The Crown planning to bring ‘the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end’ with this exciting update

As the series is planning to air its final season – with the fictional account of real life almost catching up to modern day – the show will bring back every actress who has played the late Queen Elizabeth in what is being dubbed a stunning tribute to her incomparable life.

All three actresses who have played the late Queen Elizabeth will return for the final season of Netflix’s The Crown

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton will all return to the role, alongside a newcomer playing a younger war-time Elizabeth

Netflix are planning the “ultimate tribute” to the late Queen Elizabeth, according to reports.

After five hugely successful seasons, the historical-fictional series will conclude with season six later this year.

And, following the death of the late Queen in September 2022, the show will bow out with a stunning tribute to the late monarch.

Reports in The Sun suggest that actresses Claire Foy (the first actress to take on the role), Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton will all reprise their roles throughout the final season.

They will also reportedly be joined a brand new actress, Viola Prettejohn, who is expected to join the cast to play the younger Elizabeth, when still a princess, during World War II and before her coronation in 1953.

The first season of the show started with a Princess Elizabeth – played by Claire Foy – discovering that her father, George VI, had passed away and she was to become Queen at the young age of 25 years old.

A show source, speaking to The Sun, said “Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes.”

“It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution.”

Though a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the final season is likely to follow the pattern of previous runs and launch in November.

While we wait more details, there are some things we do know about the upcoming final season.

The episodes will depict the tragic death of Princess Diana in August 1997, where she was injured in a fatal accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Fans will also get to see The Crown’s take on how Prince William and Catherine met at University. As the story goes, the now Prince and Princess of Wales met at The University of Saint Andrews and dated for nearly five years before William popped the question.

Early photos of the actors playing William and Kate (played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy) have already been revealed.