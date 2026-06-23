King Charles proves he is leading the charge to 'evolve' the monarchy with historic decision

King Charles has experienced plenty of 'firsts' since he ascended the throne but none quite like his latest. It's been confirmed that His Majesty will release his personal tax bill to "encourage wider understanding of our accountability".

This means revealing the total tax payments on any income and personal investments, as well as tax paid on anything made from private estates and holdings, such as the Duchy of Lancaster. Some people might be surprised that this wasn't already happening, but it's actually quite a major announcement.

Revealing the motivation behind the huge change, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained, "To put it simply, we continue to modernise and evolve. Our aim is to explain all elements of royal finances in a way that further enhances clarity and accessibility, while also placing it in its historical and constitutional context."

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The Palace also confirmed this was an "express wish" of the King himself, a sign that he is walking the walk when it comes to his desires to modernise the monarchy.

The spokesperson shared, "While this is the first time a monarch has shared this personal tax information, you may recall it was similarly released by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales. The decision to do so as sovereign has come at the express wish of the King himself, as part of the adaptations carried across since accession."

Monarchs are not obliged to pay income tax, inheritance tax on what they receive from a previous monarch or capital gains tax. However, following in his mother’s lead, the King voluntarily pays both income tax and capital gains tax.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to voluntarily start paying income tax in 1993, though she never declared a tax bill. The momentous move by Her Majesty came at a time when the royals were under scrutiny by the public for their finances.

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Following the fire at Windsor Castle, there were some who were critical of the idea that the taxpayer should shoulder the cost of repairs. In a diplomatic move that proved she could bridge the gap between the monarchy and the people, the Queen chose to start paying income tax each year.

King Charles's desire to revolutionise the royal finances is just one more example of him redefining the role of the monarch and putting his own stamp on things - something which started pretty much as soon as he acceded the throne in 2022.

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Trimming down some of the spectacle, his coronation in 2023 had a reported 2000 attendees, compared to the 8000 or so that were invited to Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953.

King Charles has also opened up more of the royal residences to the public. This includes the opening of Queen Elizabeth's former private living quarters at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the first time ever this year. According to reports this is so that the Royal Family can contribute more in raising funds themselves.

A palace source told Vanity Fair, "The king wants to open more palaces to the public. It's a way of making money for royal charities like the Royal Collection and the King's Foundation while allowing the public to experience something unique."