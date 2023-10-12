Prince William and Kate always make up quickly when they argue - but the reason behind this is bittersweet
A royal expert has revealed why Prince William and Kate always make up quickly after they get 'really, really cross with each other'
Prince William and Kate always make up quickly after fighting - but the reason is rather bittersweet and has to do with Charles and Diana's divorce.
Like every couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't immune from having a few arguments every so often and can often find themselves in heated arguments.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal biographer Tom Quinn spoke about the arguments the royal couple have behind closed doors. "They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel," he claimed.
The author said that Princess Catherine has also spoken about their disagreements and confirmed they get 'really cross'. "[Kate] said, 'Like every other couple, we have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other.' They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work, and everything else that life brings," Tom wrote.
The author has explained that despite the arguments, it is often the Prince of Wales who concedes. The author claimed that William is particularly poor at arguing because of the 'turmoil' he experienced as a child of divorce. In the book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, the author said, "Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other."
The author explained that both William and Kate struggle with arguments and both prefer to wrap things up quickly, with the author adding that William's inability to deal with conflict is because of his parents' divorce.
"Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child. He hates confrontation," Tom reported.
William's difficulty with conflict has been highlighted before, when it was claimed that he encouraged Diana to end the divorce proceedings early by giving in to some of the Royal Family's demands.
William was just 10 when Princess Diana and King Charles separated, and 14 years old when his parents finally divorced in 1996, just a year before Diana's death. Although he was only a young boy, it was reported that the Prince 'advised' his mother about her divorce. Per the Express, in the documentary Prince William: Royalty In My Family the narrator said, "It’s believed that William later advised her to accelerate her divorce proceedings by agreeing to be stripped of her royal title." It was said that William told his mother, "You’ll still be mummy."
