Prince William relies on this hilarious trick to guarantee the best group photo – and it’s something he learnt from the late Queen

Prince William has proven that he’s been quietly picking up a myriad of tricks and tips that’ll make him a wonderful King when the time comes, as he’s prone to relying on a classic tactic introduced by the late Queen to guarantee a group photo looks relaxed and genuine.

Earlier this week, Prince William shocked many people by making a rather surprising comment involving his bottom.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The future King proved he’s a natural at making others around him relaxed as he cracked a hilarious joke, asking aloud who was “pinching [his] bottom” as they all posed for a photograph.

Talk about catching you off your guard!

Prince William put everyone at ease with his laid back manner and by cracking jokes

Well, it turns out that this was a very deliberate move from the Prince of Wales and it was a little trick he learnt from watching his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, reign for a history-making 70 years.

William cracked his joke while visiting a community centre in Cardiff, as he and Catherine, Princess of Wales visited with representatives from Windrush Cymru Elders for Black History Month in the United Kingdom.  

The moment was captured on a TikTok account, royal_secrets24, who pointed out the similarities to the late Queen.

In the TikTok, they refer to a now famous moment when Queen Elizabeth, who had ample experience making even the most serious of world leaders nervous in her presence, left everyone grinning.

Back during the June 2021 G7 meeting, the late Queen sat for photos with a selection of prominent politicians and important global figures. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Her Majesty chose the perfect time to say, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

The unexpected witty comment resulted in a sea of genuine happy smiles from the likes of Canadian President Justin Trudeau, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, Germany's former Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and the British Prime Minister at the time Boris Johnson.

William and Kate met with members of a Windrush community in Wales

Fans on TikTok loved William showing off all the lessons he picked up from his grandmother.

One fan wrote, “He learned from the best” while another added, “He's so funny… He never fails to bring a smile on people's faces.”

Another comment perfectly captured this cheeky side of William by adding, “… we certainly know where Louis gets it from.”

It’s likely this isn’t the only behind the scenes lesson William picked up from the late Queen.

Prince William learnt many lessons from the late Queen

Her Majesty has been praised for her natural ability to work with artists and photographers.

Photographer Ranald Mackechnie appeared on ITV chat show Lorraine to speak about a previously unseen portrait of Her Majesty, taken in May at Windsor Castle ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He described the memory by saying, “She arrived and walked in and we said hello, then she just looks at me and she goes, ‘What do you want?’”

 “I said, 'Well, I want you to smile and look happy.' She looked back at me and she goes, 'Well, you can't make me,’” but he added she “giggled” after saying it.

