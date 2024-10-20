The best royal Christmas portraits and cards through the years

The release of the royal family Christmas portraits is a reliable fixture of every festive season, alongside decorating your tree and tucking into your advent calendar. For decades, in December, various senior members have unveiled (to much fanfare) the image that will be included on their official card sent out to well-wishers.

However, over time, the style of photo chosen has evolved. Where once pictures—which are always taken that calendar year—might have had a more formal air, they have gradually become more relaxed and relatable. Further still, everyone from the late Queen Elizabeth to Prince Harry has used the selection as an opportunity to celebrate particular important milestones or causes.

As a result, the royal's Christmas portraits—several of which are often released every year—are a journey down memory lane. They nod towards meaningful personal occasions, including weddings, christenings, foreign tours, and grand events. Welcome to a generous serving of festive nostalgia.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005

Prince Charles and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles pose with their children (L-R) Prince Harry, Prince William, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, in the white drawing room for the Official Wedding group photo following their earlier marriage at The Guildhall, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To mark Christmas in 2005, the year of their wedding, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo from their nuptials. The pair could be seen standing in the white drawing room in Windsor Castle with children from their previous marriages - Prince Harry and Prince William as well as Laura and Tom Parker Bowles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2022

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For his first Christmas card as monarch, King Charles III appeared with Queen Camilla. The pair used a photo taken when they were smiling together at the Braemar Games, in Scotland - sadly just a few days before the late Queen passed away at nearby Balmoral.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, being held by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an adorably candid image that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to use for their Christmas card in 2016. The photo, showing them with their two children at the time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was taken during their royal tour of Canada.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2018

The 2018 Christmas card of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on a Christmas tree on December 11, 2018 in Clarence House, London. The card features a photograph of the royal couple, taken by Hugo Burnand in the gardens of Clarence House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Christmas card of 2018 was a simple affair for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It featured a sweet photo of the couple sat on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House, which at the time was their official London residence.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2019

The 2019 Christmas card of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a Christmas tree at Clarence House on December 20, 2019 in London, England. The card features a photograph of the royal couple driving a vintage MG TD whilst on tour in Cuba, The Prince and Duchess became the first British royals to visit the island nation in March 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For their Christmas card in 2019, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decided to use a fun snap from their visit to Cuba earlier that year - the first ever to be made by the royal family in an official capacity. The picture saw the pair driving along in an open-top car in Havana.

Princess Elizabeth in 1942

A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain) to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army in 1942

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals have been sending out Christmas cards for decades. In 1942, during the Second World War, the then-Princess Elizabeth opted to pose for an official portrait for the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army. This was exactly a decade before she would become queen.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2012

This handout image released on December 14, 2012 by Clarence House shows the 2012 Christmas card of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Clarence House are asking that publications which use the photograph consider making a modest donation to The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation - donations should be made payable to The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation and be sent to Amanda Foster at The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's Press Office, Clarence House, London SW1A 1BA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to the Queen in their 2012 Christmas card. They used an image that had been taken during celebrations in London for her Diamond Jubilee, which marked 60 years on the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2017

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's 2017 Christmas card pictured in Clarence House on December 15, 2017 in London, England. The picture on the card was taken by Hugo Burnand showing the royal couple in the Orchard Room during the private 70th birthday party of The Duchess of Cornwall at Highgrove on Saturday 15th July 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a milestone moment that was the focus of the 2017 Christmas card of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They selected an image of the couple celebrating the latter's 70th birthday during a private party at Highgrove, their countryside residence in Gloucestershire, earlier that year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2016

In this handout provided by Clarence House on December 10, 2016, shows The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's 2016 Christmas card on a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London. The picture on the card was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images, showing the royal couple during their tour of Croatia where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall nodded to their life as working royals for their 2016 Christmas card. The image showed them during a tour of the old town of the city of Osijek in Croatia, earlier that year, where they met local performers who wearing traditional dress.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2013

The Christmas card of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall featuring a photograph of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on the second day of Royal Ascot on June 19, 2013 taken by Stephen Lock / i-Images is seen on December 18, 2013 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The focus was on horses for the 2013 Christmas card of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They could be seen sharing a moment of laughter while watching the racing action on the second day of Royal Ascot, in Berkshire, earlier that year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2014

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry laugh during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on September 10, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a similar image to the official one used by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card in 2014. The pair could be seen smiling while attending the opening ceremony of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which was held in London that year.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1979

Watching the family at play on the grounds of Balmoral castle recently are members of the British royal family in 1979. Family members are (L to R): the Duke of Edinburgh; Prince Edward; Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir apparent; Prince Andrew; Queen Elizabeth II; Princess Anne and her son, Peter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is an image from the same set as the one used for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's Christmas card in 1979. In the relaxed portrait, shared on Instagram, the monarch and her husband can be seen posing in the grounds of Balmoral, alongside their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne - as well as her son Peter Phillips.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1965

Photo taken on April 21, 1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire shows The British Royal Family: (from L to R) Princess Anne, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Duke of York smiling at Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in his cradle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decided to celebrate their growing family for their 1965 Christmas card. In the image, taken at Frogmore House in Windsor, the couple could be seen with their youngest son, Prince Edward, in a pram and surrounded by their older children Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For their 2022 Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to use a photo from their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. As can be seen in a post shared on Instagram, they opted for a black and white version and wished people a 'joyful holiday season'.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1989

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Christmas card in 1989 is seen during the preview day of the "Icons and Idols" and "property from the life and career of Johnny Cash" auctions at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on November 19. 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card in 1989 showed the couple leaning against a countryside fence with their two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. Despite the happy family image, just three years later the couple would have separated.

Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh in 1972

A 1972 Christmas card from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh is displayed during the media preview for Julien's "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty" auction and exhibition, in Beverly Hills, California, on August 28, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once upon a time, the royals' Christmas cards had a bit more of a formal affair. The 1972 festive installment from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh showed her dressed up in elegant robes along with a grand tiara.

King Charles and Queen Camilla 2023

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles' 2023 coronation was understandably the focal point of his official Christmas card that year. While the image chosen was taken in the throne room with the new Queen Camilla, the monarch was also photographed stepping onto on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the same grand ensemble - as seen here - following his official ascension,

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1987

A 1987 Christmas Card signed by Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana is among items beside dresses on display at Julien's Auction House in Beverly HIlls, California on December 1, 2014, ahead of the December 5th and 6th auction of Items belonging to the late Princess

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the adorable photo for Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1987 Christmas card, they could be seen posing with their children Prince William and Prince Harry. The family were on a summer holiday to Majorca, where they were guests of the Spanish royal family.

Princess Mary in 1914

Princess Mary Christmas Gift Tin. In November 1914, an advertisement was placed in the national press inviting monetary contributions to a "Sailors and Soldiers Christmas Fund", which had been created by Princess Mary, the 17 year old Daughter of King George V and Queen Mary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal family's Christmas cards have certainly evolved over the years. In 1914, Princess Mary - the 17-year-old daughter of King George V and Queen Mary - decided to pose for a portrait that was used as part of an advertisement for monetary contributions to a wartime Christmas fund for gifts for sailors and soldiers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The year of their much-discussed 2018 wedding, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to share an unseen photo from the evening celebrations of their big day. As shared on X, it showed the couple snuggled up while watching fireworks during their reception at Frogmore House.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1986

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales at home in Kensington Palace, London, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry (left), December 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed at their London home of Kensington Palace for their Christmas card in 1986. They could be seen with their two young children, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively - along with their pet dog.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981

Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The year 1981 was a big one for Prince Charles and the new Princess Diana, who had got married at St Pauls Cathedral earlier that year. For their first Christmas card as a couple, they used one of the images taken at Buckingham Palace on the day of their wedding.

Prince Charles in 2001

Britain''s Prince Charles, right, and his sons Prince Harry, center, and Prince William take part in an exhibition Polo match July 15, 2001 at Cirencester Park Polo Club in Gloucestershire, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a royal Christmas card with a difference for Prince Charles in 2001. The father-of-two posed with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry - in matching kit - before playing polo together at the Cirencester Park Polo Club in Gloucestershire in an image similar to this one.

Prince Harry in 2015

Prince Harry holds hands with 95 year old Battle of Britain Veteran Tom Neil after he landed back at Goodwood Aerodrome in his Spitfire aircraft following a Battle of Britain Flypast on September 15, 2015 in Chichester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry nodded to his time as a serviceman with his own first official Christmas card in 2015. In the image used, he could be seen holding hands with Tom Neil, a Battle of Britain veteran, who had just landed back at the Goodwood Aerodrome in his Spitfire aircraft as part of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the historic wartime event.

Queen Mother in 1960

The Queen Mother with her grandchildren in the garden at Clarence House. Princess Anne in white dress and Prince Charles in suit. Picture taken August 5 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Mother, wife of the late King George VI, was partial to an official Christmas card. In 1960, she was photographed sitting on a chair in the gardens of Clarence House, with her grandchildren Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

A picture released on December 24, 2019 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II posing for a photograph after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in Windsor Castle, west of London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen made a focus the 2019 festive portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - during her Christmas Day speech. She had framed the image on her desk, alongside other meaningful family photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2023

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used an image from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 for their Christmas card that same year. The forest green card - which matched Meghan's stunning Cult Gaia gown - also bore the message: "Thanks for all the support."

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2013

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive with their son Prince George of Cambridge at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in central London on October 23, 2013, ahead of the christening of the three month-old prince

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the beginning of their marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton were more formal with their annual Christmas cards. In 2013, they used an official photo from the christening of Prince George - who was born that year - which took place at St James' Palace.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Parliament Hill for Canada Day Celebrations on July 1, 2011 in Ottawa, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For their first festive season as a married couple in 2011, the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out their inaugural Christmas card. They chose a photo taken on an engagement in Ottawa during their royal tour of Canada which took place shortly after they walked down the aisle.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1954

London, England: Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, on a balcony at Buckingham Palace, wave to crowds below May 15, 1954, after return from a tour of British possessions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh emphasised the family unit for their 1954 Christmas card. It showed the royal couple waving to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, after returning from a tour of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1976

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose together during the Olympic Games in July 1976 in Bromont, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1976 Christmas card of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh depicted the royal family gathering duringthe Olympic Games in Bromont, Canada. The couple were joined by Princess Anne and her husband Mark Phillips, as well as Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh feed Donna the elephant as they visit the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo at the Elephant Centre on April 11, 2017, in Dunstable, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an unlikely star of the show in the Christmas card of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2017. In the image, the couple could be seen feeding a banana to an elephant named Donna at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable.

