Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's key difference that got them in 'a lot of trouble' at the start of their relationship

Prince Harry has admitted that he "got into trouble" with wife Meghan Markle at the start of their relationship thanks to some key differences between the pair.

Prince Harry revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert how there was somewhat of a transatlantic barrier when they first began dating back in 2016.

He admitted he has to be "careful" about what he says when it comes to American and British terms.

In other royal news, Sarah Ferguson says the Queen's corgis 'bark at nothing' when they sense the late monarch is 'passing by'.

Prince Harry has admitted that he "got into trouble" with wife Meghan at the start of their relationship as they struggled to get each other's banter.

Speaking to The Late Show host Stephen Colbet, Harry had to translate what a "toastie" using a "toasting machine" is, explaining that Americans would recognise it as a "grilled sandwich" or "panini press".

Harry then admitted he struggled with American and British terms when he first got with Meghan.

He said, "I have to be so careful with these questions as the Americanisms to Britishisms is very different. It got me and my wife into a lot of trouble in the beginning of our relationship."

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry then confessed that the word "fanny" is most upsetting, which means bottom in America but something very different to Brits.

Though he didn't further elaborate on the specific "trouble" their cultural differences caused in the interview, Harry does write extensively about this in his memoir, Spare.

In the book, he writes about the time Meghan met the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the royals were taken aback by Meghan's casual, friendly nature - with Meghan admitting she was "barefoot" and wearing "ripped jeans."

Harry also writes about a heated argument that broke out because Kate got offended when Meghan told her she had "baby brain", a typical American term Meghan said she often used with friends.

But what perhaps caused Harry and Meghan the biggest issue in terms of their relationship, Harry recalls, is the time he overreacted to something Meghan said and, as a defence mechanism, lashed out at her.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night," Harry wrote.

"I thought: Why's she having a go at me? I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly—cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop."

He added that Meghan walked out of the room they were in, and after 15 minutes, he found her in the bedroom.

Harry wrote, "She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that." The event led to Harry seeking therapy, which he still attends to this day.