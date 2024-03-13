The Program: Where is Alexa Brand now?
Here's what you need to know about Alexa Brand, one of the former students and victims of Ivy Ridge on Netflix's The Program
Alexa Brand is one of the main cast members who participated in Netflix's The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping, but where is she now?
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping is currently one of the top-rated documentary series on Netflix that uncovers the truth about a WWASP-run school named Ivy Ridge. After watching this shocking series, viewers want to know where Robert Lichfield is now and what has happened to some of the other adults, such as Amy Ritchie, who worked at this school and assisted in the management of 'the program'.
One person of interest for several viewers is Alexa Brand. Like the director of the series Katherine Kubler, Alexa was one of the many victims of this school who was traumatised by her ordeal at this school. So where is Alexa Brand now?
Who is Alexa Brand?
Alexa Brand joined the WWASP program at 15 years old and stayed for 22 months. She revealed in the program that she was called 'Crack Whore' by the staff because she pretended that she sold sex for drug money so that the staff would think she was participating in the program. Part of her story in this series was confronting the staff member who lied and said that her drug test 'lit up like a Christmas tree' despite the fact she had never tried drugs.
"I had never done drugs in my entire life but in order for me to graduate the program I had to confess to using heroin, crack, cocaine, LSD, PCP. And it kept growing and growing and growing," she said in episode two.
She also revealed that she was sexually abused by a pedophilic female staff member while participating in the program. In the first episode, Alexa said, "Once she had her sights on somebody it was a lot of love bombing at first. So with me in particular it was like there was so much attention paid on me, and I was eating it up as I was so starved for love. And then, things started getting very weird." She revealed that it started with caring non-sexual touching which felt maternal but then it progressed.
Alexa revealed she was then shunned by the abuser. This meant that the next time the staff member wanted to take the "touching" a step further she was so deprived of affection that she responded positively.
"You can't even smile at another human being and then you have somebody pouring so much predatory love and affection on you. But the only thing you're able to feel or receive is 'I matter'," she said.
Where is Alexa Brand now?
Following the release of the documentary, Alexa has used her platform to promote the series. "It’s finally here," she wrote on Instagram, "After years of hard work & retraumatizing ourselves, we did it. Congratulations @katherinekubler. So proud to have done this with you."
Alexa also revealed that the filming of The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping took place around 2020 as in one emotional post she spoke about how much she appreciated the people she made the documentary with.
Alexa's social media shows that she is now a photographer and has travelled the world capturing images of wildlife and stunning scenery. Her Instagram shows that she has been around the world to incredible locations including Tanzania, Malaysia, Cambodia, Kenya and Thailand.
Her social media suggests that she doesn't have any children or a partner but has a love for nature and has two dogs named Boomer and Dozer.
