Extra Chocolate Protein Bars, $32 / £25 for 12 View at Amazon With 13g of protein, 5.4g of protein, and 165 calories per bar, foodspring's Extra Chocolate protein bars are one of the best protein bars around. It's the protein bar of choice for Anna Paul, our deputy digital editor. "These are easily the best high-protein chocolate bars I’ve tried because they actually serve the dual purpose of tasting like a delicious chocolate bar while still being packed with protein," she says. "Of course, this is what all protein chocolate bars aim to do but I often find they leave a strange aftertaste or have a slightly powdery texture, so they don’t feel like you’re having a treat. By contrast, these chocolate bars genuinely tasted like a nice chocolate bar, with a soft almost nougat-like core covered in chocolate with some coconut crispies. They satisfied my 3 pm hunger cravings and sweet tooth in one fell swoop." Grenade Jaffa Quake Protein Bars, $39 / £30.99 for 12 View at Amazon Grenade protein bars come in numerous flavors, from lemon cheesecake to chocolate salted caramel, but the Jaffa Quake protein bars are my personal favorites and a top pick of our digital editor, Rachael Martin. 204 calories per bar and 21g of protein, it's the perfect high-protein low-calorie replacement for the beloved, biscuity soft snack. Much like the foodspring bars, they're totally free of the chalky powdery taste of protein powder and pack flavor in the different layers, starting with the soft milk chocolate top through to the zesty orange layer underneath. However, there are only 2.5g of fiber per bar so if this is a priority for you, take a look at the chocolatey option from Misfits below. Warrior CRUNCH Protein Bars, $25 / £19 for 12 View at Amazon $181.42 at Walmart $203 at The Home Depot With 20g of protein, 230-ish calories per bar, and loads of unique flavors to enjoy, Warrior's CRUNCH protein bars are a must-buy. Another one of my favorites, the chocolate layer (available in white, milk, or dark) is thick and sweet and mirrors a regular chocolate bar more so than others on this list. The chocolate also features pops of flavor in a crunchy matching-flavor topping, an unexpected treat on opening. While these do have a slightly more powdery center to them, if you're looking to swap a chocolatey dessert with something a little more high protein, these are the bars to go for. Misfits Choc S'mores Protein Bars, $32 / £22 for 12 View at Misfits With 15g of protein and 205 calories per bar, with 10.2g of fiber, Misfits are another great option - and the top pick of our shopping writer Hannah Holway. "If you don’t mind a protein bar that doubles up as a dessert, these bars feel super indulgent without being overly rich," Hannah says. "For a vegan protein bar, the crunchy, chocolatey layer along with the marshmallows and gooey salted caramel feels like a treat, but being low in sugar and high in protein, the bars fill you up rather than make you feel lethargic afterward." I’ve found these are the perfect size and taste for having in the morning before working out, she says. "They give me enough energy to keep me going but they’re not so filling that I struggle to get through the workout."

Is it OK to eat a protein bar every day?

Yes, there's nothing wrong with having a protein bar every day, provided you're also eating regular meals and plenty of fruits and vegetables. As the nutritionist says, they're a great snack to bring along with you when you're out and about or looking for something sweet when that afternoon craving hits, but they don't offer many of the essential vitamins and minerals we need every day.

If you do decide to bring a protein bar into your daily snack rotation, I recommend changing up your selection once in a while. For a little variety, try one of the best protein shakes for weight loss instead, or alternative protein bar styles like flapjacks and raw fruit bars.

Can a protein bar replace a meal?

No, protein bars are not designed to be meal replacements. At around 250 calories maximum per bar, there are not enough calories and other macronutrients like protein, carbohydrates, and fiber in one bar to constitute a meal. They shouldn't even be the primary source of protein in your diet.

"Protein bars can be a great snack while wanting to lose weight but I would always recommend whole food sources first as the protein quality is higher," says Hillard. "If you find it hard to consume your protein recommendations with this, then you can start adding supplementation such as protein bars."

These macronutrient-rich snacks are designed to supplement regular meals, she explains. "They are a great snack alongside whole food meals as they are a convenient protein source to take on the go."