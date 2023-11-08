New Queen Elizabeth II statue causes controversy as fans are all saying the same thing
A new Queen Elizabeth II statue has been unveiled in Toronto, but some royal fans are less than impressed with this new piece
A brand new Queen Elizabeth II statue has been revealed in Toronto, but unfortunately, it's gaining attention for all the wrong reasons.
A Queen Elizabeth II Statue made from 3,500 pounds of bronze was unveiled on November 7th in front of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto. The magnificent piece featured a detailed image of the Queen seated on an ornate throne in a beautiful gown.
While the image was recognisable as Her Majesty, many royal fans questioned how accurate the facial details were on this piece and many took to social media to share their rather unimpressed reaction to the statue's face.
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
Some fans took to social media to suggest that while the statue was undeniably beautiful, there was something slightly off about the Queen's facial features. "I love everything about the style and carving. I Hate the facial rendition. That is so not her," said one commenter.
"THAT is a horrid rendition of her face!" said another. "I like it…but her face seems too masculine. Not a strong likeness to an amazing monarch & icon, and the throne seems to dominate the statue," said another.
"It looks absolutely NOTHING like QEII!! Everything is beautiful apart from the face! That’s really ugly," said yet another.
The newly unveiled statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Queen's Park, Toronto! pic.twitter.com/vQf4b6nixcNovember 7, 2023
Despite the fiery reaction from fans about this tribute to the Queen, the late Queen Elizabeth II always had a fun approach to the statues that were created in her honour. In fact, given the fact that there are so many statues and tributes to her across the world, she seemed to take every new tribute as a compliment.
In 2021, the Queen joked about a new statue of herself during a long-distance video call and seemed perplexed by its popularity as she joked it must be 'alarming' to some people who catch a glimpse of it out of the window.
Similarly, when a King Charles wax statue was revealed in Paris, fans weren't impressed by the 'awful' creation, as many said that while it was a charming figure - it didn't look a thing like the King!
Following the Queen's death last year, more tributes to Her Majesty have been proposed in London. A Queen Memorial Gardens has been proposed, as a ‘living legacy’ that's a place of 'peace, beauty and tranquillity'. If approved, the gardens would run alongside Grosvenor Place, a main road in Central London that runs from Hyde Park Corner towards Victoria.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s chic all black ensemble features the most stunning gold buttoned blazer and her side parting is perfection
The Princess of Wales's all black ensemble included a wool blazer and she made the look even more chic with a sweeping side parting
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
When did Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton meet and why did they break up?
Following the release of Netflix's limited series 'Robbie Williams' fans want to know more about his relationship with Nicole Appleton
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style
Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and classic beige trench coat showcased wet weather fashion at it's best during her visit to Norfolk
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The strict royal rule that had to be followed when Princess Catherine first gave birth
Carole and Michael Middleton were quite delayed in hearing the news - here's why
By Madeline Merinuk Published