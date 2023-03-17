Meghan Markle teams up with Spanish chef for 'captivating' new project alongside Michelle Obama

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance.

Meghan’s contribution to the book, which will be released on September 12, was confirmed in a post on her and Prince Harry's Archewell website. The post shared, "This weekend, longtime friend and partner of The Archewell Foundation, Chef Jose Andres announced the upcoming release of The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope."

"The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises."

All author proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is said to be "proud to have contributed a recipe."

The cookbook's author, Chef Jose Andres, and the Sussexes have collaborated on charity projects before, with the chef speaking highly of the couple who he says he considers his friends. Speaking to People previously, he shared, “I love them…. For me, it is a pleasure to call them friends. All my life I have been trying to learn what exactly we are missing because why is there still hunger? What are we missing?"

"We have to make the most of the opportunities of goodness, and I believe that with people like Meghan and Harry, we can make it happen."

Meghan is said to have contributed a recipe for a delicious-sounding lemon olive oil cake, a treat she has shared with the world before but whose recipe has, until now, been kept under wraps. Meghan baked the cake as a thank-you to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to their community during the pandemic. She is said to have used lemons from her own garden to give the cake a special touch, sending it to the group as a thoughtful gift.

This is not the first time Meghan has been involved with a cooking-related charity project and has previously described herself as "someone who not only loves but also appreciates the art and skill that goes into making good food," in a post on her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

Previously, Meghan worked with The Hubb Community Kitchen on the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. The group was formed by women who lost their homes in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire back in 2017. The Duchess did not share any recipes in the book, instead contributing a foreword for the collection of 50 recipes sourced from the west London community.

The news of Meghan's current cookbook project has only worked to fuel the rumors that she is planning to revive her lifestyle blog. The theory was first sparked when the Duchess' team filed a patent earlier this year so she could keep the rights to her blog name The Tig.

Meghan regularly shared recipes on The Tig before it was taken down in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry.