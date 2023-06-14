We're obsessed with Prince William's witty reaction to a very cheeky fan's comments

Royal fans are loving a hilarious encounter Prince William had during a recent engagement, pointing out just how down to earth he is.

Prince William shared a cheeky interaction with a patient when he visited a cancer centre at the Royal Marsden's Sutton hospital last week.

Chatting to a man who had been treated at the hospital for the past ten years, the future King had a witty reaction to a comment about his height.

As Prince William paid a visit to the hospital to formally open the state-of-the-art Oak Cancer Centre, the dad-of-three, who is first in the royal line of succession, got to meet and chat with staff, patients and family supported by the organization.

Talking to one particular patient and his wife, Prince William shared some cheeky banter with the couple which has left royal fans highly amused.

After the man remarked on how unexpectedly tall Prince William appeared, he grinned and wittily fired back, "I have high heels on!"

William, who resides at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, then let out a laugh when the man referenced the hospital staff and joked, "You see all these people here? They're ugly, but they're good."

The patient went on to leave the room in stitches as he told the future King, "And you're wife's not bad. She's a nice lady as well."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smirking back, proud husband Prince William nodded in agreement and said, "He's a chatty one!"

With the footage of the moment, shared by The Royal Family Channel on TikTok racked up thousands of views, royal fans flocked to the comment section to commend William on his great sense of humor and down to earth nature.

"I think William loved that. The man just treating him normally," one wrote, while another agreed, "I do believe he enjoys little chats with ordinary people who just treat him as a friend."

"It shows how human William is when he laughs," one more added, while another penned, "Fantastic wills very witty & quick like his gran & mother."