Is marine collagen actually good for your skin? Experts weigh in on the skincare ingredient and its benefits

Promising a smoother and plumper complexion, marine collagen skincare is becoming increasingly popular. But for those unacquainted with the ingredient, we asked the experts exactly what the ingredient is and the benefits it boasts for our skin.

Aside from those wondering what is collagen, many of us have heard this powerful skincare buzzword and the many benefits associated with incorporating the ingredient into your daily routine. Well, marine collagen falls under the extensive collagen umbrella, but what exactly is the ingredient and does it have any benefits for our skin?

While you may have already heard of the cult classic, celebrity-approved ELEMIS Marine Cream, we're here to give you a complete marine collagen masterclass. We've asked expert dermatologists for the ins and outs of the skincare ingredient in question – including the benefits, how to achieve results and make it a focus in your skincare regime.

What is marine collagen?

First things first, some background on marine collagen. The clue is essentially in the name here, as Martine Jarman, award-winning skin expert and founder of Skin Script, explains: "Marine collagen is a type of collagen sourced from fish skin or scales."

As for why we're seeing this specific ingredient continuously pop up on the skincare market, Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London, explains: "Marine collagen is more bioavailable, meaning it is easily absorbed by the body, when compared with other types of collagen, meaning we’re seeing it become popular in skincare and supplements for promoting skin elasticity, hydration and overall anti-ageing benefits."

What are the benefits of marine collagen?

To answer the question on everyone's mind, does marine collagen have any benefits for your skin, Jarman refers to the benefits cited by scientific studies, which: "Show that marine collagen can improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and enhance overall hydration," she says.

And for those wondering exactly how this protein ingredient works, "Collagen peptides derived from marine sources stimulate the body’s natural collagen production, resulting in smoother and plumper skin," Jarman adds.

While demand for sustainable yet effective skincare ingredients increases, thanks to its claims of improving skin texture, fine lines and boosting radiance, Mahto explains: "Marine collagen is gaining prominence as a potential ingredient for anti-ageing and restorative skincare."

However, with all that said, the consultant dermatologist also stresses: "It’s important to note that more data is needed on these effects before we can conclusively say it helps – there is some research at present, but it’s limited."

How to incorporate marine collagen into your skincare routine

As Jarman explains, "Marine collagen can be used both orally and topically," meaning marine collagen can be found in many different formulations. This includes everything from oils, serums and moisturisers to orally-taken liquids and powders.

"For topical use, look for serums, creams and masks enriched with marine collagen, [plus] products that combine marine collagen with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants for optimal results," says Jarman. Dr Mahto adds: "An ingestible form is more promising than applying it topically at present" due to the better absorption.

Whichever form of the marine collagen you opt for, Dr Mahto also notes that consistency is key: "To achieve optimal results, take marine collagen consistently as part of your daily routine."

Do you need to stimulate the skin for collagen production to occur?

"Skin stimulation can significantly enhance collagen production," Jarman confirms. But as for what methods are great for stimulating your complexion, "Techniques such as microneedling, laser treatments and chemical peels promote the skin’s natural collagen-building processes by creating controlled micro-injuries that trigger repair mechanisms," Dr Mahto explains.

These treatments can offer noticeable results, Jarman says: "Advanced procedures work at a cellular level to trigger collagen synthesis, improve skin texture, and promote tissue regeneration."

Alternatively, you can try massaging the skin to aid collagen production or opt for skincare products that contain ingredients that stimulate collagen production. Dr Mahto recommends "Using topical retinoids or vitamin C serums [which] can also boost collagen synthesis by promoting cell turnover and protecting against oxidative damage."

Our top marine collagen buys

For those looking to add marine collagen skincare into their routine, we've found six buys that will make easy additions to your regime - from luxe plumping serums to a reparative face mask...