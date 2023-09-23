Doctor reveals why we should stop eatting porridge for breakfast

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the cold crisp mornings approach, many of us will have already started craving that warm cosy bowl of oats. A humble, no-nonsense breakfast you would think. Well, a cardiologist has gone viral on TikTok for his rather passionate dismissal of the beloved brekkie.

Whether you enjoy them at their most basic with a little honey on or choose to opt for overnight oats, it's hard to find fault with a bowl of oats. They're most likely a staple in your diet, especially in the autumn and wintertime.

How, then, can something so simple be bad for us? According to Cardiologist, Dr Wolfson, oats hold no nutritional value and contain anti-nutrient properties. He says, "I never recommend eating oatmeal, certainly not every day as so many people do."

You may be thinking, how can this be true? Well, we spoke to nutritionists to see if they agreed with Dr Wolfson and if they think his opinion on oats is one worth listening to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the TikTok video, Dr Wolfson explains his reasoning for not recommending oatmeal. He says, "Our ancestors did not eat oatmeal, neither should you... On what planet would people be living on to believe that oatmeal, which has no nutritional value and actually contains lots of anti-nutrients would be better than eating a pasture raised egg."

He finishes his anti-oatmeal video by declaring, "You can't raise a healthy human on oatmeal." A very strong statement and one many users in the comments strongly disagreed with. "I’ve been eating oatmeal every day for 3 years, I’m in great shape," says one user.

Despite Dr Wolfson's medical credentials, most who have responded to his video are sceptical to believe his claims about this breakfast favourite. Speaking to registered nutritionist Sophie Trotman, she's quick to debunk his statements and highlights the many benefits of eating oats in the morning.

"Saying that oats have no nutritional value is incorrect and ridiculous. Oats are naturally rich in fibre, particularly beta-glucans, which can assist in reducing bad cholesterol levels and promoting gut health," Trotman says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Trotman points out, there are proven health benefits to enjoying a bowl of oats and they're certainly not void of nutrients. On the contrary, oats are present with essential vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, iron, and zinc.

There are however still health considerations that need to come with having oats each morning, especially if you're concerned with how many calories you should eat with breakfast.

"It is important to be mindful of the quantity of oats consumed and to ensure that you balance the carbohydrates in the oats through the addition of protein and even some healthy fats," continues Trotman. "Pairing carbs with protein and healthy fats reduces their impact on your blood sugar levels. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels means more stable energy, mood and less sugary cravings."

To still get your porridge fix each morning there are some easy ways to achieve this stable energy output in a tasty way. Trotman recommends starting with a base of organic oats, to avoid any pesticides, then adding some high-quality protein powder or full-fat Greek yoghurt to your oats once they're cooked.

So, oats aren't one of the things you should never eat first thing in the morning after all, and we couldn't be happier about it.