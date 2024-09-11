Duchess Sophie’s emerald green wide-leg trousers and longline grey coat outfit was a masterclass in styling jewel tones and neutrals for autumn
The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't afraid to blend brighter shades and neutrals and did it in style at the zoo in 2022 with this gorgeous outfit
Duchess Sophie is an expert at blending jewel tones and neutrals and her emerald green trousers and longline grey coat from 2022 prove it.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a huge fan of wearing bright colours all year round, but her preference tends to shift more towards gorgeous jewel tones as we enter the autumn and winter months. These include emerald green and if you haven’t already got a key piece in your autumn capsule wardrobe in this popular shade, now is the time to seriously consider picking one up as it’s perfect for cold weather days. The Duchess of Edinburgh visited ZSL London Zoo back in November 2022 in emerald green wide-leg trousers and a longline grey coat and it was such an elegant way to style neutral and bright hues together.
She joined children supported by the Community Children’s Nursing team for festive activities for the ring-tailed lemurs as part of ZSL’s Community Access Scheme. She wrapped up warm and amongst so many layers, the bold green tone of her wide-leg trousers from Emilia Wickstead became the focus point of her outfit.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
Whether or not you're looking to recreate your own version of Duchess Sophie's 2022 outfit, this coat is a brilliant investment piece. The soft grey colour makes it very versatile and the oversized design and wool blend fabric add to the garment's cosiness.
This cotton-blend jumper has a touch of wool and cashmere that help to make it feel unbelievably soft. The regular fit and crew neckline are classic details and the rich burgundy colour couldn't be more autumn/winter appropriate if it tried. Ribbed trims are the perfect finishing touch to this pretty jumper.
This pair of gorgeous green trousers have a wide flare to them and are the most vibrant pop of colour for autumn/winter outfits. They feature patch pockets on the front and a mid-rise fit that makes them great for tucking jumpers into. Style with neutral staples for a beautifully balanced outfit.
Duchess Sophie’s trousers were the epitome of elegance, with such a timeless wide-leg design and high-waisted fit. The single pleat running down the centre of each trouser leg instantly gave them an elevated, tailored feel which was so wonderful against the softer textures and muted colours of the rest of her outfit.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s choice of emerald green for this cold November day brought a festive edge to her look without being too much. It’s also a surprisingly easy-to-wear vibrant shade and works well with black, white, camel and brown, as well as brighter red or burgundy. In autumn/winter jewel tones like this are popular and if you’re not sure about taking the plunge, a green jumper worn with black trousers or jeans is a great way to see if this would work for you.
For her zoo outing the senior royal wore her trousers with a jumper that was a very deep maroon hue and she wore it draped over her waistband. This balanced out the formal design of her trousers and was echoed by the flowing longline Suzannah London coat she layered over the top.
The pale grey-taupe lifted the colour palette of her outfit, but also made the burgundy and green pop even more by contrast. It had a collar, covered buttons and fell to a maxi length on her which is very flattering if you want a silhouette-elongating effect. Duchess Sophie matched her heeled ankle boots to her coat which brought a sense of cohesion to her autumn style.
This is a handy tip worth following if you want to ensure your outfits look incredibly polished. Keeping to just a few main colours within one look is also great for blending neutrals and jewel tones like Her Royal Highness did.
To make her outfit even warmer the Duchess added a navy, crane-patterned scarf which was a lovely touch as she also visited the restored Snowdon Aviary, which was first designed by the late Earl of Snowdon - Princess Margaret’s former husband.
For a day at the zoo this was so cosy and chic and we can’t wait to see the senior royal mixing brighter colours into her looks this autumn too - possibly even emerald green again.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
