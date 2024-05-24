Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Prince William’s daring hobby and hopes Prince George won’t follow in his father’s footsteps with it
The Princess of Wales once revealed how Prince William's hobby used to fill her with 'horror' and he decided he'd have to 'tone it down'
The Princess of Wales once revealed she was "terrified" of Prince William’s daring hobby and hopes Prince George won’t take it up.
So much of what we see of Prince William and Kate is them undertaking official engagements and formal events, though the couple are known to be incredibly sporty. Over the years we’ve seen a few glimpses of this in public, like when the Princess of Wales played tennis with Roger Federer and when she and Prince William raced each other on bikes. However, not all sporting activities are loved equally by both of them. Kate’s divisive hobby of cold water swimming is something Prince William thinks she’s "crazy" for doing. Meanwhile, the future Queen used to be left “terrified” by one of her husband’s hobbies.
According to Vanity Fair, the Princess of Wales was asked during a visit to Dundee in 2015 whether her husband was still riding his motorcycle. Her response not only confirmed that he was, but revealed her feelings about it, and she wasn’t a big fan.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £9.30 at Amazon
Tom Quinn reveals tales of royal children misbehaving in shocking and hilarious ways, including Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. This book paints a portrait of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family and brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff.
"He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified," she is said to have explained, adding, "Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it."
It might be tricky for many fans to imagine Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, riding a motorcycle. But the Prince of Wales passed his basic motorcycle test as a teenager and, as per the BBC, he then passed a more advanced one in 2002 when he was 19 and a student at the University of St Andrews.
At the time that the Princess of Wales supposedly revealed her fears for Prince William’s safety whenever he went out motorbiking, Prince George was two years old and Princess Charlotte just five months old.
Her concerns for her eldest son possibly following in his father’s footsteps are understandable, though since then Prince William has changed his motorcycle habits. The Prince of Wales admitted in 2018 that he had to "tone it down" now he had a young family.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else," he explained during a trip to the Isle of Man TT races.
Prince William’s decision to "tone down" his motorcycling will likely have come as a relief to Kate. Whether or not Prince George will be tempted to try out motorcycling all one day remains to be seen, however he’s reportedly been very inspired by his dad in an entirely different way.
As reported by The Mirror in 2016, the Princess of Wales allegedly said at an engagement that she’d shown Prince George pictures of Spitfires, with a cadet claiming to the publication, "He is now obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join."
In the years that have passed this doesn’t seem to have changed too much. At a Buckingham Palace Garden Party on 21st May, Prince William apparently described 10-year-old Prince George as a "potential pilot in the making", according to Hello!. The Prince of Wales served in the RAF for several years and it seems that Prince George is keen to take to the skies when he’s older.
This could quite possibly happen as although Prince George is set to become King one day, both Prince William and King Charles served in the military before undertaking full-time royal duties.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Elizabeth Day's fabulous ME+EM look at the Chelsea Flower Show proves that style doesn't always cost comfort
The author and podcast host looked vibrant in an orange dress and navy blazer
By Molly Smith Published
-
This brunch favourite has had a mouth-watering makeover
Elevate the classics with a few quality products from the Tesco Finest range
By Sponsored Published
-
Kate Middleton’s cut-out shirt, camel trousers and go-to Superga trainers for a day at the Chelsea Flower Show was a timeless daytime look
The Princess of Wales wore a classic combination of a white shirt, neutral trousers and trainers to the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s special role in Prince Louis’s bedtime routine at Adelaide Cottage is a much-loved family tradition
Prince William has revealed the adorable part he plays in getting Prince Louis ready for bed and it's something King Charles does too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's tear-jerker moment that left Prince William 'blubbing in pieces'
The cousins have always been close, but Zara was left 'surprised' at William's reaction during one of her life's biggest highlights
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton 'needs space' and will only return to work after 'green light' from doctors
The Princess of Wales shared news of her cancer diagnosis back in March
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton 'set her heart' on baby name with special link to Queen Elizabeth but she never got to use it
The Princess of Wales reportedly loved this adorable baby name though she didn't end up using it as a first name for any of her children
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton went shoeless for 'weird' but 'respectful' visit to celeb home
The Princess of Wales reportedly took off her shoes the moment she walked through the door of this celebrity couple's countryside home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William shares new update on Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis during special trip
The Prince of Wales shared a short insight into Kate's wellbeing as he stepped out in Cornwall last week
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
32 candid photos of Prince William that show his goofy side
Prince William has shown us many times that he can be candid and goofy.
By Elena Kiratzi Published