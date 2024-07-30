Where is Whitstable Pearl set and where is it filmed?

Whitstable Pearl is the cosy Kentish crime drama available to watch on BBC iPlayer - and viewers have wanted to learn more about the show's coastal setting after delving into both seasons.

Based on the beloved books of the same name, the Whitstable Pearl centres around Pearl Nolan (Kerry Godliman) - a Whitstable restauranteur who is desperate for a change.

Rather than rejig the menu, she decides to use the detective skills she gained as a trainee police officer and set up a detective agency. Despite being surrounded by the idyllic coastline, it isn’t long before she uncovers the murkier side of her home town.

One of the best crime dramas on TV right now, this cosy watch has plenty to enjoy with its all-star cast, larger-than-life characters and picturesque scenery. As many fans delve into season 2, many have also been curious about Whitstable Pearl's setting and its filming locations.

Where is Whitstable Pearl set?

Whitstable Pearl is set in the real-life town of Whitstable on the Kent coast.

Though the TV series does draw inspiration from the Kentish town, there have been several locations which have doubled for it throughout the series.

(Image credit: Acorn TV)

Where is Whitstable Pearl filmed?

Whitstable Pearl is mostly filmed in Kent, with the real-life Whitstable harbour being used as the backdrop for the detective drama.

Determined to capture the essence of the small town on screen, the crew behind Whitstable Pearl also used another local landmark: The Old Neptune pub. Located on the seafront, it doubled for Pearson’s Arms throughout seasons one and two.

It is also open to the public and has a large pub garden, in case you fancied visiting the set on your next day trip. However, day-trippers should note that Kent Event Centre in Maidstone was used for the interior of Pearl’s seafood restaurant.

As Whitstable is situated along the stunning Kent coastline, the series also used the nearby West Beach and Tankerton Beach for filming. You can even stroll past Pearl’s house, as it is just a stone's throw away on the Tankerton slopes.

(Image credit: Acorn TV)

Of course, there are multiple filming locations outside of Whitstable, including a private house at Sevenoaks and the St Clere Estate - which doubled as a mansion in one episode.

The Walpole Bay Hotel in Margate was also used heavily in the detective drama, with it doubling for Whitstable’s iconic coastline in some scenes. However, you’d have to be particularly eagled-eyed to spot the difference between the two picturesque locations.

Further along the coast, the Port of Dover, Lydden Spout Battery and The Citadel have all featured in the series. The latter was used as two locations on Whitstable Pearl, first as a police station and then as a children’s home.

Even the world-famous White Cliffs of Dover have made an appearance in Whitstable Pearl over its two-season run.

Whitstable Pearl is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.