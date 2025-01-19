I’ve tried dozens of retinals but this natural, youth-enhancing buy is the only one to not disrupt my sensitive skin

Powered by the world’s first certified natural retinal, this supercharged serum works to minimise signs of ageing, tighten the skin and soften fine lines - and even our Beauty Writer with sensitive skin is hooked.

Whether your skincare routine makes home to one of the best retinol creams or you're completely new to retinoids and find yourself Googling the difference between retinol vs retinal (don't worry, I've been there too), you may have already heard of the vitamin A derivatives' powerful ability to minimise signs of ages and combat many skin concerns.

While retinoids promise to deliver an array of stellar skincare benefits, it's also commonly known that any form of vitamin A can potentially cause irritation to the skin, from blemish breakouts to peeling. As someone with very sensitive, combination skin, and having first-hand experience of these irritation side effectives, the thought of introducing a retinal into my routine previously made me slightly wary. Well, that was until I stumbled across this innovative natural advanced marine retinal formula, which has transformed my skincare routine.

The natural retinal that I rely on for a glowing and irritation-free complexion

As someone who has struggled with spouts of acne and hormonal blemishes for the past decade, incorporating a form of vitamin A into my skincare routine can sound quite promising, as a way of keeping spots at bay and minimising hyperpigmentation. However, I've tried an array of retinoids and just can't seem to get past the dreaded 'retinol purge' stage, which often causes breakouts and leaves my skin excessively dry, irritated and flaky.

Despite its claims of boosting elasticity, lifting the skin and repairing the skin barrier, I must admit, I had initial scepticism towards trying this product, but that all changed when I met someone with enviably smooth and youthful skin. After quizzing them on their skincare routine, they revealed that Tropic Skincare's Youth Potion was the magic behind it all - so, naturally, I had to try it for myself.

Natural retinal Tropic Skincare Youth Potion Retinal View at Tropic Skincare RRP: £78 Powered by a natural advanced marine retinal, this retinal serum is enriched with 10 actives that promote a youthful glow, without causing irritation to your complexion. Its innovative formula delivers fast and noticeable results, such as smoother skin, reduced fine lines, a boost of elasticity and an overall brighter appearance. Buy if: You're looking for a natural retinal formula that effectively works to tighten the skin, soften fine lines and repair the skin barrier.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Despite all my wariness of this product and the sensitivity of my complexion, much to my surprise, I did not experience any negative side effects or irritation when I adopted this retinal into my evening routine. Since introducing this product over two months ago now, my skin both looks and feels smoother, plumper and radiant, most notably with less texture, redness and hyperpigmentation from previous breakouts.

Although I can't ignore this retinal's slightly hefty price tag, it's the only retinoid product that hasn't caused havoc on my skin, instead leaving my complexion with positive and effective results - plus, its natural formula gets extra points from me.

What is retinal?

You may have already heard about retinol, thanks to its ability to minimise signs of ageing, smooth skin texture and reduce hyperpigmentation, and while retinal boasts similar capabilities, there is actually a big difference between the two - and it's not just their spellings.

Both retinol and retinal are forms of vitamin A, however the latter boasts stronger potency meaning you’re more likely to see faster and more noticeable results - however there’s also a higher potential that you'll experience some irritation. For those who wondering who should be using retinal, Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London advises: "Retinal is often used for more severe skin concerns, like intense hyperpigmentation or acne, providing quicker and more pronounced improvements.”

How I use Tropic Skincare's Youth Potion

As for how I choose to use retinal within my routine, as recommended by expert dermatologists, I apply my retinal as part of my evening skincare regime. After cleansing my skin and applying a hydrating toner, I place 1-2 pumps of the retinal into my hands (making sure to thoroughly shake the bottle before use, in order to fuse the active ingredients), before firmly pressing the product into my skin.

I complete my routine by applying a nourishing moisturiser to help boost hydration within my complexion. As with any vitamin A derivative product, you should use an SPF, like one of the best sunscreens for oily skin, the morning after application.