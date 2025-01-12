I’ve been using these 3 skincare heroes every day since November and my dry skin is a distant memory
I've nailed the perfect hydration-boosting routine with these 3 buys...
From dry and flaky skin to red, itchy irritation, cold winter weather can cause havoc on your complexion - a struggle that I understand all too well. Or that was the case until I nailed the perfect hydration-boosting skincare routine with these three stellar buys that transformed my skin...
As a Digital Beauty Writer, I have tried an array of products available on the market, including a plethora of skincare buys, from the best face moisturisers to the best face masks. But finding products that work for my exact skin type seems to be a true trial-and-error process.
I have typical combination skin that can be fairly sensitive and somewhat unpredictable, meaning it can be especially reactive during the bitter weather of the winter months. So, naturally, it's only right that I share my top three skincare buys that have garnered such great results that they've made their way into my daily regime.
The hero trio of skincare buys that conquered my dry and irritated complexion
Don't get me wrong, I love an affordable beauty buy, but I also believe that finding a hero product that works for your complexion is a worthwhile investment - even if it requires a little splurge. For context, my complexion can frequently shift from extremely dry and flaky to excessively oily and is often prone to blemishes. I also experience flare-ups of irritation, particularly around my smile lines and chin - which can leave sore, red patches on my skin.
Thankfully, I've found a trio of products that have elevated my skin throughout the colder months, banishing any signs of dullness, dryness and irritation - so I'll be using them all winter (and year) long.
My go-to retinal
As someone with a sensitive complexion, I'm always sceptical of incorporating a retinal into my routine, as I've never tried a vitamin A product that hasn't caused havoc on my skin. So, when I heard a friend speak so highly of this natural formula from Tropic Skincare (and had incredible skin to match), I placed all my faith into trying this gem for myself - and I'm so glad I did.
Surprisingly, I've been using this buy for two months straight and I haven't noticed a single reaction on my complexion. Unlike other similar buys on the market, I haven't experienced any irritation, breakouts or flaking from excessive dryness. Instead, my skin looks smoother, plumper and radiant, with less texture, redness and hyperpigmentation from previous breakouts. Although this retinal boasts a slightly higher price tag, I'd say it's well worth the investment thanks to its natural yet effective formula - and my skin agrees, too.
RRP: £78
Equipped with 10 actives that help encourage a more youthful glowing complexion, this advanced marine retinal is an innovative form of vitamin A which works faster than retinol to deliver results, without causing any irritation. Its oil and serum hybrid formula works to smooth the skin, minimise fine lines, and boost elasticity while brightening the complexion.
Buy if: You want to invest in a natural retinal that works to tighten the skin, soften fine lines and repair the skin barrier.
My go-to overnight moisturiser
It's no secret that I'm a fan of Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream as my daily moisturiser. In fact, my love for an array of Tatcha products is common knowledge among the woman&home beauty team, although they require an investment, this brand's luxury skin-loving formulas are unmatched - and this overnight cream is no different.
Its indulgent yet lightweight formula offers the ultimate hydration hit as you catch some Z's, which is great for those of us who struggle with parched skin in the winter. I used to wake up with incredibly thirsty skin each morning, which often led to itchiness and irritation, but since religiously using this product every evening before bed, this issue has become a distant memory. Now, my skin feels moisturised, nourished, rejuvenated, and overall a lot stronger than it used to be. It's also worth noting that a little goes a long way with this product, you only need the tiniest amount to cover your entire face, which makes it well worth the splurge.
RRP: £86
Treat your skin to some well-deserved TLC with Tatcha's Indigo Overnight Repair Cream. This isn't just any normal evening moisturiser, enriched with an array of skin-loving ingredients, this luxe treatment works its magic to soothe irritation, strengthen the skin barrier and replenish hydration as you sleep. Its restorative effects allow you to wake up with stronger, hydrated and nourished skin each and every day.
Buy if: You want to soothe irritation, strengthen the skin barrier, boost hydration and encourage your complexion to look after itself, as you sleep.
My go-to anti-blemish moisturiser
As previously mentioned, my skin is typically prone to blemishes. This problem is nothing new as I've struggled with acne and blemishes for over a decade now, which has led me to try a plethora of acne-targeted products on the market - from the best LED masks to trending blemish patches (most impressively, the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches). But, I must admit, my skin has never been clearer and never looked better since adopting this routine.
As recommended by the brand, I have been using this lightweight moisturiser both in my morning and evening skincare routines, to achieve the optimum effect. While I still get breakouts from time to time, I've noticed my post-acne hyperpigmentation has significantly reduced, as well as reoccurring blemishes. It's even great for wearing underneath makeup, without causing any pilling or patchiness. With a stellar formula and an affordable price tag, this is certainly worth the investment if you have a blemish-prone complexion, like mine.
RRP: £20.90
Ideal for those with oily-combination skin, and those prone to breakouts, this anti-blemish moisturiser boasts a gel-like formula that targets blackheads, blemishes, post-acne hyperpigmentation and excess oil production - while also working to prevent the reappearance of spots. Enriched with salicylic acid, this product gently exfoliates the skin to unclog congested pores, while also deeply hydrating the complexion.
Buy if: You have an oily or sensitive complexion and you struggle with blemishes and dark spots.
How I apply these products
As recommended by both Tropic Skincare and Tatcha, I use the above products within my evening skincare routine. After cleansing, I apply the Tropic Youth Potion first (making sure to thoroughly shake the product to fuse the actives) by pressing it into my complexion, before applying a pea-sized amount of the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+M moisturiser across my entire face. To complete the regime, I lock in hydration by sweeping Tatcha's Indigo Overnight Repair cream onto my skin and down my neck.
For days when I'm in need of extra hydration, I begin my evening skincare routine with the Pixi Antioxidant Tonic - a great serum-toner hybrid that protects the skin from pollution and harsh weather conditions, whilst rehydrating. I also find myself reaching for the Heritage Store Rose Water and Glycerin Spray at the end of my routine to refresh my complexion and for another element of hydration.
