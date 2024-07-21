'The on-the-go tool that reduced my morning eye puffiness in just a few days'

Offering a relaxing spa-like experience at home, GESKE's Warm & Cool Eye Energizer is the only device that has made it into our beauty writer's morning routine - despite usually being skeptical of techy tools.

Despite being a skincare enthusiast, who will try anything to achieve a glowing complexion, when it comes to the best skincare devices I've always been a bit skeptical. I'm someone who thinks why bother with tools when I can apply the best cleansers by hand? But that all changed when GESKE's eye massager came into my life. My eyes are fairly sensitive, meaning I often wake up in the morning with slightly swollen and puffy eyelids, so this tool's effective adjustable temperature system and invigorating massaging vibration came in clutch before I attempted applying my makeup.

With useful technology and an approachable price tag, compared to its competitors, here's why the cutting-edge tool is a worthwhile investment...

Why GESKE's Eye Energizer tool has become a staple in my beauty routine

With 11 different colourways to choose from, this nifty sustainable tool boasts a hygienic and aesthetically pleasing silicone and metal design, that feels more luxurious than its price tag suggests. But, it's the innovative technologies which sets this tool apart from others...

RRP: £59.95 This pulsating tool offers a variety of technologies, including warming and cooling settings, that work to rejuvenate the eye area for brightening, awakening and refreshing results. Reaching a temperature of 45°C, the relaxing warm option encourages blood flow and accelerates oxygen for tired eyes. Whilst the opposing cooler setting of 19°C reduces swelling, puffiness and makes dark circles less apparent.

I must admit, I was initially dubious before I began using this product. I've tried many beauty devices in the past and rarely has one of them made the cut into my go-to skincare routine. But, after one use I was impressed with its results.

Using over 11,000 sonic pulsations per minute, the gentle massager works to stimulate acupoints around the eye, relieving tension in the muscles and restoring elasticity. Whilst also combating fatigued and dry eyes, revealing brighter eyes in less than a minute.

I wasn't sure what to expect from its adjustable temperature settings, and whether there would be a noticeable difference, however the contrast between the two is like night and day - which is a huge tick in my books. I also find its sculpted metal plate works wonders with the cold setting, elevating the soothing and cooling experience to the next level.

What does the GESKE Eye Energizer do?

All GESKE tools, including this one, use a clever AI-powered Skin Scan app on your phone to scan your complexion, helping identify the areas needing to be targeted - from dark circles and eye bags to fine lines and texture. The app will then generate a personalised routine using the tools you own, offering quick, easy-to-follow videos that are tailored to your specific routine.

As for the tool itself, I mostly enjoy it's innovative warming and cooling technology which leaves my eyes feeling soothed yet revitalised. The warm setting quickly became my preference between the two options as its comforting feeling is unmatched, however the cooling option is ideal for using in the morning as it noticeably reduces any puffiness and swelling.

When it comes to the design, the tool's considerately rounded and concave shape makes it easy to use and manoeuvre. It covers my entire eye region, whilst also preventing too much pressure on the delicate area. Personally, I found the tool most beneficial after adopting it into my morning routine. It isn't overbearing or uncomfortable, thanks to its adjustable pulsation settings, instead it offers a calming and refreshing start to my day - and I immediately feel more awake, which is always a plus.

How do you use it?

For something as techy as this tool, it's actually extremely easy to use. The design is kept simple to avoid it feeling overwhelming. The plus and minus icons on the front of the Eye Energizer adjust the pulsation level higher or lower, to suit your desired vibration. Whilst the alternate side of the device offers a sun and snowflake button, these are your key to turning on the warming and cooling technologies.

Simply use alongside your go-to eye cream or serum for better absorption and effectiveness, and allow the app to guide you through a specific routine, depending on what your personal skin goals are.