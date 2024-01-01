Major royal shocks the world with unexpected announcement on New Year's Eve

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced her surprise decision to abdicate from the throne in her annual New Year’s TV address.

Queen Margrethe II will be succeeded by her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on January 14 - 52 years to the day since she came to the throne following the death of her father King Frederik IX in 1972.

His Australian-born wife, Princess Mary, will become Denmark's Queen Consort.

Unlike with the traditions of the British Royal Family which saw the lavish and historic Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there will be no formal crowning ceremony for Crown Prince Frederik.

Instead, his accession will be announced from Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen on the day.

In her televised speech, she explained that her decision to abdicate came following back surgery she underwent in February.

She said, “The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future – whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, thanked the queen for her service “lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom.”

“Although the duty and position of regent has been handed down for more than 1,000 years, it is still difficult to understand that the time has now come for a change of throne,” she said in a statement.

“Many of us have never known another regent. Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation.”

Queen Margrethe’s reign: key facts and moments

Margrethe, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, is Europe’s current longest serving monarch.

She has reigned for 52 years, after she ascended the throne from her father, Frederick IX. She had not been expected to become Queen when she was born. But when she was 13, Danish law changed to allow women to take the throne.

Interestingly, upon her abdication on January 14, the world will lose its last serving queen.

Being a direct descendant of the Danish royals – and not marrying into the family to become a Queen Consort – Margrethe is the last Queen Regnant around the world.

Other current queens, including Queen Camilla, Letizia of Spain and Mathilde of Belgium are not royalty by birth right.

In July 2022, she celebrated her Golden Jubilee with a series of events held across Denmark.

Popular among her people – and known to walk about largely unescorted at times – Queen Margrethe is affectionately known as Daisy to many.

Her non-regal persona includes having a well-known smoking habit which has become something of a quirk, and her rejection of mobile phones and the internet - declaring herself “very happy” without them.

Who was Queen Margrethe married to?

Queen Margrethe married Prince Henrik in 1967. The couple had two sons, Crown Prince Frederik (born 1968) and Prince Joachim (born 1969), and eight grandchildren.

He died in 2018, aged 83.