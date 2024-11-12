Princess Charlene says 'chasing after eternal youth is an illusion' as she shares her relatable approach to growing older
Princess Charlene of Monaco believes we should 'accept' growing older rather than chasing 'unachievable' eternal youth
Princess Charlene of Monaco has described chasing after "eternal youth" as an "illusion" as she revealed she believes ageing is something we should "accept".
Princess Charlene is admired by many around the world, both for her career as a professional swimmer and now as the Princess Consort of Monaco, and her approach to ageing is every bit as inspirational. The Princess will celebrate her 47th birthday next January and recently opened up to French magazine, Gala, about how she feels she’s changed as she has grown older. It was during this honest conversation that Princess Charlene expressed her refreshing belief that "eternal youth" isn’t achievable and that people shouldn’t chase it.
"I think you need to accept it [ageing]," she declared, as per the Monaco Tribune. "Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart."
She was reportedly asked for her personal definition of beauty, to which she responded that it’s "something imperfect", before adding, "Nowadays, I have the impression that there is a quest for physical perfection. It is obviously unachievable."
Princess Charlene also reflected upon how she’s come to "accept" she can no longer train in the pool like she used to when she was an international swimmer. As she’s got older, she’s realised that she will have to adapt her approach to exercise slightly but still wants to embrace and enjoy the activities she has always loved.
"I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she reportedly shared. "I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."
The Princess continued, "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits. But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"
Whilst she might not swim as "intensely" as she once did, the Princess seems to have made peace with changing up her exercise routine to ensure it still works for her. She also described her routine training for the Olympics in the past as something that made her feel "a little isolated" from her fellow teenagers sometimes.
Although it wasn’t without its challenges, Princess Charlene excelled at her swimming career, winning plenty of medals, including three medals in the 2002 FINA World Cup and a Commonwealth Games Silver Medal in the same year. It was also through her swimming that she first met her husband Prince Albert.
Opening up previously about this moment with Tatler back in 2010, she explained how she had been 22 and "focused" on the swimming competition at the time, though she instantly felt a "sense of destiny" when she and Albert crossed paths.
"I was in Monte Carlo for a swimming competition when I first met the prince," she disclosed. "I was 22 and focused. I wasn't in the emotional place for a relationship. But the moment I met Albert, I felt a profound sense of destiny. I have been quoted as saying I felt weak at the knees. That is a slightly trite way of phrasing it, but it is true - I knew he was the one."
They are now proud parents to nine-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella and during her interview with Gala, Princess Charlene shared that spending alone time with each of them is "essential when you’re parenting twins". She noted it can be "difficult" to find time to do this and that the conversations she has with them couldn’t be more different.
"Gabriella is very inquisitive. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and observant. He’s more reserved, and is calmer by nature," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
