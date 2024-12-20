Virgin River season 6 ending explained: The shocking final episode's cliffhanger ending broken down

Virgin River season 6 had barely arrived on Netflix before fans binged their way through it - but now they have questions. Let's break down that shocking final episode.

For a small town, Virgin River sees a huge amount of drama, and season 6 of the show is no exception. From ongoing repercussions over shock revelations about Mel's biological father and teen pregnancies, to Preacher facing jail for a crime he didn't commit, there's no wonder fans couldn't press the off button on their TVs.

The action is all set around some stunning locations that leave viewers asking whereabouts Virgin River filmed and if they can visit. For those who've made their way through every season 6 episode, where to find Jack's bar and whether Doc's clinic is a real house aren't the only questions on their minds - the final episode raised quite a few more. With this in mind, we delve into a full breakdown of the Virgin River finale.

Virgin River season 6 ending explained

After feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of her second marriage, Mel got cold feet and decided she didn't want to marry Jack after all. She and Jack fled the scene and end up having a heart-to-heart at the riverside spot they visited so often during season one. Discussing their relationship and realising how far they've come as a couple, Mel reveals her reluctance to get married again was due to fears she couldn't cope if she lost another husband.

Unburdening these worries prove cathartic for Mel. On hearing them, Jack shares his vows with her, and this renews her courage that she can face whatever lows the marriage might have in store, because the pair are so good together. They return to the wedding and their waiting guests and the ceremony goes ahead at Lily's newly renovated barn.

Jack’s dad breaks his usual character mould by revealing he's proud of his son, something Jack is certainly not used to hearing from his father. The reception also offers the other couples of Virgin River a chance to consider their own relationships. Kaia in particular, thinks of her own failed marriage and tells Preacher she has no plans to marry again, as he practices his best man speech. She later has a change of heart when she hears the vows during the ceremony and tells Preacher if she did marry one last time it would be to him.

Lizzie is asked by Joey's children how she can be pregnant without being married, and this spurs her into telling Denny he should he pop the question. Denny is shocked by this and doesn't seem on board with the idea at all, and the pair eventually agree just to take things slowly.

Receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer this season, Muriel is entranced by Walt's dancing skills at the reception and finds some optimism and hope in the pair building on their relationship and getting to know one another better. In another surprise twist, despite his heart attack, Everett turns up at the wedding and performs a song he wrote for Mel’s mother for her first dance.

Brie's head is still all over the place while trying to decide between Mike and Brady. She reveals to Mel that she'd slept with Brady, and how betraying Mike in this way was racking her with guilt. She feels Mike is the safe choice but can't stop thinking about Brady - Mel advises her to take time away from both of them if she really can't decide.

Mike later asks to speak to Brie privately, which results in a surprise proposal with a plastic ring. Feeling presented with no other choice, Brie confesses to sleeping with Brady, but Mike reveals he actually already knows - viewers will need to wait until season 7 to find out which choice Brie ultimately makes when it comes to the men in her life.

Brady’s love life is similarly turbulent, and there's shocking news for him when Jo Ellen drops the bombshell that Lark and Hazel checked out of their BnB and aren't coming back. Not only that, they've cleared out and taken all his insurance money - his bank account is empty.

The following day, Doc gets a letter from the medical board telling him his license is suspended until an investigation has been carried out. Hope thinks she knows why Dr. Hayes is out to get Doc - when she was mayor, a member of Grace Valley Hospital called to let her know they had plans to expand their network to Virgin River. She believes this is why they want Doc out of the picture. Hope takes this as a challenge and there's no way she's going down without a fight.

When Mel and Jack wake the morning after their wedding, Mel remembers that Charmaine didn't turn up at all during the big day. While Jack heads off to check on her, Marley arrives in a state of devastation because the adoptive parents of her baby have backed out. Mel offers to chat with them, but Marley doesn't waste time in suggesting Mel and Jack should adopt her baby instead.

Meanwhile at Charmaine’s house, Jack finds the front door open and the inside trashed. Making his way to the nursery he slowly opens the door and all viewers see is his horrified expression before the episode comes to an end. Is Charmaine dead? What's happened to her twins? Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has revealed a little about what to expect.

Speaking to TV Insider about the babies and Charmaine's fate, Smith said, "I would say the twins are safe. I would be concerned about Charmaine. I feel like after Season 5 with the miscarriage, I want to promise that no babies will be harmed in the production of this show in the future, but the circumstances are messy, and Charmaine’s at the centre of it, which is where she tends to typically find herself, in the middle of a mess, right?"

Thank goodness the twins are ok, but as for Charmaine, you'll have to wait for season 7 to find out her fate for sure.