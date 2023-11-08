New Queen Elizabeth II statue causes controversy as fans are all saying the same thing

A brand new Queen Elizabeth II statue has been revealed in Toronto, but unfortunately, it's gaining attention for all the wrong reasons.

A Queen Elizabeth II Statue made from 3,500 pounds of bronze was unveiled on November 7th in front of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto. The magnificent piece featured a detailed image of the Queen seated on an ornate throne in a beautiful gown.

While the image was recognisable as Her Majesty, many royal fans questioned how accurate the facial details were on this piece and many took to social media to share their rather unimpressed reaction to the statue's face.

Some fans took to social media to suggest that while the statue was undeniably beautiful, there was something slightly off about the Queen's facial features. "I love everything about the style and carving. I Hate the facial rendition. That is so not her," said one commenter.

"THAT is a horrid rendition of her face!" said another. "I like it…but her face seems too masculine. Not a strong likeness to an amazing monarch & icon, and the throne seems to dominate the statue," said another.

"It looks absolutely NOTHING like QEII!! Everything is beautiful apart from the face! That’s really ugly," said yet another.

Despite the fiery reaction from fans about this tribute to the Queen, the late Queen Elizabeth II always had a fun approach to the statues that were created in her honour. In fact, given the fact that there are so many statues and tributes to her across the world, she seemed to take every new tribute as a compliment.

In 2021, the Queen joked about a new statue of herself during a long-distance video call and seemed perplexed by its popularity as she joked it must be 'alarming' to some people who catch a glimpse of it out of the window.

Similarly, when a King Charles wax statue was revealed in Paris, fans weren't impressed by the 'awful' creation, as many said that while it was a charming figure - it didn't look a thing like the King!

Following the Queen's death last year, more tributes to Her Majesty have been proposed in London. A Queen Memorial Gardens has been proposed, as a ‘living legacy’ that's a place of 'peace, beauty and tranquillity'. If approved, the gardens would run alongside Grosvenor Place, a main road in Central London that runs from Hyde Park Corner towards Victoria.