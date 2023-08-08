Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies after ‘private three-year battle with ALS’ as family share moving statement
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall has died aged 57 as it's revealed he chose to keep his 'three-year battle with ALS' private
Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall has died after a “private three-year battle with ALS", his family have shared in a statement.
Sandra and Bryan were together for eight years and his family have now revealed that the photographer chose to keep his “journey” with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) private.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they disclosed in a poignant statement to PEOPLE on Monday 7th August. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."
Bryan’s family then went on to express their gratitude to the medical professionals who’d supported him throughout the past three years.
They continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, before signing off simply, "His Loving Family."
As explained by the ALS Association, ALS is a “progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord”. They added that this is heartbreakingly “always fatal” and it “usually strikes people” between the ages of 40 and 70.
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are said to have first met each other back in early 2015 when the photographer took pictures for her son Louis’ birthday. Later that fans learnt more about Sandra Bullock’s partner as he joined the Oscar-winner for Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding.
He was photographed arriving at the Oceans 8 premieres in New York and London with Sandra, but aside from these few appearances, the couple generally preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye. However, the Bird Box star did explain on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that she felt she’d found the “love of [her] life” as she got candid about the idea of marriage.
"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Bryan's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she shared, before later adding, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."
Instead of flowers, Bryan’s family have requested donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
