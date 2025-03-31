Kate Middleton's Mother's Day post has poignant detail that's easy to miss as Princess steps away from tradition

Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a special - and very different - post for Mother’s Day 2025 that included an easy-to-miss poignant detail.

This year the Princess of Wales moved away from a long-established tradition for Mother’s Day. In the past she and Prince William have generally posted sweet family snaps, ranging from photos of Kate with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, to pictures of Carole Middleton and Princess Diana. In 2021 they instead showed handwritten cards from the children, but this year’s video was even more different to what’s come before. The focus was on Mother Nature and Kate’s message said the natural world was her family’s "sanctuary" over the past year.

"This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life," she continued, signing off with her C initial. Her reference to the challenging past year was incredibly moving, but there was another poignant detail that’s easy to miss.

In the Princess’ Mother’s Day video we see various gorgeous shots of nature and there’s a brief clip of Kate’s hands pressed against the trunk of a tree. The sleeves of her dress are visible and she’s wearing the Veronica Beard linen dress that she had on in the video captured by Will Warr and released back in September last year.

This video was similarly focused on nature, as well as her love for her family, and was posted alongside Kate’s message announcing that she had completed her cancer treatment. After a year that has since been described as "brutal" by Prince William, the video was met with joy from fans across the world and had a distinct feeling of hope and gratitude to it.

It’s not been confirmed that this clip was filmed at the time, but it would make sense if it was, as it’s currently too cold for the senior royal to be wearing this particular dress now.

It has buttons running down the front, a flowing, tiered skirt and blouson sleeves. The white base fabric is covered with a delicate flower motif in shades of blue and green. Everything about Kate’s style is timeless and considered and her choice to wear a floral dress to spend time out in nature with her family is the epitome of this.

Her outfit ties in with her desire to "celebrate Mother Nature" this Mother’s Day and the way this clip refers back to her September video also echoes her remark about nature being a “sanctuary” for her, Prince William, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis during the challenging past year.

In January the future Queen confirmed that she was in remission, but bravely spoke about how adjusting to a “new normal” after all she’s been through isn’t an instant process by any means.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she declared. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The Princess of Wales has been easing back into her royal schedule this year, with several solo and joint engagements, as well as appearances at the Commonwealth Day service and the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade. With the Wales kids currently on their Easter break, it’s possible that her next high-profile outing will be on Easter Sunday when the royals attend church at Windsor Castle.