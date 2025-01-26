Hair salon etiquette: the rules your hair stylist needs you to follow

There are certain hair salon etiquette rules that should always be obeyed, like being clear about what you want, leaving extra time for treatments and never being a no-show.

Not only is following these hair salon golden rules polite and respectful to your stylist, but it will also help you get the most out of your appointment.

We asked four leading UK salon owners about the hair salon etiquette rules they want you to follow that will make both their and your life easier. A trip to the hair salon should be an enjoyable, stress-free experience - here's how to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Hair salon etiquette you should always follow

Come with natural hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Come with your hair in its natural state ideally, so we can see how to work with it in its most natural texture," Gina Conway, owner of Gina Conway Salons, told us. If you're a fan of straightening your hair, if it's curly, let it air dry before the appointment. Similarly, don't curl your straight hair for the appointment.

Make the most of your consultation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We’re here to make you happy!" Siobhan Haug, co-founder of Haug London Haus, explains. "Don’t be nervous; make the most of your consultation to really tell us everything - what you love or hate about your hair, what you struggle with, what you really want to get out of your appointment."

Be open and honest about what you want

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The more open and honest you are, the easier it is for your stylist to interpret your wishes," salon owner Siobhan Haug explains. "If you don’t understand something or don’t fancy a suggestion, speak up - you don’t have to go along with anything." This is where inspiration pictures can come in very handy.

Be clear on whether you want a blow dry or not

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some salons will include a blow dry as part of the cut or colour treatment, while for others, it comes at an extra cost. It's worth a quick conversation with your stylist to check what the usual process is, so there are no surprises when it comes to paying the bill at the end of the appointment.

Consider a nourishing treatment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot of salons will offer a treatment during the hair wash (often a formula like Olaplex) at an additional cost. Not only does this nourish and strengthen the hair, it also adds extra shine, which will ensure your new colour or highlights look even more fabulous.

Enjoy a head massage, or say if you don't want one

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many of us, a head massage while the conditioner is on at the hair salon is one of the best bits of the appointment. Equally, if you don't enjoy a massage you can tell your stylist before the hair wash so they know not to do it - as many will automatically add this on as part of the treatment.

Ask about the products

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hair salons use the best shampoos and conditioners on the market and your stylist may have chosen one specifically for your hair type. It's worth asking what they've used so you can look into the products and potentially invest in them - particularly if you like how they feel after the treatment.

Tell us your hair history

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your hair history will help your stylist understand your wants and needs better. "Tell us your hair history - things you’ve not liked in the past and any colour you’ve used previously (even if it was four years ago and you think it’s mostly grown out) as this can affect how your colour takes," salon owner Gina Conway explains.

Be honest about former treatments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always be honest about former treatments or any box dye disasters, salon owner Sarah Brass advises. She told us, "We can assure you we have probably heard much worse and we will never judge you. It's vital to us that you do tell us about that box dye that you used, a recent allergy you might have discovered, or any chemical treatment that you might have done."

Bring some inspiration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspiration photographs - whether digitally or physically - can really help your stylist work out what look you want. "Come prepared with inspirational photos to help illustrate and communicate exactly what you’re looking for," salon owner Gina Conway told us.

Also bring photos of what you don't like

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing what you don't want is just as valuable. "Always show photos of what you want your hair to look like to your stylist/colourist," Principal Colourist Casey Sullivan at Josh Wood Atelier explains. "But also, it’s good to have some photos of what you don't like to make it very clear to your stylist what not to do."

Clean hair is your friend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a myth that dirty hair is easier to work with - but that definitely doesn't apply when it comes to colour. "Clean hair is your friend - wash it the day before or the day of your appointment," salon owner Gina Conway explains. "There’s a persistent myth that dirty hair is best to take colour, but dirty or greasy hair creates a colour barrier."

But remember Instagram or Pinterest can be deceptive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Bring an inspirational picture - we love to talk in visuals", salon owner Siobhan HaugIt explains. "This gives us a really good idea of what your vision is. But it’s worth remembering that some images you find on sites like Instagram or Pinterest are filtered or even made using AI, so colours aren’t always realistic, but we can talk you through this."

Try not to come with product in your hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When people come in with products in their hair, it makes it a bit difficult because sometimes you need to wash the product out before we start colouring," Principal Colourist Casey Sullivan explains. "So I think it’s always best to come in with fresh hair."

Be open to what complements your colouring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have your heart set on a certain colour, but your natural colour will make it hard to get there. "Colours are also affected by your hair’s natural undertone, so we’ll make suggestions as to what will work for you to complement your skin tone and last between appointments," salon owner Siobhan Haug explains.

Leave your phone alone for the cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Don’t cross your legs or try and look at your phone while we’re cutting as it can affect the shape of the cut," salon owner Siobhan Haug explains. Of course, it's okay to look at your phone when the colour is on, but during a cut, it's an exact process - and your stylist might need you to adjust your position or stand up.

