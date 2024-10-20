The best royal Christmas portraits and cards through the years

The release of the royal family Christmas portraits is a reliable fixture of every festive season, alongside decorating your tree and tucking into your advent calendar. For decades, in December, various senior members have unveiled (to much fanfare) the image that will be included on their official card sent out to well-wishers.

However, over time, the style of photo chosen has evolved. Where once pictures—which are always taken that calendar year—might have had a more formal air, they have gradually become more relaxed and relatable. Further still, everyone from the late Queen Elizabeth to Prince Harry has used the selection as an opportunity to celebrate particular important milestones or causes.

As a result, the royal's Christmas portraits—several of which are often released every year—are a journey down memory lane. They nod towards meaningful personal occasions, including weddings, christenings, foreign tours, and grand events. Welcome to a generous serving of festive nostalgia.

32 of the best royal family Christmas portraits

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005

To mark Christmas in 2005, the year of their wedding, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo from their nuptials. The pair could be seen standing in the white drawing room in Windsor Castle with children from their previous marriages - Prince Harry and Prince William as well as Laura and Tom Parker Bowles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2022

For his first Christmas card as monarch, King Charles III appeared with Queen Camilla. The pair used a photo taken when they were smiling together at the Braemar Games, in Scotland - sadly just a few days before the late Queen passed away at nearby Balmoral.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017

It was an adorably candid image that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to use for their Christmas card in 2016. The photo, showing them with their two children at the time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was taken during their royal tour of Canada.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2018

The Christmas card of 2018 was a simple affair for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It featured a sweet photo of the couple sat on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House, which at the time was their official London residence.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2019

For their Christmas card in 2019, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decided to use a fun snap from their visit to Cuba earlier that year - the first ever to be made by the royal family in an official capacity. The picture saw the pair driving along in an open-top car in Havana.

Princess Elizabeth in 1942

The royals have been sending out Christmas cards for decades. In 1942, during the Second World War, the then-Princess Elizabeth opted to pose for an official portrait for the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army. This was exactly a decade before she would become queen.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to the Queen in their 2012 Christmas card. They used an image that had been taken during celebrations in London for her Diamond Jubilee, which marked 60 years on the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2017

It was a milestone moment that was the focus of the 2017 Christmas card of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They selected an image of the couple celebrating the latter's 70th birthday during a private party at Highgrove, their countryside residence in Gloucestershire, earlier that year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2016

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall nodded to their life as working royals for their 2016 Christmas card. The image showed them during a tour of the old town of the city of Osijek in Croatia, earlier that year, where they met local performers who wearing traditional dress.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2013

The focus was on horses for the 2013 Christmas card of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They could be seen sharing a moment of laughter while watching the racing action on the second day of Royal Ascot, in Berkshire, earlier that year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2014

This was a similar image to the official one used by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card in 2014. The pair could be seen smiling while attending the opening ceremony of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which was held in London that year.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1979

This is an image from the same set as the one used for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's Christmas card in 1979. In the relaxed portrait, shared on Instagram, the monarch and her husband can be seen posing in the grounds of Balmoral, alongside their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne - as well as her son Peter Phillips.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1965

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decided to celebrate their growing family for their 1965 Christmas card. In the image, taken at Frogmore House in Windsor, the couple could be seen with their youngest son, Prince Edward, in a pram and surrounded by their older children Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022

For their 2022 Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to use a photo from their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. As can be seen in a post shared on Instagram, they opted for a black and white version and wished people a 'joyful holiday season'.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1989

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card in 1989 showed the couple leaning against a countryside fence with their two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. Despite the happy family image, just three years later the couple would have separated.

Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh in 1972

Once upon a time, the royals' Christmas cards had a bit more of a formal affair. The 1972 festive installment from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh showed her dressed up in elegant robes along with a grand tiara.

King Charles and Queen Camilla 2023

King Charles' 2023 coronation was understandably the focal point of his official Christmas card that year. While the image chosen was taken in the throne room with the new Queen Camilla, the monarch was also photographed stepping onto on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the same grand ensemble - as seen here - following his official ascension,

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1987

In the adorable photo for Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1987 Christmas card, they could be seen posing with their children Prince William and Prince Harry. The family were on a summer holiday to Majorca, where they were guests of the Spanish royal family.

Princess Mary in 1914

The royal family's Christmas cards have certainly evolved over the years. In 1914, Princess Mary - the 17-year-old daughter of King George V and Queen Mary - decided to pose for a portrait that was used as part of an advertisement for monetary contributions to a wartime Christmas fund for gifts for sailors and soldiers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

The year of their much-discussed 2018 wedding, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to share an unseen photo from the evening celebrations of their big day. As shared on X, it showed the couple snuggled up while watching fireworks during their reception at Frogmore House.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1986

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed at their London home of Kensington Palace for their Christmas card in 1986. They could be seen with their two young children, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively - along with their pet dog.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981

The year 1981 was a big one for Prince Charles and the new Princess Diana, who had got married at St Pauls Cathedral earlier that year. For their first Christmas card as a couple, they used one of the images taken at Buckingham Palace on the day of their wedding.

Prince Charles in 2001

It was a royal Christmas card with a difference for Prince Charles in 2001. The father-of-two posed with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry - in matching kit - before playing polo together at the Cirencester Park Polo Club in Gloucestershire in an image similar to this one.

Prince Harry in 2015

Prince Harry nodded to his time as a serviceman with his own first official Christmas card in 2015. In the image used, he could be seen holding hands with Tom Neil, a Battle of Britain veteran, who had just landed back at the Goodwood Aerodrome in his Spitfire aircraft as part of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the historic wartime event.

Queen Mother in 1960

The Queen Mother, wife of the late King George VI, was partial to an official Christmas card. In 1960, she was photographed sitting on a chair in the gardens of Clarence House, with her grandchildren Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

The Queen made a focus the 2019 festive portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - during her Christmas Day speech. She had framed the image on her desk, alongside other meaningful family photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used an image from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 for their Christmas card that same year. The forest green card - which matched Meghan's stunning Cult Gaia gown - also bore the message: "Thanks for all the support."

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2013

At the beginning of their marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton were more formal with their annual Christmas cards. In 2013, they used an official photo from the christening of Prince George - who was born that year - which took place at St James' Palace.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

For their first festive season as a married couple in 2011, the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out their inaugural Christmas card. They chose a photo taken on an engagement in Ottawa during their royal tour of Canada which took place shortly after they walked down the aisle.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1954

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh emphasised the family unit for their 1954 Christmas card. It showed the royal couple waving to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, after returning from a tour of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1976

The 1976 Christmas card of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh depicted the royal family gathering duringthe Olympic Games in Bromont, Canada. The couple were joined by Princess Anne and her husband Mark Phillips, as well as Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017

There was an unlikely star of the show in the Christmas card of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2017. In the image, the couple could be seen feeding a banana to an elephant named Donna at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable.