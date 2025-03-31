Kate Middleton's Mother's Day post has poignant detail that's easy to miss as Princess steps away from tradition
The Princess of Wales shared a video for Mother's Day this year and it included a detail that reminded us of a pivotal moment for her
Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a special - and very different - post for Mother’s Day 2025 that included an easy-to-miss poignant detail.
This year the Princess of Wales moved away from a long-established tradition for Mother’s Day. In the past she and Prince William have generally posted sweet family snaps, ranging from photos of Kate with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, to pictures of Carole Middleton and Princess Diana. In 2021 they instead showed handwritten cards from the children, but this year’s video was even more different to what’s come before. The focus was on Mother Nature and Kate’s message said the natural world was her family’s "sanctuary" over the past year.
"This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life," she continued, signing off with her C initial. Her reference to the challenging past year was incredibly moving, but there was another poignant detail that’s easy to miss.
In the Princess’ Mother’s Day video we see various gorgeous shots of nature and there’s a brief clip of Kate’s hands pressed against the trunk of a tree. The sleeves of her dress are visible and she’s wearing the Veronica Beard linen dress that she had on in the video captured by Will Warr and released back in September last year.
This video was similarly focused on nature, as well as her love for her family, and was posted alongside Kate’s message announcing that she had completed her cancer treatment. After a year that has since been described as "brutal" by Prince William, the video was met with joy from fans across the world and had a distinct feeling of hope and gratitude to it.
It’s not been confirmed that this clip was filmed at the time, but it would make sense if it was, as it’s currently too cold for the senior royal to be wearing this particular dress now.
It has buttons running down the front, a flowing, tiered skirt and blouson sleeves. The white base fabric is covered with a delicate flower motif in shades of blue and green. Everything about Kate’s style is timeless and considered and her choice to wear a floral dress to spend time out in nature with her family is the epitome of this.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Her outfit ties in with her desire to "celebrate Mother Nature" this Mother’s Day and the way this clip refers back to her September video also echoes her remark about nature being a “sanctuary” for her, Prince William, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis during the challenging past year.
In January the future Queen confirmed that she was in remission, but bravely spoke about how adjusting to a “new normal” after all she’s been through isn’t an instant process by any means.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she declared. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."
The Princess of Wales has been easing back into her royal schedule this year, with several solo and joint engagements, as well as appearances at the Commonwealth Day service and the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade. With the Wales kids currently on their Easter break, it’s possible that her next high-profile outing will be on Easter Sunday when the royals attend church at Windsor Castle.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Let me introduce Floks' cooling mattress topper - it's the best natural bedding I've tested
The Floks Wool Mattress Topper is a natural, cooling, luxury mattress topper that suits sensitive skins, hot sleepers, and much more. It's a dream to sleep on.
By Laura Honey Published
-
What is pink mould and how can you get rid of it safely? Experts share advice
While you may not have even heard of pink mould, it's relatively common and important to know how to tackle it quickly
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie prove that buying items you love in multiple colours can really pay off
They've shown that having your favourite pieces in several shades can be so handy if they're true to your signature style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Remember Kate Middleton's baby pink McQueen suit? I've found a dreamy Mango lookalike
The Princess of Wales's pastel pink suit was a show-stopping spring outfit and I've found something very similar at Mango
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton addresses family move and why she and Prince William swapped London for Windsor
The Princess of Wales has explained why she and Prince William moved to Berkshire in 2022 and it makes complete sense
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We never thought we’d love jewel tones in spring but Kate Middleton’s green St Patrick’s day outfit makes it look so elegant
The Princess of Wales stepped out on St Patrick's Day wearing a gorgeous bottle green coat and matching accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What wedges does Kate Middleton wear? Where to buy her summer shoe staples
Kate Middleton's wedges are an elegant option for the summer months and there are certain designs she's had in her collection for years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What Missoma earrings does Kate Middleton have? The two affordable go-tos the Princess of Wales wears on repeat
The Princess of Wales has an extensive royal jewellery collection but her affordable Missoma pieces are some of her most-worn
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's pancake confession is one of the most relatable royal food revelations we've heard
The Princess of Wales once put her pancake flipping skills to the test at engagement and made a candid admission
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's pink gingham blouse was the chicest baking outfit ever - now it's back for spring we're picking it up
The Princess of Wales' Brora gingham blouse sold out when she wore it back in 2022 but we've noticed it's back right now
By Emma Shacklock Published