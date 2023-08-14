Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for August 14 - August 20, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, August 14 - August 20, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You are bold and daring, and often a bit competitive. While others may see you as demanding, you are actually just making your needs known. Always be true to yourself." Sally Trotman

"Anything goes this week, whether we’re talking any approach will work or something may well snap! So, handle precious objects with care, but feel free to go with the moment." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You are loyal, romantic, and also patient. Well, until someone waves that red flag in front of you. This could happen during the coming week, so maintain your peaceful stance." Sally Trotman

"Keep reminding yourself a change is as good as a rest. Make it your mantra. More importantly, breaking with tradition and trying something completely different is good for the soul." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your need for intellectual stimulation is strong, especially when it comes to love. Communication is particularly important to you. Make time to share your feelings with those closest to you." Sally Trotman

"A last-minute getaway is highly recommended, and, ideally, to a place you’ve never been to before. The astrology is all about the new, the different, the thrilling and the unexpected." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re naturally nurturing and intuitive of others. Perhaps you will be called upon to use these skills this week. You flourish when you are in service, so embrace this opportunity." Sally Trotman

"If it wasn’t what you expected doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s time to change it up more than a bit and to welcome experiences that take you into new territory." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Take centre stage with Venus in your sign for the whole Summer. Where do you need to stand up for what you believe? Don't be afraid to take the spotlight!" Sally Trotman

"Wednesday’s new moon in Leo opens up a whole new chapter for you, and in an unusual and surprising way. Any projects and relationships begun now will take you far." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With Mars in your sign, you have extra energy to get things done! So, work your way through your to-do list. You will be amazed at what you can achieve." Sally Trotman

"It’s okay to be confused. Trust your gut, because trying to find a rational explanation for what’s going on or being offered is pointless. It’s everything, everywhere, all at once!" Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With the moon in your sign August 19 - 22 you’re extra sociable. It may be more difficult to make important decisions at this time, so leave that until the month ends." Sally Trotman

"Keep going with the meditation and yoga. This is one of those stir-crazy weeks when anything may happen, and the more chilled you are the more you’ll get from it." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"As you may know, other people find you mysterious and reserved at times. However, you are simply observing the situation before you make your move. Take your time making choices." Sally Trotman

"Are you stuck in a rut? Whether in regard to life in general or a particular relationship, it’s time for a new regime. Be the one behind your own change." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"What are you searching for? Perhaps it’s a new home, relationship, or job? Whatever it is, now is the perfect moment to dive straight in and embrace your heart's desires." Sally Trotman

"There is a big difference between being adventurous and being reckless. Explore new places and taste new tastes, but avoid acting on impulse if you can’t see the way ahead." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"By being practical and taking inspired action this week, you can make big strides forward. TIme to use your energy to take you to exactly where you want to be." Sally Trotman

"The old, familiar routes may not serve you as well as the new ones. The unusual and the unexpected lie ahead. It is time to take the road less traveled." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A fixed sign, you rarely change your mind once it is made up. Now though you may need to be a little flexible, so be open to a new direction." Sally Trotman

"Yes, the phrase nothing stays the same forever may be a cliché, but that’s because it is true. It is also something to bear in mind under these earth-moving stars." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are a naturally warm and friendly person, always able to put other people at ease. Use this skill this week to help others and to really make a difference." Sally Trotman