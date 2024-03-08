Prince William's accurate prediction about Kate's fate as a royal made before they got married

Prince William made a special and very accurate prediction about what lay ahead for Kate Middleton's life as a royal, before they even tied the knot.

The Princess of Wales has carved out an iconic reputation for herself all around the globe since officially stepping into the royal limelight on her and William's wedding day in 2011.

Whether it's her charity work, important royal initiatives or what she wears, Kate is spoken about all around the world every single day and she has, no doubt, made a huge impact on royal fans everywhere.

The Princess of Wales has grown into her role as future Queen Consort with elegance and welcomed three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along the way. And her royal influence is something that Prince William was able to predict 14 years ago, after he popped the question.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During Kate and William's engagement interview, following the future King's romantic Kenya proposal, the pair were asked how they felt about the prospect of Catherine being compared to the late Princess Diana and her iconic status.

Journalist Tom Bradby asked, "You are obviously going to enter this family, the most famous royal family in the world. William's mother was this massive iconic figure. The most famous figure of our age, is that worrying? Is that intimidating? Do you think about that a lot both of you, you particularly Kate, obviously?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Obviously I would have loved to have met her and she's obviously she's an inspirational woman to look up to," Catherine replied, adding, "Obviously on this day and you know going forward and things, you know it is a wonderful family, the members who I've met have achieved a lot and you know very inspirational and so, yes, I do."

But it was William who pointed out that his then-fiancee would forge her own way in the royal family and become a figure in her own right, adding that she was bound to do a "very good job". A prediction that certainly went on to come true!

"There's no pressure," William assured, adding that it was "about carving your own future" instead of trying to take after Princess Diana.

"No one is going to try to fill my mother's shoes, what she did was fantastic. It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that."

William also highlighted his protectiveness over Catherine, admitting that he had wanted to make the right decision about bringing her into his unique royal life.

"Her and her family, I really want to make sure they have the best sort of guidance and chance to see what life has been like or what life is like in the family, and that's kind of almost why I have been waiting this long.

"I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much."