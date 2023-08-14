Queen Elizabeth makes cheeky dig to press in unearthed photo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're loving the way the late Queen Elizabeth cheekily asked the paparazzi to move out of her way in this unearthed photo.

One thing that Queen Elizabeth perpetually strived to be was poised, especially when out in public facing paparazzi and photographers - but there was one day where, apparently, Queen Elizabeth just had enough of their badgering.

In a video posted to TikTok by royal fan account called The Royal Watcher, fans can see Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret standing next to each other at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1988, where her husband, Prince Phillip, was competing in carriage driving.

During the competition that year, photographers were reportedly blocking the view of the Queen as she was trying to watch her husband and they were trying to take pictures of her and Margaret.

In the video, the Queen can be seen making a "shooing" gesture, ushering the photographers away from her - and you can see the words "Do you mind?" leave her mouth. The video has received over 2,500 likes since it was posted in early August, and fans have sounded off about their support of the Queen's cheeky remark.

"THE BOSS," one person commented, referring to the Queen. And she certainly looks like the boss too, wearing a chic scarf over her head, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses.

One fan acknowledged Margaret's facial expression that was evident, proving how proud she was of her sister. "Margaret’s little smile. Yep that’s my sister," the viewer said.

Aside from being an avid lover of tennis, the late Queen was also quite the fan of horse racing. From the young age of four years old, the Queen had Shetland ponies, and since then, was involved in other horse racing events - most notably the annual Royal Ascot races, which the whole royal family often attends together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As King Charles has now taken the throne, the Palace is planning a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth, just one year after her death on 8 Sept. 2022.

According to The Independent, The Prince and Princess of Wales will be delivering messages and leading tributes to the monarch on her death anniversary, although it still remains unclear whether they will be delivered publicly, or broadcast on television or a different streaming service.

Grant Harrold, a former Royal butler, told the Independent that this first anniversary of the Queen's death will be important.

"The public will want it to be noted, lots of people will be reflecting and remembering and that’s what the royal family will do," he recounted.