How to clean your LED face mask at home to prevent breakouts

You’ve bought the A-listers’ go-to gadget and now you’re searching ‘how to clean LED face mask’ on Google. Costing upwards of a hundred pounds, it makes sense that consumers are keen to know how to keep their latest investment in tip-top shape and ensure it lasts as long as possible. What’s more, leave it to collect dust and dirt at the bottom of a drawer and it could even do your skin more harm than good.

The best light therapy devices promise to do it all – from boosting collagen and elastin production to reducing redness and hyperpigmentation, LED face masks can improve skin health in a matter of weeks. That is, if they’re cleaned between uses. Like all beauty gadgets, light therapy devices come with their own user manuals instructing you how to use an LED face mask for best results.

One aspect that’s not to be overlooked is mastering how to clean an LED face mask. Of course, not all of these tools are made from the same material – so it’s important to bear in mind that some may require different care, per their individual instructions. But according to skin experts, there are certain dos and don’ts to follow when cleaning any beauty tool. Ahead, they explain all…

How to clean LED face mask, according to experts

Why it’s important to clean your LED face mask

Before we get into the "how", let’s discuss the "why". “It’s very important to keep your LED face mask clean to ensure it works optimally,” Dr. Edel Woods, aesthetic doctor and founder of ORA Skin Clinic, tells us. “If products like lotions, serums or your best moisturiser are on the LED interface, they can interfere with the efficacy of the light.”

Essentially, these products can prevent the light from penetrating the skin – impacting the results. “Cleaning your LED mask also helps to prevent cross-contamination and ensures treatment safety,” adds Dr. Woods.

Dr. Maryam Zamani , oculoplastic surgeon and leading facial aesthetics doctor, agrees: “wiping [your LED mask] clean will help kill any bacteria it may have picked up from contact with your skin which, if left, may cause contact breakouts.”

How to clean LED face mask

According to Dr. Woods, it’s important not to spray any substances directly onto your LED face mask. “You should wipe all parts of the mask, including the control panel, LED interface and the outer plastic or neoprene casing with a soft cloth or towelette,” she says. “You can use anionic cleaning solutions, such as Clinell, that can be used on your cloth or towelette, but avoid alcohol-based sprays as they can damage the mask.”

Once wiped, be sure to remove any excess moisture with a microfibre cloth. Dr. Zamani advises steering clear of anything too harsh (e.g. kitchen or appliance cleaners) so that it doesn’t interfere with the material of the mask, or with your skin the next time you use it. “Never submerge the mask in water or apply too much liquid as this can cause damage to the electricals,” she says. Her advice? “Use your best cleansers and makeup removers on a soft towel – because if it’s safe for your skin, it will be safe for your LED mask.”

How often should you clean your LED face mask?

The experts agree that you should clean your mask after each use to prevent cross-contamination and to make sure it always remains hygienic. “At the very least, you should clean it once a week with regular use,” says Dr. Zamani. And don't forget, “always switch the device off fully before cleaning,” advises Dr. Woods.