Wear clothes that show your style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be yourself and be open about your personal style. "Wear clothes that represent your happy place so that when we look at you as a holistic person, we can get an idea of what your style is like, " salon owner Gina Conway explains.

But avoid high-neck clothes for your appointment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The clothes you wear can affect how easy it is to cut and style your hair, however. "Wear something that tells us about your personality and style, but avoid polo necks or high collars," salon owner Siobhan Haug explains.

Make sure you wear appropriate clothing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, colour can get messy at times. "Please avoid wearing your favourite shirt if you’re about to go red (accidents can occasionally happen with hair colour) and skip the big roll-neck sweater if you’re planning on getting a chin-length bob - it can make the process tricky!" explains salon owner Sarah Brass, owner of Taylor Taylor London explains.

Be open to new ideas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have a specific idea of what you want, but your stylist will have some good ideas, too. "Be open to new ideas. There are new innovations in cutting, colouring and treatments all the time, so we have so much scope to play with shape, colour, texture, length and thickness," salon owner Gina Conway explains.

Arrive early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Arrive a few minutes early to settle in so you don't feel rushed, and make sure you have plenty of time for your appointment so the stylist doesn't feel rushed and has enough time to create the hair of your dreams," Salon owner Gina Conway explains.

If you can't be early, make sure you arrive on time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being late is a big no-no with salon appointments. "We do our very best to schedule our appointments, but if you arrive late, it not only means your own service will not be as good as it could be, but it will also impact everyone else that arrives later on the day," salon owner Sarah Brass explains.

It goes without saying - always show up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"No-shows or late cancellations can have a devastating effect on salons - margins are tight as energy costs, rent, VAT, and business rates are high," salon owner Gina Conway explains. "If you don’t show up to a booked appointment, the salon still has costs (stylist wages, rent, energy, etc), or if your stylist is self-employed, they don’t get paid at all."

If you do need to cancel, give as much notice as possible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Most salons have a cancellation policy to protect them from loss of earnings if a client cancels at short notice and the appointment can’t be filled, or the client doesn’t show up," salon owner Gina Conway explains. "Try not to cancel with less than 48 hours' notice to allow your stylist to refill the appointment."

Over-estimate the amount of time your appointment might need

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"People underestimate the amount of time their appointment needs, and then we have to rush", Principal Colourist Casey Sullivan explains. "I would always advise overestimating, just in case, and if we finish early, that’s a bonus."

Consider the recommended products

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s a good idea to take the recommended products to look after your new colour - if you buy a £5 supermarket shampoo because it smells good, the colour molecules will be leaving your hair after three washes," salon owner Gina Conway explains. "Look after it with the professional products we recommend so it stays looking good between appointments."

Over communicate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is where the consultation is really valuable at a hair appointment. "At Taylor Taylor London, we always make time for a thorough consultation," salon owner Sarah Brass explains. "With 21 years of experience, we’ve learned that 99% of issues stem from miscommunication. That’s why we genuinely love it when clients bring reference pictures and share details about their lifestyles.

"For example, if you swim every morning and only have time for a quick rough-dry, we’d recommend a very different haircut or colour than we would for someone who spends an hour styling their hair each day."

Be honest if you're unhappy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speak up if you don't like your new look. "Our mission is to make sure you leave the salon feeling a better version of yourself, salon owner Sarah Brass explains. "If the colour isn’t quite as you wanted, or your blow-dry doesn't have enough bounce, don’t be afraid to tell us! As a group of professionals, we would be mortified if you told us you were happy with your hair, but, in fact, you hated it!"

But appreciate it might take more than one visit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salon owner Sarah Brass says, "Ninety per cent of the time, we can make adjustments right away, and if that’s not possible, we’ll explain how achieving your dream look may sometimes be a journey that takes more than one visit."

Tell us whether you would like to chat or be quiet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's great to have a good chat at the salon, but if you're not in the mood, that's fine too. "If you’re not in the mood to chat or would prefer a privacy screen, just let us know," salon owner Sarah Brass explains. "While hairdressers can talk all day if needed, we’re also happy to focus entirely on your cut or colour without conversation. We’re here to tailor your appointment to suit your preferences."

Trust the process

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a certain amount of trust that comes with hairdressing. Principal Colourist Casey Sullivan explains, "Trust the process and trust the professionals before deciding that either you don’t like it. But also, for some colour changes, sometimes results can’t be achieved in one sitting."

Don't forget the juniors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juniors are often the unsung heroes of hair salons. "If you choose to tip, please don’t forget the juniors, as they play a vital role in creating your salon experience," salon owner Sarah Brass explains. "That said, tipping is entirely optional, and there’s no obligation to do so."

Make it an experience

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hair appointments should be enjoyed! Many salons offer a drinks menu where you can order a glass of fizz, juice, a cocktail or a mocktail (usually at an extra cost) so ask if there are any options and relax at your appointment.