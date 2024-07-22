This under-the-radar aftersun with insect repellent saves me from bites and sunburn every time

Going on a long-haul holiday to a hot destination requires strategic packing if you're limited on those suitcase kgs. Something that can really help is choosing multitasking holiday beauty products – some of which are practical in more ways than one. The Green People Moisturising After Sun with Insect Repellent is one such formula...

As a chronic overpacker, finding ways to limit my load on a recent long-term trip was completely essential. Starting my collection with one wash bag per beauty category, I wasn't feeling particularly confident about staying within my 23kg limit. But when I remembered I had this certain Green People product kicking about, I knew it was time to finally give it a try, in a bid to save some space alongside my best facial sunscreens and other travel essentials.

So, if you find yourself in a similar conundrum and need a product that offers both aftersun care and helps ward off insects - particularly ideal if you're jetting off to sunnier climes - here's my full review of this multipurpose formula...

Why this After Sun with Insect Repellent is such a brilliant hybrid staple

As its name suggests, Green People's Moisturising After Sun With Insect Repellent is the ultimate hybrid holiday beauty product; as well as soothing skin that’s been exposed to the sun, it also works to ward off those pesky mosquitoes that are so often encountered on tropical holidays.

The formula works by harnessing the power of Citrepel®75, a natural DEET-free alternative that’s derived from Java citronella. This has been clinically proven to protect the skin from mosquito bites, as well as ticks. Luckily, it also has a natural menthol smell, which gives the product a cooling, minty scent, and doubles (or should I say triples) up as a scented body moisturiser.

It also contains organic aloe vera and chamomile oil, which together help to instantly cool sunburnt skin and, with anti-inflammatory properties, work to take down any swelling. The product can be worn at night (when many biting bugs are most active), as well as during the day – just don’t forget to also layer up your sun cream.

Editor's pick Green People Moisturising After Sun With Insect Repellant View at Green People RRP: £17 | With a lightweight, refreshing gel texture, this clever cream combines the insect-repelling power of a mosquito spray with the cooling, inflammatory nature of an aftersun to provide a hybrid beauty experience that’s essential for summer trips abroad.

Arriving in Sri Lanka around dusk, I foolishly let repellent fly right out of my head as I sat on the sunbed outside my room to watch the sun set in the sky. The next morning, I was covered in bites: the huge, red, inflamed kind that keep you itchy for days. Things continued to go this way for a few days as I seemingly forgot to follow a responsible anti-mosquito routine – until I remembered I had packed Green People’s formula.

As someone who is ravaged by mosquitos no matter where I go, I doubt I will ever go a night without being bitten at least once or twice. But when wearing this, the quantity of my bites fell noticeably. I usually wore it during the day (some mosquitos are active then) and it thoroughly kept the bugs away. At night, I mixed a touch of this with some of my DEET lotion for the ultimate protection.

I also loved using this after being out in the sun all day (usually surfing in the waves, where the sun hits the strongest) and my skin needed cooling. As a beauty editor who is very protective of her skin, I rarely experience sunburn, but this was a great refreshing and lightweight gel to apply to my limbs after any exposure – particularly in tropical heat, which I’m not used to.

Overall, I’d definitely recommend adding this to your holiday shopping list – particularly if you’re a known serial offender for overpacking (join the club!).