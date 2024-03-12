Duchess Sophie's sage green painted walls and creamy kitchen cabinets at Bagshot Park provide a cosy cottage-core feel
The Duchess of Edinburgh once gave a rare glimpse inside her Bagshot Park kitchen
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, once shared a rare glimpse inside her and Prince Edward's kitchen in their Bagshot Park home - and the creamy cabinets and sage green walls provide a seriously cosy feel.
When it comes to the biggest kitchen trends of 2024, striking green accents are set to be big, along with the likes of statement lighting and wooden cabinets.
But when it comes to green kitchen hues, it seems Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's Bagshot Park kitchen has been ahead of the interior colour trends of this year for quite a while.
In a rare glimpse of the royal residence that Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, James the Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor call home, the sage green kitchen walls can be seen, perfectly complementing the clean kitchen cabinetry.
In the video, shared back in November 2020, Duchess Sophie, who was known as the Countess of Wessex at the time, can be seen baking a huge batch of cheese and bacon scones for a special cause.
In support of Girl Guiding and Children In Need, Sophie took on the Act Your Age challenge to bake 55 scones, one for each year of her age.
The Duchess recorded herself rustling up the savoury treats in the Bagshot Park kitchen, with a rare glimpse of the cosy space visible in the footage, which was shared on the Royal Family's official Instagram account.
Nature-esque greens are a interior paint colour trend that stands the test of time, as Sophie's still-on-trend sage kitchen walls prove in the clip from four years ago.
Coveted paint brand Graham & Brown even crowned a muted green shade as their 2024 colour of the year, with Viridis, which is similar to sage with a little more saturation, taking the title thanks to its soothing energy.
"When choosing our Colour of the Year 2024, we began looking into colour psychology and the hues that bring calm and peace," Maryanne Cartwright, Graham & Brown's head of design, explained.
"Viridis, a soothing mid-green hue reflects harmony and stability, enabling those in its vicinity to relax and revitalise."
The cosy cottage-core feel of the Bagshot Park kitchen appears to be emphasised by spotlights shining down from beneath the cabinets onto the white marble counter tops.
The creamy white cabinets are adorned with small and simple circular brass handles, while an arched shiny chrome tap is visible over the kitchen sink in the background.
Sophie fitted in perfectly with her countryside-style kitchen as she settled in to do her baking, looking put-together in a blue floral dress with a white cooking apron tied over the top to protect her frock.
The Duchess's bouncy blonde locks were tied back into a ponytail, with plenty of volume at the roots - while a wash of bronzy eyeshadow added a glow to her complexion.
